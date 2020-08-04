Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Data Wrangling Week 4 Dr. Ferdin Joe John Joseph Faculty of Information Technology Thai – Nichi Institute of Technology, B...
Today’s Lesson • Introduction to Pandas • Read Data from Excel/CSV • Store Data in Excel/CSV • Demonstration Faculty of In...
Pandas • Pandas is the backbone of most of the data science projects • Derived from the term "panel data", an econometrics...
Pandas • Explores datasets and read CSV and Excel sheets • Calculate Statistics • Clean the data by doing things like remo...
Pandas - Structure • Pandas is built on top of the NumPy package • Data in pandas is often used to feed statistical analys...
Pandas - Installation In Command prompt pip install pandas or conda install pandas In jupyter notebook cell !pip install p...
Pandas installation Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 7
Pandas version Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 8
Pandas version Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 9
Pandas read data Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 10
Pandas - Index Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 11
Pandas – Locate data query Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 12
Pandas read CSV Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 13
Pandas – Read CSV Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 14
Pandas – Read CSV from local drive Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 15
Read CSV and remove index Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 16
Pandas – Read JSON Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 17
Pandas Operations – Download CSV • Download IMDB Movie review data in CSV from Kaggle Faculty of Information Technology, T...
ImDB Read Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 19
Pandas head() Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 20
Pandas tail() • List last few data Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 21
Data frame variables Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 22
Size of dataset and data duplication Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 23
Drop duplicates Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 24
Rename Columns Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 25
Change case of all variables Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 26
Pandas – Is null Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 27
Pandas – Is null Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 28
Remove null values Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 29
Remove null by axis Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 30
Select a column based on index Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 31
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 32
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 33
Fill null with mean of duration Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 34
Describe function Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 35
Describe a column and statistics Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 36
Correlation of all variables Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 37
iloc function Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 38
Data between two values Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 39
Query in Pandas Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 40
Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 41
Multiple Conditions Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 42
Excel Read - Pandas Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 43
For more about Pandas https://pandas.pydata.org/ Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, ...
Lesson for Next Week Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok https://github.com/f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data Wrangling Week 4

24 views

Published on

Pandas

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data Wrangling Week 4

  1. 1. Data Wrangling Week 4 Dr. Ferdin Joe John Joseph Faculty of Information Technology Thai – Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok
  2. 2. Today’s Lesson • Introduction to Pandas • Read Data from Excel/CSV • Store Data in Excel/CSV • Demonstration Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 2
  3. 3. Pandas • Pandas is the backbone of most of the data science projects • Derived from the term "panel data", an econometrics term for data sets that include observations over multiple time periods for the same individuals. Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 3
  4. 4. Pandas • Explores datasets and read CSV and Excel sheets • Calculate Statistics • Clean the data by doing things like removing missing values and filtering rows or columns by some criteria • Visualize the data with help from Matplotlib. Plot bars, lines, histograms, bubbles, and more. • Store the cleaned, transformed data back into a CSV, other file or database Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 4
  5. 5. Pandas - Structure • Pandas is built on top of the NumPy package • Data in pandas is often used to feed statistical analysis in SciPy • Plotting functions from Matplotlib • Machine learning algorithms in Scikit-learn Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 5
  6. 6. Pandas - Installation In Command prompt pip install pandas or conda install pandas In jupyter notebook cell !pip install pandas Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 6
  7. 7. Pandas installation Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 7
  8. 8. Pandas version Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 8
  9. 9. Pandas version Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 9
  10. 10. Pandas read data Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 10
  11. 11. Pandas - Index Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 11
  12. 12. Pandas – Locate data query Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 12
  13. 13. Pandas read CSV Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 13
  14. 14. Pandas – Read CSV Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 14
  15. 15. Pandas – Read CSV from local drive Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 15
  16. 16. Read CSV and remove index Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 16
  17. 17. Pandas – Read JSON Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 17
  18. 18. Pandas Operations – Download CSV • Download IMDB Movie review data in CSV from Kaggle Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 18
  19. 19. ImDB Read Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 19
  20. 20. Pandas head() Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 20
  21. 21. Pandas tail() • List last few data Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 21
  22. 22. Data frame variables Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 22
  23. 23. Size of dataset and data duplication Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 23
  24. 24. Drop duplicates Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 24
  25. 25. Rename Columns Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 25
  26. 26. Change case of all variables Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 26
  27. 27. Pandas – Is null Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 27
  28. 28. Pandas – Is null Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 28
  29. 29. Remove null values Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 29
  30. 30. Remove null by axis Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 30
  31. 31. Select a column based on index Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 31
  32. 32. Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 32
  33. 33. Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 33
  34. 34. Fill null with mean of duration Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 34
  35. 35. Describe function Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 35
  36. 36. Describe a column and statistics Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 36
  37. 37. Correlation of all variables Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 37
  38. 38. iloc function Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 38
  39. 39. Data between two values Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 39
  40. 40. Query in Pandas Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 40
  41. 41. Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 41
  42. 42. Multiple Conditions Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 42
  43. 43. Excel Read - Pandas Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 43
  44. 44. For more about Pandas https://pandas.pydata.org/ Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok 44
  45. 45. Lesson for Next Week Faculty of Information Technology, Thai - Nichi Institute of Technology, Bangkok https://github.com/ferdinjoe/DSA201 45

×