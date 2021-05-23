Introduction to virtual desktop infrastructure v3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8/29/2020 A brief introduction to VDI | Fas Mosleh FAS MOSLEH A BRIEF INTRODUCTION TO VDI AND DAAS
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 2 Contents Introduction:...........................................................................
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 3 Introduction: Summary of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software A Virtual Desktop Infra...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 4 VDI delivery methods Vendors can deliver VDI through several methods. Earlier VDI solutions be...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 5 And, as with most cloud-based solutions, the customer must rely upon the cloud service provide...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 6 When is DaaS Relevant? DaaS Drivers – Cloud-First and Reduced Capex Customers turn to VDI and ...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 7 DaaS Inhibitors If the organization must use special USB devices beyond keyboards, mice and he...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 8 DaaS Solutions Market Introduction Cloud hosted desktops are provided as a DaaS solution by ma...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 9 Given the increase in remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic , it is reasonable to p...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 10 Why VDI Matters: Increased worker mobility and supporting remote users With workforces being ...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 11 Centralized management software (deployment can proceed from a centralized management console...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 12 physically touch the endpoint hardware for device set-up or troubleshooting opens up IT admin...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 13 Summary of Advantages of VDI vs. dedicated desktops • Higher user productivity due to central...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 14 VDI Challenges Constraints on the growth of the desktop virtualization market include system ...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 15 VDI market data Source: Markets and Markets The cloud-based VDI market size was valued at $3....
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 16 Typical Verticals (top in blue) • Finance • Education 3 • Healthcare • Government • Professio...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 17 Top VDI Providers Citrix and VMware seen as Virtual Client Computing Software leaders In 2020...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 18 Top DaaS providers • VMware - Horizon Cloud • Citrix - Managed Desktops • Amazon Web Services...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 19 Appendix Brief summaries of the prevalent VDI Solutions The key players in the desktop virtua...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 20 Oracle Oracle VM VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for en...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 21 Opensource Solutions Xen Hypervisor is an open-source type-1 or baremetal hypervisor, which m...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 22 flexVDI is an Open Full-Stack VDI Solution – It offers a full-stack solution for building you...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 23 Different types of desktop virtualization • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) • Desktop-as...
A Brief Intro to VDI Page 24 Other Resources For a detailed understanding of how to successfully deploy Citrix on AWS see ...
  1. 1. 8/29/2020 A brief introduction to VDI | Fas Mosleh FAS MOSLEH A BRIEF INTRODUCTION TO VDI AND DAAS
  2. 2. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 2 Contents Introduction:.................................................................................................................................................3 Summary of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software.....................................................................3 VDI delivery methods................................................................................................................................4 When DaaS?..............................................................................................................................................6 DaaS Drivers – Cloud-First and Reduced Capex....................................................................................6 DaaS Solutions ..........................................................................................................................................8 Market Introduction .............................................................................................................................8 DaaS market trends and adoption rates...................................................................................................8 Factors that affect the choice of VDI vs DaaS.......................................................................................9 Why VDI Matters: ...................................................................................................................................10 VDI Benefits for users..........................................................................................................................11 Summary of Advantages of VDI vs. dedicated desktops.....................................................................13 VDI Challenges ........................................................................................................................................14 VDI market data......................................................................................................................................15 Typical Verticals (top in blue)..............................................................................................................16 Top VDI Providers ...................................................................................................................................17 Citrix and VMware seen as Virtual Client Computing Software leaders.............................................17 Top DaaS providers.................................................................................................................................18 VMware - Horizon Cloud.....................................................................................................................18 Citrix - Managed Desktops..................................................................................................................18 Amazon Web Services - WorkSpaces..................................................................................................18 Microsoft - Windows Virtual Desktop.................................................................................................18 Cloudalize - Desktop-as-a-Service.......................................................................................................18 Evolve IP..............................................................................................................................................18 Appendix .....................................................................................................................................................19 Brief summaries of the prevalent VDI Solutions.....................................................................................19 Opensource Solutions.............................................................................................................................21 Different types of desktop virtualization................................................................................................23 Other Resources......................................................................................................................................24
  3. 3. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 3 Introduction: Summary of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Software A Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) moves desktop management from a local environment to a virtualized one. It is an environment where desktop operating systems (OS) and applications are hosted within a virtual machine (VM) running on a centralized server (e.g. data center). Desktop images can be accessed by different types of endpoint devices such as desktops, laptops, thin clients, mobile devices... Single images are built and deployed to each end user (i.e. endpoint) and managed centrally for IT operations including updates, security events and troubleshooting. VDI solutions reduce IT support expenses by using the same OS and application with reduced overheads of installation, updates and management due to the central deployment of a single OS with apps.
  4. 4. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 4 VDI delivery methods Vendors can deliver VDI through several methods. Earlier VDI solutions began with the typical on-premise server-hosted virtual desktop model, focusing on the data center. As VDI and cloud computing matured, the software-as-a-service model of desktop computing has been reborn in the form of DaaS. In its simplest form, DaaS1 is VDI in the cloud. 1 Some DaaS providers deliver their "desktop" experience via Windows Server (AWS and VMware, for example). This obviates Microsoft's multi-tenancy licensing, Service Provider Licensing Agreement (SPLA), which requires the hosting hardware to be dedicated to each individual customer and requires customers to own the client OS license.
  5. 5. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 5 And, as with most cloud-based solutions, the customer must rely upon the cloud service provider (CSP) to deliver critical infrastructure that is no longer under the control of the IT organization. DaaS solutions are marketed as being able to handle the challenges of traditional VDI, such as complexity and cost but with cloud delivery model benefits where customers need not make a huge upfront (Capex) investment but pay a monthly flat fee for a proven VDI infrastructure. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) hosted in the cloud and paid for as a subscription service, usually charged for by the seat. DaaS solutions use a multi-tenancy architecture where a single application instance is delivered to multiple users, or "tenants". The third-party service provider assumes the responsibility for managing the desktop infrastructure. The third is a hybrid approach that leverages both the on-premise and cloud-based models. VDI and DaaS – Why? – Customers turn to VDI and DaaS because managing desktops and users is difficult. – Advantages include – Centralized management (install, update) – Security – support for bring/choose-your-own-device initiatives. – Lower TCO costs of operations, energy – Disadvantages include – Compute-intensive applications like CAD and GIS applications may not run well on VDI or DaaS (graphics oriented apps). – Performance bottlenecks during login, booting storms – Not really as easy to install and manage for IT teams unfamiliar with VDI 3
  6. 6. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 6 When is DaaS Relevant? DaaS Drivers – Cloud-First and Reduced Capex Customers turn to VDI and DaaS because managing desktops and users is difficult. With VDI and DaaS, organizations benefit from centralized management, security, and support for bring/choose-your-own- device initiatives. But DaaS offers other cloud service type advantages vs. VDI. DaaS is an attractive solution for companies moving away from managing their own hardware either in an on-premise data center or colocation. If they have a first-cloud strategy or if they don’t have enough IT resources to train up or dedicate to Citrix or VMware VDI, then DaaS may be the best way forward. Plus with DaaS, the costs of deploying and maintaining the hardware required to run each virtual desktop shifts from a capital expense (capex) to an operational expense (opex). DaaS benefits can include easier patch management and software updates, faster migrations, quicker new user provisioning, better disaster planning and recovery, and improved application and data security. Users can also benefit from DaaS by being able to access corporate data and applications through a desktop experience on a wide range of either company-provided or BYOD devices using a network or internet connection The graph below is just one example of where VDI vs. DaaS solutions may be adopted based on the specialized requirements of the users environment (x axis) and IT resources/skills required (y axis). VDI vs. DaaS (Example only) 2 More Specialized Environment (high performance or Security needs) More IT resources Less IT resources (Cloud 1st) DaaS In house VDI •Trading houses •Healthcare •High Security shops •Stable workforce •Education/Universities •Professional services orgs •Changing workforce Less Specialized Environment As a function of IT resources and complexity of client environment
  7. 7. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 7 DaaS Inhibitors If the organization must use special USB devices beyond keyboards, mice and headsets then DaaS may be harder to implement. For example healthcare organizations often have smart card readers, imaging or other devices that attach to their desktops using USB and require special drivers not found in the base OS. Such USB devices usually require development work to handle the special drivers in order to be compatible with DaaS. So DaaS might be a less ideal fit in such environments.
