PROCESS PLANNING AND COST ESTIMATION 5 UNITS PPT

PROCESS PLANNING AND COST ESTIMATION
Unit 1
process planning • Activities involved to convert design into the product.
Types of process planning • Manual process planning – Traditional approach – Workbook approach • Computer aided process pl...
Traditional approach • Manual • Based on process planner experience and intuition it will vary. • Stages Stage 1 process ...
Workbook approach • Modified version of the traditional approach • Referring workbook • Workbook which contains predeterm...
Advantages of manual process planning • Suitable for small scale industries. • Highly flexible. • Low investment costs.
Disadvantages of Manual process planning • Time consuming process. • Need a skilled process planner. • Possibilities for h...
Computer aided process planning (CAPP) why we need to go for CAPP? • Overcome the drawbacks of Manual process planning. • ...
Benefits of CAPP (2 mark) • Productivity improvement. • Production cost reduction • Elimination of human error. • Product ...
Approaches of CAPP • Retrieval CAPP system (variant approach) • Generative CAPP system
Retrieval CAPP system • Concept similar parts will have similar process plan. • Process plan for a new product is created...
Retrieval CAPP system (procedure)
Advantages of retrieval CAPP • Once a standard plan is produced, similar plans can be produced using existing plan. • Simp...
Generative Process plan • In generative approach, the process plan were generate process plan automatically without any re...
Components of Generative process plan Part description Sub system (define machining parameters) Subsystem (define sequence...
Advantages of generative CAPP • Generate consistent process plan. • New components can planned easily • Integrating with a...
Drawing interpretation • First step • Getting information from the drawing. • Prepared by design department. • Details req...
Engineering drawing • Universal language • Projection – Orthographic – Pictorial • Types of drawing – Detailed drawing – A...
Detailed drawing • Detailed drawing – Single part drawing – Collective single part drawing
Single part detailed drawing
Collective part detailed drawing
Assembly drawing • Assembly drawing – Single part assembly drawing – Collective assembly drawing
Single part assembly drawing
Collective assembly drawing
Combined drawing
Information on the drawing sheet required • Geometric and dimensions (complete dimensions) • Material specifications (mate...
Material Evaluation • Second activity of process planning. • Material selection (done by design engineer) – Choose the mat...
Material properties
Classification of materials
Metals and their classification
Metals • Based on iron content – Ferrous(iron more) – Non ferrous (iron content less)
Ferrous • Ferrous – Steels (carbon percentage less than 2%) – Cast iron (carbon percentage more than 2%)
Steels • Steels – low alloy steel (percentage of alloying element is less than 5 %) • Low carbon steel (mild steel) (carbo...
Cast Iron • Cast iron (carbon percentage more than 2 %) – Grey most widely used – White hard and brittle – Malleable  h...
Non ferrous materials • Non Ferrous materials (iron content low) Example Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Tin, Zinc, Nickel, Tita...
Polymer • Polymers a substance which has a molecular structure built up chiefly or completely from a large number of simi...
Polymers Classification
Ceramics • Ceramics A ceramic is any of the various hard, brittle, heat-resistant and corrosion- resistant materials made...
Ceramics Properties • Ceramics are strong, hard and brittle. • Can be used at high temperature. • They are good thermal an...
Ceramic Example • Alumina • Silicon Carbide • Silicon nitride • Sialons
composites • Composites composites are the combination of two or more materials having superior properties than the origi...
Composites Classification
Material selection process (procedure)
Material evaluation method • Steps – Shape and geometry considerations • Dimension • Size • Surface finish – Material prop...
Steps in process selection • Process method of shaping, joining and finishing • We need to choose right process.
Manufacturing Process
Classification of process
Factors in process selection • Material form • Component shape and size • Economic consideration • Dimensional and geometr...
Steps in Process Selection • Drawing interpretation (process-shape matrix) • Identification of critical processing factors...
Process shape matrix
Process material matrix
Production equipment and tooling selection • Selection of production equipment (machine) • Selection of tooling (tool)
Factors consider Production equipment selection (machine) • Technical factors – Physical size – Machine accuracy – Surface...
