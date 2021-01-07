EL CURICULO NACIONAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA
Tomar decisiones Contextos inestables Efecto invernadero Crecimientodel conocimientoy la ignorancia Desarrollocientíficoy ...
Finalidad del Currículo Nacional de Educación Básica • El Currículo Nacional establece los aprendizajes que se espera logr...
Retos para la Educación Básica Educar es acompañar a una persona en el proceso de generar estructuras propias internas, co...
Explica a través de un gráfico el perfil del egresado. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
El estudiante se reconoce como persona valiosa y se identifica con su cultura en diferentes contextos. El estudiante indag...
Los enfoques transversales en la Educación Básica  Enfoque de derechos.  Enfoque inclusivo o de atención a la diversidad...
Los Enfoques Transversales en la Vida Escolar Los enfoques transversales se abordan desde situaciones no planificadas o em...
Las Situaciones Planificadas y no Planificadas Las situaciones no planificadas, son aquellas que surgen en el día a día, e...
Caso 1 En la hora del recreo, la profesora Zoraida ha visto que sus estudiantes están arrancado las hojas de las plantas d...
Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Profundiza el enfoque de competencias: aprender haciendo, al...
Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Incorpora estándares de aprendizaje nacionales, facilitando ...
Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Fortalece la educación cívica y ciudadana y el desarrollo de...
Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Impulsa el arte y la educación física, así como los aprendiz...
Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Refuerza el enfoque formativo de evaluación intrínseca del p...
Definiciones clave en el Currículo Nacional COMPETENCIA CAPACIDAD ESTÁNDARES DESEMPEÑO •Es la facultad que tiene una perso...
En equipo, seleccionen una competencia, capacidades, estándares y desempeños para una sesión de aprendizaje. TRABAJO EN EQ...
LA EVALUACIÓN EN EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL
Para que la evaluaciónsea justa, todos deben realizarla misma prueba. ¡Suban a ese árbol! En un minuto.
El Enfoque Formativo de la Evaluación • En situaciones y retos genuinos, que permiten integrar y combinar capacidades. VAL...
Orientaciones para la Evaluación Formativa de las Competencias Comprender la competencia por evaluar Analizar el estándar ...
Elaboren un ejemplo de una orientación para la evaluación formativa. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
Debemos tener una comprensión cabal de: • Su definición. • Su significado. • Las capacidades que la componen. • Su progres...
Consiste… • En leer el nivel del estándar esperado y compararlo con la descripción del nivel anterior y posterior. • En id...
Significa que… • Sean retadoras (describir un fenómeno, generar conocimiento explicativo de un fenómeno, discutir o retar ...
Es… • Informar a los estudiantes desde el inicio del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje en qué competencias serán evaluado...
Es tener en cuenta … • Que los instrumentos de evaluación de competencias se construyen teniendo en cuenta los criterios q...
El docente: • Describe lo que es capaz de saber hacer el estudiante a partir del análisis de la evidencia recogida. • Real...
Retroalimentar es… • Devolver información que describa logros o progresos en relación con los niveles esperados para cada ...
LA PLANIFICACIÓN EN EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL
La Planificación y la evaluación en el Currículo Nacional Planificar es el arte de imaginar y diseñar procesos para que lo...
La Planificación y la evaluación en el Currículo Nacional Evaluar es un proceso sistemático en el que se recoge y valora i...
Elaboren un organizador visual sobre las preguntas: ¿Qué considerar al momento de planificar? ¿Cómo planificamos? TRABAJO ...
La Planificación y la evaluación en el Currículo Nacional El propósitode aprendizaje:competencias,capacidades yestándares ...
Procesos de la Planificación Sin importar los esquemas o estructuras que la planificación tenga, es importante seguir tres...
La Programación Anual COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES 1° Trimestre 2° Trimestre 3° Trimestre ESTANDAR DE APRENDIZAJE (Nivel esper...
Las Unidades Didácticas I. Datos Informativos II. Propósitos deaprendizaje COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS III. Situac...
¿CÓMO DESARROLLAMOS COMPETENCIAS?