  8. 8. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 8 DaaS Solutions Market Introduction Cloud hosted desktops are provided as a DaaS solution by many top VDI providers including Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, Amazon. DaaS lags in adoption behind VDI (on premise) but is gaining steam. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) hosted in the cloud and paid for as a subscription service, usually charged for by the seat. DaaS solutions use a multi-tenancy architecture where a single application instance is delivered to multiple users, or "tenants". The third-party service provider assumes the responsibility for managing the desktop infrastructure. Market Research Future predicts the technology will realize a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16% from 2018 to 2025, when it expects the VDI market to reach about $25.5 billion. DaaS market trends and adoption rates In 2019, DaaS vendors made several major moves. Microsoft made their DaaS solution, Windows Virtual Desktop, generally available September. Citrix Managed Desktops moved to general availability in August, and Dell and Microsoft announced cloud and virtualization partnerships focused around VMware. Yet despite the benefits of DaaS and these market shifts, adoption remains lower than some expected. In Gartner's 2016 DaaS report, analysts predicted that "by 2019, 50% of new VDI users will be deployed on DaaS platforms" as the deployment of DaaS solutions "cannibalize on-premises VDI at refresh." However, a 2018 survey, Gartner found that DaaS adoption was still significantly lower than VDI adoption, especially among large enterprises. In the 2019 Market Guide for Desktop as a Service report, Gartner noted that by 2023 they expect that "price reductions and product maturity will lead organizations to move 20% of VDI users into DaaS offerings in the cloud," significantly less than their earlier predictions. Furthermore, Gartner noted that DaaS "progress has been stymied somewhat by the fresh injection of hype from Microsoft's entry into the DaaS market." Despite the limited adoption of DaaS, Gartner sees growth in the market. "Microsoft's entry into the desktop as a service (DaaS) market has dominated Gartner inquiries since September 2018 and rejuvenated interest in DaaS maturity and business value,". They also noted that DaaS is "now being adopted by midsize and large enterprise organizations, primarily for disaster recovery, and elastic and temporary use cases."
  9. 9. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 9 Given the increase in remote work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic , it is reasonable to predict an uptick in interest around technologies that provide secure remote workspaces like VDI and DaaS. Factors that affect the choice of VDI vs. DaaS IT team resource and skills The level of IT expertise that exists in-house can be a factor. Companies with many IT generalists lacking Citrix or VMware experience and who don’t necessarily want to acquire it would be more receptive to having their VDI being managed by third-party experts. This would also help them to focus on more strategic business (user apps and data) needs. The VDI or DaaS decision comes down to a company’s business objectives and requirements. This may include how they want to manage the costs of the VDI (Opex or Capex) as well as IT resource training or deployment. Other factors will include the state of existing IT infrastructure, current in-house VDI expertise, and security and compliance regulations, plus any special device requirements. Source: dinCloud
  10. 10. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 10 Why VDI Matters: Increased worker mobility and supporting remote users With workforces being more mobile (especially due to COVID-19), home based and remote working is becoming very common. With desktop virtualization, everything is managed and protected in one central location/center/server. Accessibility is a key VDI benefit for these remote, long-distance, and/or mobile end users, especially if they don’t have a fixed work location. VDI therefore gives organizations the ability to access desktops from remote locations, and with different computing devices Simplified backup A centralized server-hosted virtual desktop (SHVD) infrastructure provides simplified backup operations. With appropriate infrastructure and bandwidth in place, this approach minimizes network congestion during backups that would be a disadvantage with a huge volume of