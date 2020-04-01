Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Centro Educativo: Liceo República de Taiwán 1 Nombre: Felix Junior Vallejo Garcia. Asignatura: Lengua Española
  2. 2. Competenciaso resultados esperados.  Produce por escrito textos con la correcta utilización de los diferentes signos de puntuación.
  3. 3. Lossignosdepuntuación son reglas gramaticales que ayudan a interpretar y a definir las expresiones de un texto.
  4. 4. Importanciade los signos de puntuación. Con estos signos se logra ordenar las ideas y jerarquizarlas según su importancia.
  5. 5. Algunos signos de puntuación son: La Coma , El punto y la coma ; El Punto . Las Comillas “
  6. 6. Las Comillas. La Coma
  7. 7. El punto. El punto y coma;
  8. 8. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signo_de_puntu aci%C3%B3n https://www.significados.com/signos-de- puntuacion/

