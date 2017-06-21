Service cognitifs : vue d'ensemble

Tour d’horizon des API cognitives
Félix Billon Développeur Web Organisateur Organisateur @felix_billon felixbillon http://shakedatcode.fr
Sommaire 1. API cognitive ? 2. Les APIs : vue d’ensemble 3. Conclusion
Cognitif ? • Ensemble des processus d’acquisition des connaissances. • Processus cognitifs : permettent d’acquérir, traite...
Cognitive computing ? • Doter un système de processus cognitifs à l’aide d’algorithmes. • Englobe : machine learning, auto...
API Cognitives • Interface permettant d’accéder à un programme déjà entrainé ou prêt à être entrainé.
La parole
APIs : Speech to text
APIs : Text to speech
Vue d’ensemble
La vue
APIs : modération
APIs : visage
APIs : analyse image
APIs : modèle custom
APIs : vidéo
Vue d’ensemble
Le langage
APIs : Traduction
APIs : Natural Language
Vue d’ensemble
La recherche
Vue d’ensemble
La connaissance
Vue d’ensemble
Utilisation des Apis • Rest • Rest • Rest • Rest • RPC SDK : C#, GO, JAVA, NODE.JS, PHP, PYTHON, RUBY SDK : dépend des API...
Tarification • Google Cloud Calculator • Microsoft Azure Calculator • IBM Bluemix Calculator • Amazone Web Service Caculat...
Conclusion • Permet déjà de réaliser un grand nombre de scénarios ! • Très bonne prises en main/documentation des APIs. • ...
  • cognitif est un adjectif qualificatif se rapportant à la connaissance ou intelligence

    Deux système capable de réaliser des processus cognitives : naturel (neurone, réseaux de neurone, cerveau, groupe d’individus (fourmis), …) et artificiel (réseau de neurones artificiel)

  • Terme souvent qualifier de marketeu.

    Machine learning : TensorFlow (Google), Cognitive Toolkit (Micrososft), …

    VS I.A plus considérer comment faisant de meilleur choix que l’humain.

    Mode d’apprentissage supervisé = apprends à classé selon un modèle de classement pour prédire l’étiquette d’une nouvelle données (exemple + étiquette)
    Mode d’apprentissage non supervisé = l’algorithme détermine par lui-même la nature des données (exemple)
    Mode d’apprentissage semi-supervisé = mixte

  • Pas de skill ML requis

    Services herbegé sur le cloud

    3 gros groupe : parole (analyse vocal et convection vocal), vue (analyse et traitement d’image et vidéo), langage (analyse textuelle).

    IBM watson et azure ont tendances à diviser en beaucoup de briques leur services.
  • Détection du langage
    Google Cloud API speech to Text : 80 langages reconnue, modération, possibilité d’étendre les mot reconnue, gère le bruit de l’environnement
    Speech to text : 8 langage, identification du speaker, keyword spotting
    Bing speech : 30 langues reste basique.

    Streaming et non-streaming

  • Polly text to speech : 24 langues, 47 voix, optimisation voix (moins fort plus fort, chuchoter, …),
    IBM text to speech : 7 langues, 14

    Body requête SSML (Speech Synthesis Markup Language), utile pour modifier la voix (timbre, prononciation, ,…)

    Retourne de l’audio.

    Bing speech : 36 langues reste basique.


  • IBM Watson text to speech : différencie les speaker pour US, Spanish, Japanese

    Custom speech : permet d’étendre un model pour ajouter des nom de produit/ jargon (style dot net, namespace, …) | permet d’entrainer le programme à reconnaitre une voix dans un environnement particulier (style usine).

    Speaker recogntion : peut-être utilisé comme deuxième système pour vérifier l’identité de l’utilisateur.
  • Cloud vision : activation du safesearch dans la requête, puis l’api nous retourne si adulte/violence/…

    Content moderator : API + portail, détection image+video+texte. Permet de mixer modération + machine (type LUIS). API classique style google

    Amazon rekonigtion : API indice de confiance + parentname et name (plus précis)
  • Détecte plusieurs visage

    Cloud vision : activation du face dans la requête, puis l’api nous retourne les coordonnée du visage (yeux, nez, …) puis label (colère, joie, tristesse, porte un chapeau, lunette, …)… Basique.

    Emotion API + vidéo : puis l’api nous retourne les coordonnée du visage (yeux, nez, …) puis label (colère, joie, tristesse)

    Amazon rekonigtion + Face API : similarité entre 2 visage, reconnaisance. Détection age, couleur, sexe, …
  • Extraction de texte, détection objet et scène, reconnaissance de marque/logo/célébrité/ lieu géographique/…
  • Modèle vierge prêt à entrainé : charger des collection d’images et les labelisé (exemple assurance détection d’accident, maladie de la peau, ….)
    Puis le service classe tous seul les images.
  • Cloud video : extraction d’idées/label de la vidéo (chien, fleur, …), extraction de miniature, …
    Video Indexer : reconnaitre des personne, visage, emotion, extraction de mot clé, …
    Video API : miniature, suivre viasage, mouvement, …
  • Reconnaissance de la langue + traduction temps réelle
    Azure : doc très basique partagé par les 2 briques (Translator API)
  • Assisatant google, cortona, Alexa


    Fonction primaire : extraire les intentions et entité (lieu, date, marque, évènement, …) d’une phrase… (LUIS, LEX, Cloud Natural Language API, …)
    Secondaire : classifier les informations (Cloud API, Classifier, …), filtré le contenu inapproprié, analyse du sentiment (google, text analysis,, Tone analyser , …)

    Linguistic analysis : simplifier les concepts de langage complexe (découpage du texte en unité lexical, puis extraction intention entié, …), comprendre ce que dit un utilisateur
  • Bing spell check : correction orthographique
    Document conversion : convertion format PDF->json, docx->html, …
    Web langage model : redcouper du texte collé, prévoir les mots qui vont suivre, …
    Retrieve and rank : amélioration pour répondre au question solr + machine learning.
  • Fonctionnalité de bing : recherche d’image, vidéo, news, …
    Autosugestion de bing barre de recherche, …

    Discovery : moteur de recherche cogntif (indexé des données -> analyse sentiment, extraction d’insight, … et pouvoir faire des query dessus).
    Discovery news : m’alerter quand une news mentionne un entité, analyser les tendances sur une marques, contenu relatif, …
  • QnA maker : from FAQ to Bot. Avant lié au bot framework.
    Recommandation : proposé des produits a un client (historique d’achat, liaison entre les entité, …)
    Entity linking : reconnaitre une entité en fonction du contexte (libération (liberer) ou lieu, …) exemple surligna de texte.
  • CLI azure uniquement pour créer les compte, pas faire appel à des fonctionnalités des services déployé.
    Pour plusieurs services REST/Websocket
    Micrososft portail : LUIS, Computer vision service, moderation, …
    IBM portail : Discovery, …


    • Service cognitifs : vue d'ensemble

    ×