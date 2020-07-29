Data wrangling week1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data Wrangling Dr. Ferdin Joe John Joseph Faculty of Information Technology Thai – Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
DSA 201 – A Road Map Attendance (10%) Mid Exam (30%) Assignments and Presentations (20%) Final Exam (40%) Faculty of Infor...
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Why Data Wrangling? Data Quality Issues Bad Data Incorrect Analysis Invalid Insights Wrong Decisions Poor Outcomes Loss in...
Data Wrangling - Definition • Data wrangling is the process of converting raw data into data that can be analyzed to gener...
Analogy Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Analogy Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Analogy Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Data Wrangling – Other names • Data Preprocessing • Data Preparation • Data Cleansing • Data Scrubbing • Data Munging • Da...
Steps in Data Wrangling Merge data sets and Rebuild missing data Standardize and Normalize Deduplicate, Verify and Enrich ...
How are we gonna wrangle data? Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Introduction to Python • Open Source • Object Oriented • Preferred language for data science Faculty of Information Techno...
Install Miniconda • Installation of Miniconda needed for Laptops • https://docs.conda.io/en/latest • For offline practice ...
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Preferred tool for practice • Google Colab Notebooks • Internet is needed to use Faculty of Information Technology, Thai -...
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Most Common Libraries • Pandas • Numpy • Matplotlib • Scikit Learn Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institu...
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Install packages using pip • Numerous packages are available • Not all packages are installed by default • Packages can be...
Today’s Lesson • Data Wrangling – Course in Glance • Data Wrangling or Cleaning • Introduction to Python • Jupyter Noteboo...
Demonstration • Get familiar with Colab Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
Lesson for Next Week • Basics of Python • Data Types • Variables • Operators and Operands • Lists • Demonstration Faculty ...
