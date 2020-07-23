Successfully reported this slideshow.
Você é Yin ou Yang? Prof: Fernando M. Carvalho
VocêéYin? ( ) – 10 PÉS E MÃOS FRIOS ? ( ) – 10 SEMPRE OU COM FREQUÊNCIA CANSADO ? ( ) – 10 MAIS GORDA ABAIXO DA CINTURA ?
Vocêé Yang?( ) 10 PÉS E MÃOS QUENTES ? ( ) 10 SEMPRE ATIVO, IRRIQUIETO, IRRITA-SE COM FACILIDADE ? ( ) 10 MAIS GORDA NO TO...
Yin x yang

vc é mais Yin ou Yang?

Yin x yang

  1. 1. Você é Yin ou Yang? Prof: Fernando M. Carvalho
  2. 2. VocêéYin? ( ) – 10 PÉS E MÃOS FRIOS ? ( ) – 10 SEMPRE OU COM FREQUÊNCIA CANSADO ? ( ) – 10 MAIS GORDA ABAIXO DA CINTURA ? ( ) – 10 VOZ BAIXA E SUAVE ? ( ) – 10 INTROSPECTIVO, INTROVERTIDO, MELANCÓLICO ? ( ) – 10 GORDURA MOLE ? ( ) – 10 “ LIGA” POUCO PARA SEXO E COMIDA ? ( ) – 5 OU MAIS PARA COMIDA QUE SEXO ? ( ) – 10 DORME MUITO FACILMENTE ? ( ) – 10 COCHILA E DORME A TOA ? ( ) – 10 PACIENTE É DE FÁCIL CONVIVENCIA ? ( ) – 5 PRISÃO DE VENTRE, PORÉM COM FEZES NORMAIS ? ( ) – 15 COME POUCO, MAIS ENGORDA ? Prof.: Fernando M. Carvalho
  3. 3. Vocêé Yang?( ) 10 PÉS E MÃOS QUENTES ? ( ) 10 SEMPRE ATIVO, IRRIQUIETO, IRRITA-SE COM FACILIDADE ? ( ) 10 MAIS GORDA NO TORAX ? ( ) 10 OBESIDADE GERAL? ( ) 15 VOZ ALTA , EXTROVERTIDO, EXPANSIVO? ( ) 10 GORDURA DURA ? ( ) 10 “LIGADA” EM COMIDA E SEXO ? ( ) 5 OU MAIS “LIGADA” EM SEXO ? ( ) 10 QUASE NÃO TEM SONO, SÓ COCHILA SE EXAUSTO ? ( ) 10 DESCANÇA POUCO, SEMPRE IMPACIENTE ? ( ) 10 EXCESSO ANORMAL DE APETITE E SEDE ? ( ) 5 MUITO ANSIOSO, COME POR COMPULSÃO ? ( ) 10 PRISÃO DE VENTRE, FEZES RESSECADAS ?