Tooling selection constraints
Stages in tooling selection • Evaluation of Process and tooling selection • Analysis of machining operations • Analysis of...
UNIT 2
Process Planning Activities
Process Planning Activities • Process parameter calculation for various production process • Selection of jigs and fixture...
Process Parameter calculation for various production process • Process Parameter – Cutting Speed – Feed and Feed rate – De...
Cutting Speed • Cutting Speed Relative speed between tool and workpiece • Unit mpm
Cutting Speed • Factors affecting cutting speed – Nature of cut – work material – Cutting tool material – Cutting fluid ap...
Cutting speed
Cutting speed
Cutting speed (formula)
Turning problem • Turning a rod of 60 mm diameter and the maximum spindle speed is 500 rpm. calculate the cutting speed in...
Cutting speed (formula)
Shaping problem
Feed and Feed Rate • Feed distance through which the tool advances into the workpiece • Feed rate rate at which cutting ...
Factors affecting feed rate
Feed rate for turning and boring
Feed rate for drilling
Feed rate for milling
Depth of Cut • Depth of cut thickness of material removed in one cut. • Depth of cut is always perpendicular to feed dire...
Speed, feed, and depth of cut https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN3vOblJQ Q8
Selection of Jigs and Fixture • Work holding device to position and hold the work piece in precise location while manufac...
Jigs and Fixture • Jigs – Which locate and hold the workpiece and guides the tool • Fixture – Which locate and hold the wo...
Jigs and Fixture animation • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m5HqE y_Jqs
Functions of jigs and fixtures • Chris Strikes Long Raining Sixes • Clamping exert force to press the workpiece • Support...
Reason for using jigs • Reduce the effort of setting workpiece • Reduce production cycle time • Semi skilled labour employ...
Factors considering during selection of jigs and fixture • Physical characteristics of tool and workpiece • Type and capac...
Types of jigs and Fixtures • Types of Jigs – Drill Jig  drilling, tapping, chamfering, spot facing, reaming countersinkin...
Selection of quality assurance methods • Quality is fitness for use (Juran) • Quality assurance maintenance of a desired ...
Steps involved in quality assurance • Identification of inspection location • Identification of most appropriate inspectio...
Quality • Quality Assurance Strategy – Detection Strategy – Prevention Strategy
Detection Strategy
Prevention Strategy
Statistical tools of Quality
Statistical tools of Quality
Statistical Quality Control
Statistical Quality Control
Statistical Quality Control • Descriptive Statistics mean, median, mode • Statistical process control using control char...
Control chart Attribute Vs Variables
Inspection and measurement • Maintain the product quality • Stages – Pre-production inspection – Inspection during product...
Inspection and measurement • Types – 100% inspection – Sample inspection
Inspection and measurement • Inspection of attributes (surface finish, accuracy) • Inspection of variables (with quantitat...
Measurement Instruments
Inspection of attributes
Inspection of variables
Inspection of variables
Factors to be considered while Selecting measuring instruments • Accuracy • Linearity • Magnification • Repeatability • Re...
Set of documents required for process planning
Set of documents required for process planning
Set of documents required for process planning
Economics of Process planning • Process planner should have fundamental knowledge on cost estimating, cost accounting, var...
Economics of Process planning • Knowledge of costing will help process planner and management for taking following decisio...
Break even analysis • It is graph plotted between sales and volume
Break even analysis • Break even analysis it is a study of inter relationships between sales, cost and operating profit a...
Break even analysis • To help in deciding profitable level of output • To compute cost and revenue for all volumes • To ta...
Break even Point • Algebraic method • Graphical method
Algebraic method
Graphical method
Case Study
Process planning activities • Step 1 Analyse (Drawing interpretation) – Spindle have to be manufactured 60 mm dia and 130...
Process planning activities – material of the component is mild steel – Dimensional tolerance is 0.05 – Number of parts to...
Process planning activities • Step 2 Identification of operation involved and sequence of operation • First operation  t...
Process planning activities • Second operation  50 to 40 for 110 length • Third operation 40 to 35 for 65 length • Fourt...
