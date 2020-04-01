Successfully reported this slideshow.
Matemática SOLIDOS GEOMÉTRICOS
Que es ?  Un solido o un cuerpo geométrico es una figura de tres dimensiones ( largo, ancho y alto) que ocupa que ocupa u...
Clasificación:  Poliedros: Son sólidos geométricos de muchas caras, que contienen los siguientes elementos: caras, arista...
Vértices Son los puntos donde se interceptan 3 o más aristas
Cuerpos redondos Son cuerpos geométricos compuestos total o parcialmente por figuras geométricas curvas; como por ejemplo ...
Cuerpos geométricos en el diario vivir
video  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GLduNQ5kA4
