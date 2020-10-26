Pdl 3 a c tarea semanal del 26 al 30 de octubre de 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TERCER GRADO A Y C. FERNANDA Y SOLEDAD. PDL. 26-10-2020.
https://laescuelaenmicasa6de20.blogspot.com/p/3-y-3-b-fernanda-y-claudia.html

  1. 1. Tarea semanal del 26 al 30 de octubre de 2020. Hola chicos: Una nueva semana nos encuentra para aprender y seguir creciendo juntos, esperamos que todos se encuentren bien. Manos a la obra… Lunes 26 de octubre. Prácticas del lenguaje:Taller de ortografía.
  2. 2. Elegimos 3 palabrasy las usamos en oraciones. Uso del diccionario:Buscamos 2 palabrasque no conocemos en el diccionario,si no tenemos podemos buscarlasen internet. Recordamos que allílas palabras aparecen por orden alfabéticoy cada una explica su significado algunastienen más de uno, su género (femenino o masculino), que clase de palabra es (sustantivo,adjetivo,verbo,etc),podemos buscarlassi
  3. 3. tenemos duda de cómo escribirlas correctamente , mira el ejemplo: Medicina:F(femenino)conjuntode conocimientosy técnicas aplicadosa la predicción ,prevención ,diagnósticoy tratamiento de las enfermedades humanas.
  4. 4. Martes 27 de octubre
  5. 5. Prácticas del lenguaje:Seguimos con el proyecto de” Mis amigos los monstruos “Comenzaremos a leer:“Cuentos disparatadosde monstruos “De GabrielaKeselman . Leemos y escuchamos el 1 cuento: “Un monstruo en huelga” y luego respondemos: A-¿Cómo se llamael protagonista? B- ¿Qué tenía de mascota? C- ¿Por qué se llama así este cuento? D-¿Cómo era la casa que quería Guille? E- ¿Cómo termina este cuento? Miércoles 28 de octubre Prácticas del lenguaje: Taller de escritura.
  6. 6. Continuamosla historia que aparece, mirandola imagen podemos imaginarque le pasa a este niño con su nueva mascota, inventarles nombres a los personajes, un lugar donde trascurre la historia, un problema y un desenlace que imaginemos. Recordar usar mayúsculas al comienzo de lasoraciones y punto al final de las mismas, en los sustantivospropiosy todas lasreglas ortográficas que venimostrabajando. Tu historia debe ser de al menos 7 renglones. Jueves 29 de octubre E.S.I. y prácticas del lenguaje:Hoy se celebra la jornada nacionalde E.S.I. con el lema de erradicar la violenciade género, nosotros vamos a trabajarlo desde la erradicación de estereotipos de género, durante todo el mes estuvimos viendo que no habíacosas exclusivasde hombres y mujeres ,que los trabajos, colores, profesiones, deportes pueden ser tanto para mujeres como para hombres, lo mismo con los quehaceres de la casa, son responsabilidad detodos los que
  7. 7. viven en la casa y no de una sola persona. La seño Eli junto a las maestras de 2 y 3 grado preparo un hermoso video para explicarte de que se trata la erradicaciónde estereotipos de género. Te proponemosque en familiaescriban una reflexión acerca del video y todo lo trabajadoen este mes, pensando en los cuentos “Ceniciento”y todo lo que aprendimos. Viernes 30 de octubre Prácticas del lenguaje:Tallerde lectura.
  8. 8. Elegí un cuento del libro de Goyo o del que quieras y practica lectura en voz alta, al menos 30 minutos, luego anota el nombre del autor, si lo tuvieras el ilustrador y la editorial. Luego pensar y escribí 4 preguntas que puedan responderse con el cuento que leíste. De esta manera se termina otra semana de trabajo y un mes de mucho trabajo, nos volvemos a encontrar el lunes para comenzar noviembre con todas las fuerzas.