desktop systems. IT can provide higher security control and compliance. With VDI, servers can be secured physically and virtually in a more manageable manner, with less risk of local desktop vulnerabilities. For example, administrators can provide central security policies that apply to all users and minimize the malware footprint, in the case of an infection. The desktop can be re-commissioned from the base image when problems arise. IT Admins can better maintain security – like protecting files from improper downloading, or mass virus updates. Reduced cost and hardware turnover VDI can reduce the need to purchase new hardware (Capex), reducing associated software, licensing, and support costs (Opex). For example, older desktop hardware (with sufficient native capacity) can be retained and used as thin client devices for users who are working on general- purpose tasks that do not require high-end client devices. IT management of endpoints Since VDI replaces PCs, the deployment, management, and maintenance of replacement endpoints becomes much easier2 . Endpoint devices can be laptops, thin (or zero) clients, tablets, mobile devices, etc. Updates can go beyond just desktop PCs, to include a wide range of mobile devices and thin clients including accommodating BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) if required. 2 For example, in VDI, patch management and software updates can be distributed in a centralized and simplified way, because IT no longer needs to manage the individual deployment to each unique computer.
  11. 11. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 11 Centralized management software (deployment can proceed from a centralized management console) is used to enable IT administrators to maintain devices in the network from one central server (data center). Desktops can easily be virtually created by copying images and files, and then swiftly deployed. End users are not tied to any particular hardware with VDI, so desktop fixes and new desktops can get them up and running in no time. Updates need not be solely to desktop PCs, but also can include mobile devices and thin clients. VDI Benefits for users PC user resistance fades with a common UI that spans devices Typical PC users love the control and privacy of their PC environment and it’s hard to convince them to move to a virtual desktop environment. But, once they try it out – they adapt quickly. Why? Look and feel First, apart from some login screen differences the front end looks and feels just like a traditional desktop experience. When logging in, the user sees their personal desktop just as they normally would, even including preferred settings. What’s also compelling is that the end user can now obtain this same desktop UI look and feel on different clients – such as a PC or tablet or even mobile phone; this is a VDI advantage Less user intervention Upgrades, application deployments, and virus protection can be centrally managed, rather than needing to be handled individually (and manually) at endpoints/workstations. I.e. Routine upgrades, installations, can be completed without user intervention. This saves end users’ time and enhances their productivity. With many VDI solutions, the active desktop state can be preserved, enabling users to pick up right where they left off. Worker productivity goes up with VDI Productivity: When end users encounter an endpoint issue, such as a virus, or the need for an upgrade, or recovery from a system failure they don’t have to become IT experts or beg for IT admins to help them. The recovery or upgrade or virus cleaning is done centrally, increasing user productivity immensely. IT admins can focus on other initiatives because the management and maintenance of all their end users is centralized, and changes and upgrades are done via group updates. Not needing to
  12. 12. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 12 physically touch the endpoint hardware for device set-up or troubleshooting opens up IT admin work schedules to tackle more important issues. Better security and data protection The data is completely centralized, making it more secure and better protected. This also reduces the chances of users inadvertently spreading viruses or unauthorized downloading of sensitive data. How many times have we lost data on a PC because the backup routine was not set up correctly? Do you use OneDrive religiously? I don’t. With the right IT procedures put in place centrally, the regular backing up of data greatly reduces the risk of loss.