Caso 2 Juan y María son docentes del III ciclo. Ellos están preocupados pues quieren desarrollar competencias en sus estud...
ORIENTACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS PARA EL DESARROLLO DE COMPETENCIAS Partir de situaciones significativa s. Generar interés y disp...
Muchas gracias Mg. L. Justo Morales G. lacompetenciamatematica.blogspot.pejustomorales@hotmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EL CURICULO NACIONAL

24 views

Published on

LOS QUE DEBEMOS SABER DEL CURRICULO NACIONAL

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EL CURICULO NACIONAL

  1. 1. EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA
  2. 2. Tomar decisiones Contextos inestables Efecto invernadero Crecimientodel conocimientoy la ignorancia Desarrollocientíficoy tecnológico Usar información Crecimiento demográfico Tecnologías emergentes ¿CUÁL ES EL CONTEXTO ACTUAL?
  3. 3. Finalidad del Currículo Nacional de Educación Básica • El Currículo Nacional establece los aprendizajes que se espera logren los estudiantes como resultado de su formación básica, en concordancia con los fines y principios de la educación peruana, el Proyecto Educativo Nacional y los objetivos de la Educación Básica. • Es la base para la elaboración de los programas y herramientas curriculares, así como para la diversificación a nivel regional y de institución educativa.
  4. 4. Retos para la Educación Básica Educar es acompañar a una persona en el proceso de generar estructuras propias internas, cognitivas y socioemocionales, para que logre el máximo de sus potencialidades. Simultáneamente, es la principal vía de inclusión de las personas en la sociedad, como ciudadanos que cumplen con sus deberes y ejercen sus derechos con plenitud, con pleno respeto a la diversidad de identidades socioculturales y ambientales. De esta manera, el Currículo Nacional plantea el Perfil de egreso como la visión común e integral de los aprendizajes que deben logran los estudiantes al término de la Educación Básica.
  5. 5. Explica a través de un gráfico el perfil del egresado. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  6. 6. El estudiante se reconoce como persona valiosa y se identifica con su cultura en diferentes contextos. El estudiante indaga y comprende el mundo natural y artificial utilizando conocimientos científicos en diálogo con saberes locales para mejorar la calidad de vida y cuidando la naturaleza. El estudiante aprecia manifestaciones artístico- culturales para comprender el aporte del arte a la cultura y a la sociedad, y crea proyectos artísticos utilizando los diversos lenguajes del arte para comunicar sus ideas a otros. El estudiante aprovecha responsablemente las tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación (TIC) para interactuar con la información, gestionar su comunicación y aprendizaje. El estudiante desarrolla procesos autónomos de aprendizaje en forma permanente para la mejora continua de su proceso de aprendizaje y de sus resultados. El estudiante practica una vida activa y saludable para su bienestar, cuida su cuerpo e interactúa respetuosamente en la práctica de distintas actividades físicas, cotidianas o deportivas. El estudiante se comunica en su lengua materna, en castellano como segunda lengua3 y en inglés como lengua extranjera de manera asertiva y responsable para interactuar con otras personas en diversos contextos y con distintos propósitos. El estudiante gestiona proyectos de emprendimiento económico o social de manera ética, que le permiten articularse con el mundo del trabajo y con el desarrollo social, económico y ambiental del entorno. El estudiante interpreta la realidad y toma decisiones a partir de conocimientos matemáticos que aporten a su contexto. El estudiante comprende y aprecia la dimensión espiritual y religiosa en la vida de las personas y de las sociedades. El estudiante propicia la vida en democracia a partir del reconocimiento de sus derechos y deberes y de la comprensión de los procesos históricos y sociales de nuestro país y del mundo.
  7. 7. Los enfoques transversales en la Educación Básica  Enfoque de derechos.  Enfoque inclusivo o de atención a la diversidad.  Enfoque intercultural.  Enfoque de igualdad de género.  Enfoque ambiental.  Enfoque de orientación al bien común.  Enfoque de búsqueda de la excelencia. Enfoques transversales Los enfoques transversales se impregnan en las competencias que se busca que los estudiantes desarrollen; orientan en todo momento el trabajo pedagógico en el aula e imprimen características a los diversos procesos educativos.
