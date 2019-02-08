Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
types of romance books : Just What I Needed | Romance
1.
types of romance books : Just What I
Needed | Romance
Listen to Just What I Needed and types of romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any types of
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
types of romance books : Just What I
Needed | Romance
Trinity Carlson might be having the worst day ever. And that was before she started drinking in a dive bar, right across
from her ex and his new girlfriend. So when she finally decides enough is enough, she grabs hold of a hot, blond
stranger and gives him the kiss of his life. Walker Lund never expected that a chance at love would hit him right on the
mouth. Since the moment his brother decided to settle down, Walker has been dodging his family's hopes that he'll do
the same. He's never been interested in following in anyone's footsteps. But when he discovers his sexy assailant has
given him a fake name and number, he suddenly finds himself in the mood for a little hot pursuit . . . Contains mature
themes.
3.
types of romance books : Just What I
Needed | Romance
Written By: Lorelei James.
Narrated By: Roger Wayne, Lidia Dornet
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: September 2016
Duration: 9 hours 24 minutes
4.
types of romance books : Just What I
Needed | Romance
Download Full Version Just What
I Needed Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment