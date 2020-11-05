"Emuna Elon's powerful House on Endless Waters is essential Jewish fiction...a deeply immersive achievement that brings to life stories that must never be forgotten." --USA TODAY

Extraordinary--a vibrant, page-turning family." --Jennifer Cody Epstein, bestselling author of Wunderland"A story of love, loss, and yearning. Lyrically phrased and often powerfully visual...this deeply felt tale offers a rewarding meditation on survival." --Kirkus Reviews (starred review)In the tradition of The Invisible Bridge and The History of Love, comes an exquisitely moving novel about a writer who discovers the truth about his mother's wartime years in Amsterdam, unearthing a shocking family secret that becomes the subject of his magnum opus.At the behest of his agent, renowned author Yoel Blum reluctantly agrees to visit his birthplace of Amsterdam to promote his books, despite promising his late mother that he would never return to that city. While touring the Jewish Historical Museum with his