  8. 8. Los Enfoques Transversales en la Vida Escolar Los enfoques transversales se abordan desde situaciones no planificadas o emergentes y planificadas o previstas y desde la organización de los espacios educativos. En estas situaciones se movilizan algunas competencias y valores de los estudiantes para atender problemas, necesidades o intereses.
  9. 9. Las Situaciones Planificadas y no Planificadas Las situaciones no planificadas, son aquellas que surgen en el día a día, en la convivencia dentro de la institución educativa o fuera de ella, y pueden ocurrir en cualquier momento de la vida escolar. En esos momentos se ponen de manifiesto los valores y las actitudes relacionados con los enfoques transversales. Las situaciones planificadas, se entienden como acciones que anticipan los miembros de la institución educativa para abordar los valores y las actitudes relacionados con los enfoques transversales. Estos deben verse reflejados en la gestión de la institución educativa, en las relaciones humanas, en los tiempos y rutinas, y en el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje
  10. 10. Caso 1 En la hora del recreo, la profesora Zoraida ha visto que sus estudiantes están arrancado las hojas de las plantas de los maceteros del aula y mientras los demás las están contando. Comenta en equipo: ¿Esta situación es favorable para desarrollar los aprendizajes? ¿Cómo se aborda esta situación, y con qué enfoque? TRABAJO EN EQUIPO Leemos el caso y respondemos:
  11. 11. Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Profundiza el enfoque de competencias: aprender haciendo, al poner en juego diversas capacidades.
  12. 12. Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Incorpora estándares de aprendizaje nacionales, facilitando la diversificación regional, local y las adecuaciones a nivel de aula.
  13. 13. Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Fortalece la educación cívica y ciudadana y el desarrollo de valores y actitudes que deben demostrarse en las relaciones en la escuela.
  14. 14. Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Impulsa el arte y la educación física, así como los aprendizajes para conectarse con la globalización como el ingles y las TIC.
  15. 15. Características del Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica Refuerza el enfoque formativo de evaluación intrínseca del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje con énfasis en la retroalimentación.
  16. 16. Definiciones clave en el Currículo Nacional COMPETENCIA CAPACIDAD ESTÁNDARES DESEMPEÑO •Es la facultad que tiene una persona de combinar un conjunto de capacidades a fin de lograr un propósito específico en una situación determinada, actuando de manera pertinente y con sentido ético. •Son recursos para actuar de manera competente. Estos recursos son los conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes que los estudiantes utilizan para afrontar una situación determinada. •Son descripciones del desarrollo de la competencia en niveles de creciente complejidad. •Sirven para identificar cuán cerca o lejos se encuentra el estudiante en relación con lo que se espera logren. •Son descripciones específicas de lo que hacen los estudiantes respecto a los niveles de desarrollo de las competencias (estándares de aprendizaje).Son observables.
  17. 17. En equipo, seleccionen una competencia, capacidades, estándares y desempeños para una sesión de aprendizaje. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  18. 18. LA EVALUACIÓN EN EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL
  19. 19. Para que la evaluaciónsea justa, todos deben realizarla misma prueba. ¡Suban a ese árbol! En un minuto.
  20. 20. El Enfoque Formativo de la Evaluación • En situaciones y retos genuinos, que permiten integrar y combinar capacidades. VALORAR EL DESEMPEÑO • Para conocer el nivel actual en que se encuentran los estudiantes para ayudarlos. IDENTIFICAR EL NIVEL DE LAS COMPETENCIAS • Para que el estudiante demuestre hasta donde es capaz de combinar las capacidades que componen sus competencias. CREAR OPORTUNIDADES Implica:
  21. 21. Orientaciones para la Evaluación Formativa de las Competencias Comprender la competencia por evaluar Analizar el estándar de aprendizaje del ciclo Seleccionar o diseñar situaciones significativas Utilizar criterios de evaluación para construir instrumentos Comunicar a los estudiantes en qué van a ser evaluados y los criterios de evaluación Valorar el desempeño actual de cada estudiante a partir del análisis de evidencias Retroalimentar a los estudiantes para ayudarlos a avanzar hacia el nivel esperado
  22. 22. Elaboren un ejemplo de una orientación para la evaluación formativa. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  23. 23. Debemos tener una comprensión cabal de: • Su definición. • Su significado. • Las capacidades que la componen. • Su progresión a lo largo de la Educación Básica. • Sus implicancias pedagógicas para la enseñanza. ¿Qué debemos saber de la competencia a evaluar?
