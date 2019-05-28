Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nombre: __________________________________ Mrs. Feliciano Fecha: ____________________________________ Estudios Sociales 5 ...
II. Cierto o Falso. Escribe C para las oraciones ciertas y F para las falsas. Explica las falsas. ______ 1. Los primeros p...
III. Diagrama de Venn. Organiza las caracter�sticas de los mayas y los aztecas que se presentan en el diagrama de Venn. Ma...
IV. Contestar 1. Menciona una caracter�stica de la cultura de Tehotihuac�n y de la Tolteca. ______________________________...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sociales test march 2019

6 views

Published on

Examen de 5to grado de Estudios sociales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sociales test march 2019

  1. 1. Nombre: __________________________________ Mrs. Feliciano Fecha: ____________________________________ Estudios Sociales 5 Examen I. Localizaci�n En el mapa, trazar la ruta del poblamiento de Am�rica desde el Estrecho de Bering.
  2. 2. II. Cierto o Falso. Escribe C para las oraciones ciertas y F para las falsas. Explica las falsas. ______ 1. Los primeros pobladores de Am�rica eran cazadores. ______2. Los clovis crearon un gran imperio donde los agricultores eran los miembros m�s preciados. ______3. En la vida sedentaria las personas se mudan constantemente. ______4. La vida sedentaria auspicial la formaci�n de reinos e imperios. ______5. Los olmecas se ubicaron en la regi�n entre M�xico y Guatemala. ______6. Los olmecas eran cristianos. ______7. Los olmecas le rend�an culto al c�ndor. ______8. La Venta, Tres Zapotes y San Lorenzo son centros ceremonials olmecas. ______9. Las grandes cabezas esculpidas en piedras son product de la cultura Clovis. ______10. Los olmecas pudieron haber desarrollado uno de los primeros sistemas de escritura del continente.
  3. 3. III. Diagrama de Venn. Organiza las caracter�sticas de los mayas y los aztecas que se presentan en el diagrama de Venn. Mayas Aztecas a. Se localizaron al sur de M�xico y en varios pa�ses de Centroam�rica b. Eran buenos escultores c. Su organizaci�n social: gobernantes, nobleza, gente com�n y esclavos. d. Se destacaron en la observaci�n astron�mica e. Crearon dos calendarios f. Eran polite�stas g. Jugaban a la pelota h. Se localizaron en el Valle de M�xico i. Su organizaci�n social: gobernantes, nobleza, gente com�n y esclavos. j. Desarrollaron las chinampas para el cultivo. k. Eran polite�stas l. Ofrec�an educaci�n a los j�venes m. Eran h�biles escultores n. Adoptaban la cultura de los pueblos que conquistaban _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ ________________ _________________ _________________ _________________ _________________ ________________ ______________ _____________ ________________ _________________ _________________ _________________ _________________ ________________ ______________
  4. 4. IV. Contestar 1. Menciona una caracter�stica de la cultura de Tehotihuac�n y de la Tolteca. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ 2. �Cu�l era el m�todo de agricultura utilizado por los aztecas? ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ 3. �Cu�l era la funci�n de los calendarios mayas? �Son sus usos similares al nuestro? Explica ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ 4. �Por qu� el Popol Vuh es importante para los historiadores? ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ 5. �Cu�l deporte actual te parece similar al deporte de la pelota maya? Explica. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________

×