  13. 13. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 13 Summary of Advantages of VDI vs. dedicated desktops • Higher user productivity due to centrally managed installation, upgrading and IT management • Higher IT admin productivity (no need for physical onsite IT) • Enables geographically distributed workers at a much lower IT admin cost (install, troubleshoot) • Lower TCO - lower maintenance, energy and admin costs • More secure (central control with highly encrypted networks) • More consistently applied upgrades, updates and backups • Lower licensing costs (with the right centralized management software, unlimited user licenses are cheaper) • Lower endpoint costs (thin clients are cheaper than PCs and last longer plus they use less power and generate less heat)9.Resource Savings:
  14. 14. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 14 VDI Challenges Constraints on the growth of the desktop virtualization market include system complexity and compatibility issues, and bottleneck issues caused by large scale boot-ups, logins, antivirus, and user workload actions. Large organizations are facing issues such as boot storms, login storms, anti-virus scanning storms, and user workload applications while using the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI). • A boot storm is caused when many users boot up the system/infrastructure at once, face a creating a bottleneck scenario • A login storm is caused when a large population of VDI users log into their desktops simultaneously Boot storms and login storms are the two major challenges for VDI, which bring difficulties in the deployment and management of virtualization scenarios. In the anti-virus scanning storm, pre- scheduled, anti-virus scanning creates extreme demands on the virtualization system with large, random read Input/output Operations Per Second (IOPS). During a steady state, about 10 random write IOPS can be caused for each virtual desktop, which can create a bottleneck scenario related to user workload applications. Currently, avoiding these bottlenecks and providing access to a large population in a virtualized environment at a single point in time is difficult if not almost impossible to attain. This constrains the adoption of desktop virtualization, as users find it less attractive compared to existing web-based smart workplace solutions.
  15. 15. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 15 VDI market data Source: Markets and Markets The cloud-based VDI market size was valued at $3.654 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $ 10,154 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2017 to 2023. Source: Markets and Markets
  16. 16. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 16 Typical Verticals (top in blue) • Finance • Education 3 • Healthcare • Government • Professional services (consultant) • IT & Telecom • Retail & Supply Chain Management (SCM) • Media & Entertainment • Manufacturing & Automotive • Others (Oil, Energy, Utility, Travel, etc.) Desktop Virtualization still most popular in healthcare vertical With 14.85% penetration, Healthcare4 continues to be the largest business vertical market for on-premises VDI and Server Based Computing solutions. (source: Christiaan Brinkhoff) 3 For more information on the effectiveness of VDI for the Education marketplace read 8 Great VDI Benefits for Education 4 For more information on the effectiveness of VDI for Heathcare read https://healthtechmagazine.net/article/2018/03/uscs-keck- medicine-taps-vdi-boost-security-accessibility
  17. 17. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 17 Top VDI Providers Citrix and VMware seen as Virtual Client Computing Software leaders In 2020, IDC sees Citrix and VMware as the leaders, but Microsoft and Amazon are not far behind.
  18. 18. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 18 Top DaaS providers • VMware - Horizon Cloud • Citrix - Managed Desktops • Amazon Web Services - WorkSpaces • Microsoft - Windows Virtual Desktop • Cloudalize - Desktop-as-a-Service • Evolve IP • dinCloud - dinWorkspace • MTM Technologies - AnywhereApp Some of the solutions they provide: VMware - Horizon Cloud www.vmware.com/products/daas-vspp.html Citrix - Managed Desktops www.citrix.com/products/citrix-managed-desktops/ Amazon Web Services - WorkSpaces aws.amazon.com/workspaces/ Microsoft - Windows Virtual Desktop azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/virtual-desktop/ Cloudalize - Desktop-as-a-Service www.cloudalize.com Evolve IP www.evolveip.net
  19. 19. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 19 Appendix Brief summaries of the prevalent VDI Solutions The key players in the desktop virtualization market include Citrix Systems (US), VMware (US), NComputing (South Korea), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), Red Hat (US), Evolve IP (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Ericom Software (US), HPE (US), and Parallels International (US). There are also several open source alternatives. VMware VMware Horizon 7 goes beyond VDI to provide end users with one place to securely access all their desktops, applications and online services from any device, anywhere. With Horizon 7, IT organizations can take advantage of closed-loop management and automation, as well as tight integration with the software-defined data center. Amazon Amazon WorkSpaces is a managed, secure cloud desktop service. Amazon WorkSpaces can provision either Windows or Linux desktops in a few minutes and quickly scale. Red Hat Red Hat® Virtualization is an open, software-defined platform that virtualizes Linux and Microsoft Windows workloads. Built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux® and the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), it features management tools that virtualize resources, processes, and applications—giving a stable foundation for a cloud-native and containerized future. Nutanix Nutanix makes infrastructure invisible, elevating IT to focus on the applications and services that power their business. Customers can leverage a software-defined appliance ideal for running industry-leading VDI solutions. The Nutanix enterprise cloud platform leverages web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design to natively converge compute, virtualization and storage into a resilient, software-defined solution with rich machine intelligence.
