  Wuthering Heights is the sole novel of Emily Brontë, who died a year after its publication at the age of thirty. A tale of exceptional emotional and imaginative force, it is an arresting vision of metaphysical passion, in which nature and society, heaven and hell, and dynamic and passive forces are powerfully juxtaposed. ​ Wuthering Heights is the name of an old house, high up on the Yorkshire moors, occupied by the Earnshaw family. Events are set in motion by the arrival of Heathcliff, a child waif who has been living the life of a wild animal in the slums of Liverpool. Adopted by the kind Mr. Earnshaw, he is bullied and humiliated after Earnshaw's death by the new master of the house, Hindley. But Heathcliff's passionate and ferocious nature finds its completion in Earnshaw's daughter, Catherine. ​ "There is something magnificent about the depth and intensity of their love….It is hard not to listen in awe when Catherine cries out, 'I am Heathcliff! He's always, always in my mind; not as a pleasure, any more than I am always a pleasure to myself, but as my own being.'"—Erica Bauermeister, 500 Great Books by Women
  Written By: Emily Bronte. Narrated By: Carolyn Seymour Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: March 2010 Duration: 11 hours 44 minutes
