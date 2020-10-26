Matematica 3 a c tarea semanal del 26 al 30 de octubre de 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tarea semanal del 26 al 30 de octubre de 2020. Hola chicos: Una nueva semana nos encuentra para aprender y seguir creciend...
 Marta tiene 12 caramelos para repartir entre sus amigas.  ¿Es cierto que en los dos casos Marta reparte 12 caramelos en...
PARA SABER REPARTIR es dividir o distribuir una cantidad de cosas o elementos en una cantidad determinada. Los repartos pu...
B- Seguimos repartiendo.
Viernes 30 de octubre De esta manera setermina otra semana de trabajo y un mes de mucho trabajo, nos volvemos a encontrar ...
MATEMATICA. TERCER GRADO A Y C. FERNANDA Y SOLEDAD. 26-10-2020.
https://laescuelaenmicasa6de20.blogspot.com/p/3-y-3-b-fernanda-y-claudia.html

  1. 1. Tarea semanal del 26 al 30 de octubre de 2020. Hola chicos: Una nueva semana nos encuentra para aprender y seguir creciendo juntos, esperamos quetodos se encuentren bien. Manos a la obra… Lunes 26 de octubre. Matemática: Situaciones problemáticas. 1- En una perfumería recibieron 9 cajas con 125 perfumes cada una. ¿Cuántos perfumes recibieron en total? Rta. 2- José trabaja repartiendo facturas y cada mañana lleva 7 bandejas con 12 churros a un almacén y 3 bandejas con 12 medialunas cada una. ¿cuántas facturas lleva en total? Rta . 3- La heladería vendió el sábado $ 1784 y el domingo $ 2456. ¿Cuánto vendió en ambos días?Rta. 4- Lucero tiene que pagar la boleta de luz por un valor de $2454 y tiene $1236. ¿Cuánto dinero le falta para poder pagarla? Rta. 5- Raúl cargo nafta por un valor de $1987 pero solo tiene $1248. ¿Cuánto dinero le falta? Rta. Martes 27 de octubre Matemática: A repartir 3 grado.  Escribe, para cada caso, dos maneras posibles de repartir los caramelos:
  2. 2.  Marta tiene 12 caramelos para repartir entre sus amigas.  ¿Es cierto que en los dos casos Marta reparte 12 caramelos entre 4 chicas?  ¿Qué tendría que decir el enunciado para que el reparto de Sol sea el único posible? -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  3. 3. PARA SABER REPARTIR es dividir o distribuir una cantidad de cosas o elementos en una cantidad determinada. Los repartos pueden ser en partes iguales, donde a cada uno le corresponde la misma cantidad, o en partes distintas. Miércoles 28 de octubre Matemática: Seguimos repartiendo. Trabajamos con el libro de Goyo en las páginas 178 y 179, leemos y resolvemos las actividades que nos propone. En casa me dictan 10 números grandes (entre el 10.000 y el20.000) los escribo uno debajo del otro, escribo como se leen y los ordeno de mayor a menor. Jueves 29 de octubre Matemática :Que nùmeros tan grandes . A- Ordena de menor a mayor los siguientes nùmeros: 12.566 -15.678-21.330–4.567- 10.675- 3.210- 11.990- 9.567-.21.678. Escribilos uno debajo del otro y anota como se leen . Anota( siguiendo el ejemplo de modelo )cuanto valen cada uno de los nùmeros que lo forman desarmandolos para la suma ,mira el ejemplo: 12.566: 10.000+2000+500+60+6
  4. 4. B- Seguimos repartiendo.
  5. 5. Viernes 30 de octubre De esta manera setermina otra semana de trabajo y un mes de mucho trabajo, nos volvemos a encontrar el lunes para comenzar noviembrecon todas las fuerzas.

