UNIVERSIDAD DOMINICANA O&M JUAN PINALES 17-EIIN-1-174 0541 STARLING GERMOSEN
• TRABAJO CEDIDO A LOS DOCENTES Y ALUMNOS DE LA UNIVERSIDAD DOMINICANA O&M BAJO LICENCIA MIT.
SQLITE • ES UNA BIBLIOTECA ESCRITA EN LEGUAJE C QUE IMPLEMENTA UN SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE BASES DE DATOS TRANSACCIONALES SQL...
HISTORIA • EL SISTEMA SQLITE SURGIÓ EN MAYO DEL AÑO 2000 Y FUE CREADO POR D. RICHARD HIPP, QUIÉN LIBERÓ LAS DIFERENTES VER...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • LA BASE DE DATOS SE ALMACENA EN UN ÚNICO FICHERO A DIFERENCIA DE OTROS DBMS QUE HACEN USO DE VARIOS ARCH...
FUNCIONES LA BIBLIOTECA IMPLEMENTA LA MAYOR PARTE DEL ESTÁNDAR SQL-92, INCLUYENDO TRANSACCIONES DE BASE DE DATOS ATÓMICAS,...
VENTAJAS • TAMAÑO: SQLITE TIENE UNA PEQUEÑA MEMORIA Y UNA ÚNICA BIBLIOTECA ES NECESARIA PARA ACCEDER A BASES DE DATOS, LO ...
DESVENTAJAS • LIMITACIONES EN “WHERE”. • FALTA DE CLAVES FORANEAS EN LAS TABLAS • CONTROL DE ACCESO- NO HAY • ALTA CONCURR...
TIPOS • SQLITE USA UN SISTEMA DE TIPOS INUSUAL. EN LUGAR DE ASIGNAR UN TIPO A UNA COLUMNA COMO EN LA MAYOR PARTE DE LOS SI...
EJEMPLO
