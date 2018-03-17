Read Free Kris Kuksi: Divination and Delusion | PDF File PDF Free

Kris Kuksi s sculptures, rendered in immaculate detail, evoke a grandeur reminiscent of the Baroque era. Kuksi successfully merges this sumptuous echo of the past with a satirical and critical commentary of our modern industrial world. These finely crafted sculptures employ images of Gods and Goddesses from past and present mythologies and examine religious belief and iconography. Despite the frequent portrayal of corruption, violence, chaos and degeneration, the works in this book challenge aspects of our beliefs and question whether or not humans have the ability to improve the world s prosperity. The creation of these sculptures spans the last five years and embodies Kuksi s personal view of our turbulent world. These beautiful assemblages grace the walls of galleries and museums throughout the world and are displayed in the homes of numerous celebrities. This stunning volume allows the wider public to examine and appreciate these artworks in exquisite detail for the first time. Introduction by Corinne Faith Leita.

