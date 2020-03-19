Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ejercicios tema 6
Ejercicios tema 6
Ejercicios tema 6

EJERCICIOS REPASO TEMA 6

Ejercicios tema 6

  1. 1. 1 2 3 Nombre Fecha Pescando al vuelo El verano pasado fui con mis padres a la playa y undíavialgo increíble. Estábamos observando cómolas gaviotas volaban de aquí para allá, cuando, de pronto, una de ellas se lanzó en picado al agua, se sumergió y salió otra vez. ¡Llevabaalgoenelpico! No se veía muy bien qué era, pero nos quedamos mirando y, al cabo de un momento, otra se zambullótambién; y luego otray otra... Finalmente pudimos ver que lo que sacaban del agua eran peces pequeños. ¡Estaban pescando! …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. RESPONDE LAS PREGUNTAS. a) ¿Lasgaviotasseconsiderananimalesacuáticosoterrestres?¿Porqué? b) ¿Hay algún datoen la lectura que permitasaber silas gaviotas sonanimales carnívoros o herbívoros?Si es así, explicacuáles. El dibujo muestra cómo los tres miembros de la familia observan a las gaviotas. Señala las opciones que reflejan mejor cómo se sienten la niña y sus padres. Les gusta lo que están viendo. Están asombrados. No les interesa lo que están viendo. Están atemorizados. Cuenta brevemente algo que hayas visto o que te haya ocurrido, y te haya gustado mucho por ser interesante, divertido, asombroso…
  2. 2. 4 5 6 7 Tras pasear por playa, los tres estuvieron comentando los errores que cometen algunos niños de la clase cuando hablan de las gaviotas. Rodea en cada caso la opción correcta. Aunquesonanimalesaéreos/marinos,lasgaviotaspuedenvivirenzonasalejadas del mar/aire. Se alimentan dealgas/peces, quepuedencogerzambulléndose en el agua. Pero pueden/no pueden alimentarse en otros lugares, por ejemplo, buscando su comida en los vertederos de basura. Como la familia vive en Madrid y no pueden ir a la playa todos los fines de semana, suelen visitar los ríos de las zonas rurales de la Comunidad. Relacionaestos animales delafaunade nuestros ríosconsus características. rana • • reptil • tortuga • • pez • pato • • insecto • nutria • • anfibio • zapatero • • ave • trucha • • mamífero • • tienepeloy amamanta asus crías. • tieneplumas y puedevolar. • salealasuperficiepararespirar y pone los huevos en la tierra. • esinvertebradoysedesplaza por lasuperficie del agua. • vivey respira en el agua y se desplaza con sus aletas. • pone sus huevos en el agua y sus crías son los renacuajos. Completa las siguientes oraciones acerca de la vegetación y sus tipos. • La vegetación es el conjunto de quevivenen unazona. • Podemos distinguircuatrotipos dezonas según la vegetación: , , y En los pueblos de Madrid son frecuentes las zonas de pradera y de matorral. La niña pregunta acerca de ellas. ¿Qué piensas que ha averiguado? Indica junto a cada oración a qué zona se refiere. • Es unagran extensióndehierbay plantas herbáceas. • Se desarrolla en zonas desuelos muy pobres. ________________________

