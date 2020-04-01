Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 PowToon es una plataforma online para la creación de animaciones y todo tipo de presentaciones en video. El programa, co...
 Prezi es un programa de presentaciones para explorar y compartir ideas sobre un documento virtual basado en la informati...
 Google Slides es la versión de Google de la aplicación PowerPoint de Microsoft con la que los usuarios pueden crear pres...
 Canva es un sitio web de herramientas de diseño gráfico simplificado, fundado en 2012. Utiliza un formato de arrastrar y...
 SlideBean es una herramienta que permite la creacion de presentaciones online.  Para desarrollar la presentación, sólo ...
Felix junior vallejo garcia deferentes paginas web que sirven como dia positiva fase iii rde reg 10 g3.docx.xlsx
Felix junior vallejo garcia deferentes paginas web que sirven como dia positiva fase iii rde reg 10 g3.docx.xlsx
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Felix junior vallejo garcia deferentes paginas web que sirven como dia positiva fase iii rde reg 10 g3.docx.xlsx

23 views

Published on

paginas web para crear diapositivas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Felix junior vallejo garcia deferentes paginas web que sirven como dia positiva fase iii rde reg 10 g3.docx.xlsx

  1. 1.  PowToon es una plataforma online para la creación de animaciones y todo tipo de presentaciones en video. El programa, con una interfaz en inglés fácil e intuitiva, cuenta con todas las herramientas necesarias para comenzar a crear presentaciones y vídeos animados explicativos con resultados profesionales. Característica.  Permite crear presentaciones y videos animados.  Favorece la edición de videos.  Permite didactizar un concepto, una idea o una situación.  Requiere conexión a internet.  Puedes hacer una presentación en el menor tiempo posible.  Favorece la exportación a Youtube.
  2. 2.  Prezi es un programa de presentaciones para explorar y compartir ideas sobre un documento virtual basado en la informatica en nube( software como serviciocomo).​ La aplicación se distingue por su interfaz grafica con zoom, que permite a los usuarios disponer de una visión más acercada o alejada de la zona de presentación, en un espacio 2.5D  Los usuarios de Prezi deben registrarse en el sitio web antes de trabajar con la plataforma. El editor sigue un modelo freemium que permite trabajar gratis si se está conectado a internet, pero existen modalidades de pago con ventajas como ocultar los trabajos, editarlos sin conexión y una mayor capacidad de almacenamiento en nube.
  3. 3.  Google Slides es la versión de Google de la aplicación PowerPoint de Microsoft con la que los usuarios pueden crear presentaciones de diapositivas, guardarlas en la nube y editarlas a través de Google Drive. Google Slides es la próxima aplicación de Drive a lanzarse como un app independiente. Pasos  Una vez que estés en la página de Drive, haz clic en el botón azul que dice "Nuevo" en el lado izquierdo. ...  Si estás en la página de las diapositivas, selecciona una de las opciones de la parte superior de la página para crear una nueva. ...  Ponle un nombre a la diapositiva y selecciona un tema. ...  Agrega nuevas diapositivas.
  4. 4.  Canva es un sitio web de herramientas de diseño gráfico simplificado, fundado en 2012. Utiliza un formato de arrastrar y soltar y proporciona acceso a más de un millón de fotografías, vectores, gráficos y fuentes. Es utilizado del mismo modo por 'no diseñadores', como por profesionales del sector. Sus herramientas se pueden utilizar tanto para el diseño web como para los medios de impresión y gráficos.  La compañía fue fundada el 1 de enero de 2012 en Sydney, Australia por Melanie Perkins. Quien anteriormente fundó Fusion Books, la editorial más grande de Australia.3​ En 2015, se lanzó Canva for Work, que brinda a las empresas una herramienta para producir materiales de marketing.
  5. 5.  SlideBean es una herramienta que permite la creacion de presentaciones online.  Para desarrollar la presentación, sólo hay que crear una cuenta en la plataforma e indicar si se realizará en línea, en un auditorio, una pequeña junta, o un salón de clases.

×