  24. 24. Consiste… • En leer el nivel del estándar esperado y compararlo con la descripción del nivel anterior y posterior. • En identificar con más claridad las diferencias en la exigencia de cada nivel. • En comprender en qué nivel se puede encontrar cada estudiante con respecto de las competencias y tenerlo como referente al momento de evaluarlo Analizar el estándar de aprendizaje del ciclo
  25. 25. Significa que… • Sean retadoras (describir un fenómeno, generar conocimiento explicativo de un fenómeno, discutir o retar a mejorar algo existente, etc.). • Deben despertar el interés de los estudiantes. • Tienen articularse con sus saberes previos. • Sean desafiantes pero alcanzables de resolver por los estudiantes. • Deben permitir que los estudiantes pongan en juego una serie de capacidades. Seleccionar o diseñar situaciones significativas
  26. 26. Es… • Informar a los estudiantes desde el inicio del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje en qué competencias serán evaluados. • Informar cuál es el nivel esperado y cuáles los criterios sobre los cuales se les evaluará. • Que los estudiantes demuestren sus aprendizajes frente a las diferentes situaciones propuestas. • Que las producciones de los estudiantes den cuenta del nivel de logro esperado. Comunicar a los estudiantes en qué van a ser evaluados y los criterios de evaluación
  27. 27. Es tener en cuenta … • Que los instrumentos de evaluación de competencias se construyen teniendo en cuenta los criterios que están en relación a las capacidades de las competencias. • Que los instrumentos de evaluación hagan visible la combinación de las capacidades al afrontar un desafío y que estas se precisen y describan en niveles de logro. • Que nos permitirá observar no una capacidad de manera aislada, sino en su combinación con otras. Utilizar criterios de evaluación para construir instrumentos
  28. 28. El docente: • Describe lo que es capaz de saber hacer el estudiante a partir del análisis de la evidencia recogida. • Realice una retroalimentación efectiva al estudiante. • Corrige o ajusta la enseñanza misma. El estudiante: • se autoevalúa usando los mismos criterios para identificar dónde se encuentra con relación al logro de la competencia. • incrementa su responsabilidad ante su propio aprendizaje. • Establece una relación de colaboración y confianza con el docente, sus pares y él. • Promover espacios para la evaluación entre pares. Valorar el desempeño actual de cada estudiante a partir del análisis de evidencias
  29. 29. Retroalimentar es… • Devolver información que describa logros o progresos en relación con los niveles esperados para cada competencia. • Ofrecer modelos de trabajo o procedimientos para que el estudiante revise o corrija. • Observar el trabajo del estudiante, identificar sus errores recurrentes. • Entregar en el momento oportuno comentarios específicos y reflexiones, e incluir sugerencias que ayuden a comprender el error y tener claro cómo superarlo para poder mejorar el desempeño. Retroalimentar a los estudiantes para ayudarlos a avanzar hacia el nivel esperado
  30. 30. LA PLANIFICACIÓN EN EL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL
  31. 31. La Planificación y la evaluación en el Currículo Nacional Planificar es el arte de imaginar y diseñar procesos para que los estudiantes aprendan. Parte por determinar claramente el propósito de aprendizaje (competencias y enfoques transversales). En este proceso, es importante considerar las aptitudes, las necesidades, los intereses, las experiencias, los contextos, entre otros factores, de los niños y las niñas, así como prever, organizar, reflexionar y decidir sobre recursos y materiales, procesos pedagógicos y didácticos, interacciones, estrategias diferenciadas, clima de aula, contextos socioambientales, etc.