  20. 20. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 20 Oracle Oracle VM VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. VirtualBox is a feature-rich, high-performance product for enterprise customers; it is the only professional solution that is freely available as Open Source Software under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) version 2. Parallels RAS Software Parallels RAS helps customers remotely deliver applications and desktops to their employees reducing complexity and cost of remote application delivery and VDI.
  21. 21. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 21 Opensource Solutions Xen Hypervisor is an open-source type-1 or baremetal hypervisor, which makes it possible to run many instances of an operating system or indeed different operating systems in parallel on a single machine (or host). Xen is the only type-1 hypervisor that is available as open-source. Xen is used as the basis for a number of different commercial and open source applications, such as server virtualiza... read more HashiCorp Vagrant provides the same, easy workflow regardless of your role as a developer, operator, or designer. It leverages a declarative configuration file which describes all your The Xen Project is the home for several virtualization-related open source projects. The community is focused on advancing virtualization in a number of different commercial and open Riverbed, The Digital Performance Company, is united in our purpose of Advancing the Human Experience in the Digital World. Behind every digital experience is a human one, and Riverbed enables organizations to measure digital experiences and maximize digital performance so they can deliver better and more powerful human experiences Maxta Hyperconvergence is redefining enterprise IT infrastructure through a groundbreaking approach to hyperconvergence that dramatically simplifies operations while delivering much Sangfor aDesk VDI – A Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Solution. Sangfor Technologies is the global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions. It is specialized in Cloud Computing, Network Security & Optimization with products including but not limited to: Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Next Generation Application Firewall, Internet Access Management, WAN Optimization, SSL & IPSec VPN and so on. OpenVZ is an Open source container-based virtualization for Linux. Virtuozzo leverages OpenVZ as its core of a virtualization solution offered by Virtuozzo company. Virtuozzo is optimized for hosters and offers hypervisor (VMs in addition to containers), distributed cloud storage, dedicated support, management tools, and easy installation.
  22. 22. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 22 flexVDI is an Open Full-Stack VDI Solution – It offers a full-stack solution for building your own Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, in an easy an approachable way. With a wide range of clients for both PC and mobile devices, unique features and extensions that add a huge deal of flexibility to the presentation protocol, flexVDI is one of best VDI products on the market, sold at an amazing price. The FOSS-Cloud is a pure Open Source VDI solution - an integrated and redundant server infrastructure. It provides virtual servers and workstations that are accessible locally and also from the Internet. FOSS-Cloud covers all aspects of a cloud solution and supersedes open source projects which are subject to license fees - like Citrix, VM Ware, etc.
  23. 23. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 23 Different types of desktop virtualization • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) • Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) • Remote Desktop Services (RDS) Market Penetration of VDI solutions( by vendor) by vertical (Netherlands example only) Citrix dwarfs everyone in NL Citrix led with 64% market share in 2018 with VMware following at 31% (Netherlands)
  24. 24. A Brief Intro to VDI Page 24 Other Resources For a detailed understanding of how to successfully deploy Citrix on AWS see https://docs.citrix.com/en-us/tech-zone/design/reference-architectures/citrix-virtual-apps-and- desktops-on-aws.html https://www.nakivo.com/blog/deploying-hyper-v-vdi-guide/

