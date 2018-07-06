Successfully reported this slideshow.
Audiobook First Principles of Islamic Economics Full page
Book details Author : Sayyid Abul A la Mawdudi Pages : 328 pages Publisher : The Islamic Foundation 2011-09-08 Language : ...
Description this book Sayyid Abul Al a Mawdudi (1903 - 79), one of the leading Muslim intellectuals of the twentieth centu...
Sayyid Abul Al a Mawdudi (1903 - 79), one of the leading Muslim intellectuals of the twentieth century, laid down the foundations of modern Islamic economics. Drawing upon Islamic sources, Mawdudi spelled out major elements of a new paradigm for economic analysis and policy, wherein economic pursuits take place in the context of moral values and directed towards achievement of personal and social objectives. Integral to this approach is the concept of non-usury which attempts to make efficiency and equity inseparable and interdependent. In an Islamic framework creation and distribution of wealth become instrumental in promoting individual and social well-being, opening up pathways to development, social justice and human welfare. This comprehensive anthology is an essential introduction to Islamic Economics. Translated by Ahmad Imam Shafiq Hashemi.

  2. 2. Book details Author : Sayyid Abul A la Mawdudi Pages : 328 pages Publisher : The Islamic Foundation 2011-09-08 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0860374920 ISBN-13 : 9780860374923
  Sayyid Abul Al a Mawdudi (1903 - 79), one of the leading Muslim intellectuals of the twentieth century, laid down the foundations of modern Islamic economics. Drawing upon Islamic sources, Mawdudi spelled out major elements of a new paradigm for economic analysis and policy, wherein economic pursuits take place in the context of moral values and directed towards achievement of personal and social objectives. Integral to this approach is the concept of non-usury which attempts to make efficiency and equity inseparable and interdependent. In an Islamic framework creation and distribution of wealth become instrumental in promoting individual and social well- being, opening up pathways to development, social justice and human welfare. This comprehensive anthology is an essential introduction to Islamic Economics. Translated by Ahmad Imam Shafiq Hashemi.
