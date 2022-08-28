classical period.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. 05/18/11 1 Classical Period  (Neo-Classical or Enlightenment Era) 18th century- 19th century  1750-1825
  2. 2. 05/18/11 2 Classical Style  “Neo” means new  Also known as the age of reason  Returned to ideas of ancient Greece & Rome  Strict rules, pure uncomplicated  Embraces the music of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven
  3. 3. 05/18/11 3 Classical Music  2 important new kinds of music  1. Sonata-written in 3-4 movements (sections) for 1- 2 instruments  2. Symphony-large piece written in 3-4 movements for an orchestra  2 great composers of the time  1. Franz Joseph Haydn  2. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
  4. 4. 05/18/11 4 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart1756-1791
  5. 5. 05/18/11 5 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  Austrian born child prodigy (Unusual, extraordinary, a marvel having unusual skills at something at an early age)  Was giving large scale performances by the age of 6  Known as 1 of the greatest composers of all time  Composed 1st symphony at age 8  Composed very quickly  He spread his reputation by publishing things, playing the piano and having one of his operas performed in 1782  Died a very poor man at the age of 35  Buried in Vienna, small ceremony & unmarked grave  Composed The Magic Flute the year he died
  6. 6. 05/18/11 6 Mozart’s Father; Leopold
  7. 7. 05/18/11 7 Orchestra o Orchestra-group of musicians Today’s orchestra established during this time o Only had about 30-40 players, today 100+ o Size of orchestra depended on size of the salon (small parlor) & wealth of the people attending o Large concert halls didn’t exist. As they were built larger & larger, more instruments added to each instrument group o Sections of first Orchestra o String Choir-violins, violas, cellos, & bass o 6 Woodwind players-2 flutes, 2 oboes, 2 bassoons o 4 Brass players-2 horns, 2 trumpets o Percussions section-1 pair kettle drums
  8. 8. 05/18/11 8 Salon (Reading Hour)
  9. 9. 05/18/11 9 Modern Orchestra
  10. 10. 05/18/11 10 Franz Joseph Haydn1732-1809
  11. 11. 05/18/11 11 Franz Joseph Haydn  Poor family, he was the son of a wheelwright.  He trained as a choirboy at age 8  Later lived in a palace for 30 years & paid to write as much music as possible  At age 60 was invited to go to London to compose symphonies & conduct public concerts  Played the harpsichord (piano-like instrument)  Grouped the instruments of the orchestra  Known as the father of symphony, composed 100+  Nickname “Papa” Haydn  He died in 1809 at the age if 77
  12. 12. 05/18/11 12 Harpsichord
  13. 13. 05/18/11 13 Harpsichord and Clavichord
  14. 14. 05/18/11 14 Haydn’s Writing
  15. 15. 05/18/11 15 Beethoven
  16. 16. 05/18/11 16 Ludwig von Beethoven  Born on December 16, 1770 in Bonn  His first public concert was on March 26, 1778, at age 7  Became deaf in early 20s.  Considered rude & temperamental by many  Never heard his most famous symphony, 9th Symphony  Died exactly 49 years later on the same day as his first concert.  When he died it is said that 10,000 people attended his funeral.
  17. 17. 05/18/11 17 Classical Dance  The Romonov family in Russia wanted to westernize their court so they invited artists in western Europe to perform in Russia
  18. 18. 05/18/11 18 Jean George Noverre  Was a choreographer who saw the need to reform in ballet.
  19. 19. 05/18/11 19 Marius Petipa  Ballet dancer who danced at the Imperial Theatre & became chief ballet master  Choreographed Don Quixote, La Bayadere, The Sleeping Beauty, the Nutcracker and Swan Lake.
  20. 20. 05/18/11 20 Classical Theatre • Drama very important to aristocratic court • Melodrama means “music drama” • Time of French & American Revolution, philosophy & politics important • Called the “good old days” of literature
  21. 21. 05/18/11 21 Moliere (Jean Baptiste Poquelin)  French playwright & actor  Worked for King Louis XIV  Master of Satire (makes fun of humanity)  His death caused superstition thru even modern theatre (He was wearing yellow when he died & is still supposedly bad luck to wear yellow)
  22. 22. 05/18/11 22 Neo-Classical Art  Focused on the natural and belief n superiority of rational thought over emotion.  Public buildings based on the ideals of perfection of humanity.
  23. 23. 05/18/11 23 Jacques-Louis David  Napoleon Crossing the St. Bernard Pass, c.1801  French artist  Considered the hero of neo- classical art due to serious artworks that represents the ideals of that period.  Official artist of French Revolution  Painted leaders of the war & created costumes for them  Death was a result of being ran over by a carriage
  24. 24. 05/18/11 24 Thomas Jefferson  Thomas Jefferson was 3rd president, principal author of Declaration of Independence, architect, agriculturalist, etymologist, horticulturist, archaeologist, cryptographer, surveyor, paleontologist, lawyer, inventor, violinist, mathematician, author, & founder of U. of Virginia.  Designed his home, Monticello, including automatic doors & the first swivel chair
  25. 25. 05/18/11 25 Monticello & Jefferson Memorial
  26. 26. 05/18/11 26 Neo-Classical Art Giovanni Paolo Pannini The Colosseum and the Arch of Constantine
  27. 27. 05/18/11 27 Neo-Classical Architecture Rebelled against ornate Baroque style
  28. 28. 05/18/11 28 Classic Greek Architecture 600 B.C. Parthenon at Acropolis Temple of Hephaestus
  29. 29. 05/18/11 29 The Death of Marat