  32. 32. La Planificación y la evaluación en el Currículo Nacional Evaluar es un proceso sistemático en el que se recoge y valora información relevante acerca del nivel de desarrollo de las competencias en cada estudiante, con el fin de mejorar oportunamente su aprendizaje o mejorar los procesos de enseñanza. En este sentido: • La planificación es flexible, porque se trata de una hipótesis de trabajo que puede considerar situaciones previstas o emergentes. • No debe ser rígida, sino que debe posibilitar los cambios que se requieran. • Puede entrar en revisión y modificación cada vez que sea necesario en función de la evaluación que se haga del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje, con la finalidad de que sea más pertinente y eficaz al propósito de aprendizaje establecido.
  33. 33. Elaboren un organizador visual sobre las preguntas: ¿Qué considerar al momento de planificar? ¿Cómo planificamos? TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  34. 34. La Planificación y la evaluación en el Currículo Nacional El propósitode aprendizaje:competencias,capacidades yestándares de aprendizaje;desempeños de grado o edad; enfoques transversales. Los saberes previos:lo que saben los estudiantes en relación con los propósitos de aprendizaje. Las características de los estudiantes:necesidades e intereses, estilos,etc., en relación con los propósitosde aprendizaje. Los recursos y materiales,las estrategias,los procesos pedagógicos y didácticos pertinentes al propósitode aprendizaje. Al planificar desde un enfoque por competencias, se debe considerar lo siguiente:
  35. 35. Procesos de la Planificación Sin importar los esquemas o estructuras que la planificación tenga, es importante seguir tres procesos:
  36. 36. La Programación Anual COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES 1° Trimestre 2° Trimestre 3° Trimestre ESTANDAR DE APRENDIZAJE (Nivel esperado al final del ciclo) UNIDADES DIDÀCTICAS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 x I. Datos Informativos II. Matriz de Planificación ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES Interculturalidad - Atenciónaladiversidad - Igualdadde género- Enfoque Ambiental - Enfoque de Derechos- Búsquedade laExcelencia–Orientaciónal biencomún. I TRIMESTRE UNIDADES DIDÁCTICAS TIEMPO UNIDAD 0: Nos reencontramos en la escuela Recoge evidencias de los aprendizajes (año anterior) en las áreas de: Matemática y Comunicación. 2 SEMANAS UNIDAD 1: Nos organizamos para convivir democráticamente Desarrolla competencias de las áreas de: Ciencia y Tecnología – Personal Social – Matemática – Arte y Cultura – Educación Físicay Comunicación. 3 SEMANAS II TRIMESTRE IV. Materiales y Recursos V. Referencias Bibliográficas III. Organización deunidades
  37. 37. Las Unidades Didácticas I. Datos Informativos II. Propósitos deaprendizaje COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS III. Situación significativa IV. Enfoques transversales ENFOQUE TRANSVERSAL ACCIONES OBSERVABLES V. Evaluación COMPETENCIA CRITERIOS (DESEMPEÑOS PRECISADOS) PRODUCTO QUE SERVIRÁ DE EVIDENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE VI. Secuencia de sesiones VII. Materiales básicos y recursos a utilizar VIII. Referencias bibliográficas
  38. 38. ¿CÓMO DESARROLLAMOS COMPETENCIAS?
  39. 39. Caso 2 Juan y María son docentes del III ciclo. Ellos están preocupados pues quieren desarrollar competencias en sus estudiantes. Respondan en equipo: ¿Que orientaciones le puedes dar a Juan y María para que desarrollen competencias en sus estudiantes. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  40. 40. ORIENTACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS PARA EL DESARROLLO DE COMPETENCIAS Partir de situaciones significativa s. Generar interés y disposición como condición para el aprendizaje. Aprender haciendo. Partir de los saberes previos. Construir el nuevo conocimie nto. Aprender del error o el error constructivo . Generar el conflicto cognitivo. Mediar el progreso de los estudiantes de un nivel de aprendizaje a otro superior. Promover el trabajo cooperati vo. Promover el pensamient o complejo.
  41. 41. Muchas gracias Mg. L. Justo Morales G. lacompetenciamatematica.blogspot.pejustomorales@hotmail.com

×