Process planning activities
Process planning activities
UNIT 3 INTRODUCTION TO COST ESTIMATION
Syllabus
Topics to be covered • Cost Estimation (Estimation) Vs Cost Accounting (Costing) • Importance of Cost Estimation • Types o...
Topics to be covered • Importance of Costing • Methods of costing • Elements of Costing • Estimate of labor cost and mater...
Cost Estimating (Estimation) • Process of determining the probable cost of the product before the start of manufacture.
Cost Accounting (Costing) • Process of determining the Actual cost of the product after the manufacturing.
Importance of cost estimation • Important for all organizations. • Important for deciding manufacturing and selling polici...
Objective of cost estimation • To establish selling price of product • To verify the quotation by vendors • To take make o...
Types of estimate • Preliminary cost estimate • Final Cost estimate
Preliminary cost estimate • Based on incomplete data • Less Accurate • Suitable for new project • Procedure – With drawing...
Final Cost estimate • Based on complete data • Most Accurate • Huge amount of money spent to make the estimate
Classification of cost estimates based on design level • Conceptual phase (cost estimate accuracy ±30%) • Preliminary desi...
Methods of Estimate • Conference method • Comparison method • Detailed analysis method
Methods of Estimate • Parametric Estimating – Uses relationship between the historical data and other variables • Statisti...
Data Requirements for cost estimating
Data Sources for cost estimating
Data Sources for cost estimating
Data Sources for cost estimating
Possible Estimation • Over Estimation • Under Estimation • Realistic Estimation
Elements of cost estimation
Design Cost
Drafting Cost
Cost of Research and Development
Materials Cost
Labour Cost
Inspection Cost
Maintenance Charges
Overhead Cost
Cost Estimating procedure
Cost Estimating procedure
Cost Estimating procedure
Cost Estimating procedure
Cost Estimation Form
Cost Accounting (Costing) • Process of determining the Actual cost of the product after the manufacturing.
Importance of Cost Accounting • Determining , classifying and analyzing the cost and income of business firm • Determining...
Importance of Cost Accounting • Cost control through the accumulation and utilization of cost data. • Establishing standar...
Estimating Vs Costing
Methods of Costing 1. Job costing 2. Batch Costing 3. Process costing 4. Department costing 5. Operating cost method 6. Un...
Job costing • Method is concerned with finding cost of the individual job • Suitable for job order industries (ship buildi...
Batch costing • Method concerned with instead of costing of separately, each batch of components is taken together. • Used...
Process Costing • Method concerned with standard product with number of distinct processes performed in a definite sequenc...
Department costing • Method is suitable for cost of output of each department separately for the manufacture of standard p...
Operating cost method • Method is suitable for company providing utility services • Example transport services, water wor...
Operating cost method
Unit cost method • Method is suitable for companies with the uniform product • Example mines, quarries etc.
Multiple cost method • Method is suitable for companies producing variety of standardized products, with no relation betwe...
Classification of cost
Elements of cost
Material cost • Direct Material material becomes the part of product – Mild steel used for spindle – Wood used for table ...
Labour cost • Direct Labour labour directly work on the produt – Welder, casting technician etc • Indirect Labournon pro...
Expenses • Direct Expenses charged directly to the particular job – Design – manufacturing • Indirect Expenses other tha...
Overhead charges • Factory expenses – Cost fuel, power and internal transport – Repair and maintenance • administrative ex...
Components of cost • Prime cost • Factory cost • Production cost • Total cost • Selling Price
Ladder of Cost
Estimation of material cost Procedure
Estimation of material cost
Estimation of material cost
Estimation of Labor Cost • Cost spent on workers who directly involve in the manufacturing operations. • Formula Labor cos...
Estimation of Labor Cost
Estimation of Standard time problem
Estimation of Standard time (with allowances) problem
Estimation of Standard time (with allowances)
Calculation of Selling Price Problem
Calculation of Selling Price Problem
Allocation of Overhead
Depreciation
Causes of Depreciation
Methods of finding Depreciation fund
Straight line method • Amount of depreciation distributed over the equal period of installments. • Merit simple method (l...
Straight line method Formula
Straight line method Problem
Straight line method Problem
Straight line method Problem
Straight line method Problem
Diminishing balance method (Reducing balance method)
Reducing balance method Formula
Reducing balance method Problem
Reducing balance method Problem
Reducing balance method Problem
Sinking Fund Method
Sinking Fund Method Formula
Sinking Fund Method Problem
Annuity method • In sinking fund interest amount earned invested on outside agencies but in this method invested within co...
Annuity method Formula
Annuity method Problem
Annuity method Problem
Sum of years digit method
Sum of years digit method Problem
Sum of years digit method Problem
Sum of years digit method Problem
Insurance Policy Method
Machine hour Method
Production Unit Method
Revaluation Method
Retirement Method
UNIT 4 PRODUCTION COST ESTIMATION
Syllabus
Topics to be covered • Estimation of Forging Shop • Estimation of welding • Estimation of foundry shop
Forging • ForgingForging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces.
Types of Forging • Hot Forging – Forging done above the Recrystallization temperature • Cold Forging – Forging done below ...
Forging process • Hand forging • Drop forging • Press forging • Machine forging
Forging operations • Upsetting • Drawing down • Setting down • Bending • Punching • Drifting • swaging
Estimation of material losses in forging • Shear loss • Tonghold loss • Scale loss • Flash loss • Sprue loss
Estimation of forging cost • Material cost • Labour cost • Overhead cost
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Forging Problem
Estimation in welding shop • Welding welding is the process of joining of similar or dissimilar metal by application of h...
Types of Welding • Pressure Welding • Non Pressure Welding
Estimation of welding cost
Estimation of welding cost
Estimation of welding cost
Estimation of welding cost
Estimation of foundry cost
Estimation of foundry cost
Estimation of foundry cost
Estimation of foundry cost
Estimation of foundry cost
UNIT 5 MACHINING TIME CALCULATION
Syllabus
Estimation of machining time • Machining time is the time which machine works on the component. • Eg: from the time tool t...
Terms used • Length of Cut • Cutting Speed • Feed • Depth of Cut
Length of Cut • Approach Length • Length of workpiece to be machined • overtravel
Length of Cut
Cutting Speed • Cutting Speed Relative speed between tool and workpiece
Feed and Feed Rate • Feed distance through which the tool advances into the workpiece • Unit mm/rev or mm/min
Depth of Cut • Depth of cut thickness of material removed in one cut. • Depth of cut is always perpendicular to feed dire...
Importance of machining time calculation • Inorder to find out the machining cost • Reduction of total manufacturing time,...
Calculation of machining time for different lathe operation • Turning • Chamfering • Facing • Knurling • Thread Cutting
Turning operation
External Relief Turning
Chamfering operation
Facing operation by lathe • The process of reducing length of the material is called facing • This can be done by the sing...
Facing (formula)
Facing operation
KNURLING • KNURLING MEANS CREATING CROSS LINKED PATTERN ON THE WORKPIECE BY LATHE MACHINE.
knurling
Machining time calculation for Drilling
Drilling Problem
Machining time calculation for Boring(formula)
Boring Problem
Milling • Milling is the removal of material from workpiece by rotary multipoint cutting tool. • Operations – Face milling...
Milling operation
Machining time calculation for milling formula
Machining time calculation for milling
Determination of added table travel • Face milling
Determination of added table travel • Slot milling or slab milling
Machining time calculation for milling
Machining time calculation for milling
Machining time calculation for milling
Machining time calculation for Shaping
Machining time calculation for Shaping
Machining time calculation for Shaping
Machining time calculation for Shaping (problem)
Machining time calculation for planning
Machining time calculation for Grinding • Grinding is the process of metal removal by abrasion. • Methods of grinding – Su...
Machining time calculation for Grinding (Formula)
Machining time calculation for Grinding (Formula)
Machining time calculation for Grinding (Problem)
Machining time calculation for Grinding (Problem)
Machining time calculation for Grinding (Problem)
