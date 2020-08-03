Successfully reported this slideshow.
4th abilities

CUARTO A Y B. VANESA CORRAL. INGLES.
3 DE AGOSTO DE 2020.
https://laescuelaenmicasa6de20.blogspot.com/p/ingles.html

4th abilities

  1. 1. 4° Form Teacher Vanesa. Espero hayan pasado unas hermosas vacaciones, a pesar de lo que estamos pasando. Bueno es momento de volver a la clase. Empecemos. Mira estas actividades. Conoces algunas otras?. Te dejo este video para ayudarte, míralo.
  2. 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1XJNWIXjTI Escribime otras que viste en el video.      Pasamos a la carpeta y copiamos. Fijate que aparece CAN para contar lo que puede hacer Y CAN’T para contar lo que no podes hacer. Mira esta imagen y contame que habilidad tiene cada uno usando CAN – CAN’T.
  3. 3. Te ayudo la primera. 1) She CAN’T ride a horse. 2) 3) 4) 5) 6) Interview. Entrevista a dos personas de la familia y ponele los nombres y dibuja las caritas según las habilidades. El que dice ME acordate que es sobre vos…
  4. 4. Do you like the lesson?
  5. 5. See you soon! Kisses

