Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ABECEART Y EL CORONAVIRUS CUENTO PARA NIÑXS Y ADULTOS Había una vez en un país muy, muy cercano, un virus que era conocido...
¡GANEMOS AL CORONAVIRUS! PROPUESTA DE ACTIVIDAD. 1. PINTA DE COLOR AZUL UN ROLLO DE PAPEL DE WC. 2. DECORA EL ROLLO DE WC ...
TOT SORTIRÀ BÉ Todo saldrá bien
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuento coronavirus

20 views

Published on

Cuento para explicar a los niños el coronavirus

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuento coronavirus

  1. 1. ABECEART Y EL CORONAVIRUS CUENTO PARA NIÑXS Y ADULTOS Había una vez en un país muy, muy cercano, un virus que era conocido con el nombre de Coronavirus. Este virus, como todo el mundo que se pone una corona en nombre o en la cabeza, quería conquistar todo el mundo y como no tenía piernas la única forma que tenía de hacerlo era ir saltando de persona en persona. Vinieron los hombres y las mujeres más fuertes (o mejor dicho, las mujeres y los hombres que se creían más fuertes) de todo el mundo, pero ninguno fue capaz de vencer y ganar al virus, ya que éste era tan pequeño que siempre sabía como esquivar los golpes. - Y si es tan pequeño, ¿cómo lo podemos ganar?- comenzó a preguntarse todo el mundo. -¡Muy fácil! –dijo un niño que pasaba por allí (un niño, que es TODOS los niños y niñas, y que en este cuento simboliza el SENTIDO COMÚN, una característica humana que a veces vamos perdiendo a medida que nos hacemos mayores). -Si no tiene piernas – siguió el niño - nosotros somos ¡sus piernas! Si nos quedamos todo el tiempo que podamos en casa, no podrá seguir avanzando y lo venceremos ¡sin luchar! Que es la manera en como se ganan las batallas más importantes de la vida – dijo el niño dejando boquiabiertos a todos. Y así fue como todos los niños y las niñas se quedaron en casa 15 días y como los adultos aprendimos a tener el sentido común de los niños y niñas. Así que todos tuvimos tiempo de volver a leer “EL PEQUEÑO PRÍNCIPE” y entender que las victorias de VERDAD se GANAN con unas armas que son INVISIBLES A LOS OJOS.
  2. 2. ¡GANEMOS AL CORONAVIRUS! PROPUESTA DE ACTIVIDAD. 1. PINTA DE COLOR AZUL UN ROLLO DE PAPEL DE WC. 2. DECORA EL ROLLO DE WC CON TIRAS DE COLORES DE PAPEL (TAMBIÉN LAS PUEDES PINTAR TU). 3. PINTA LA FRASE DE LA NUBE. 4. RECORTA LA NUBE. 5. ENGANCHA LA NUBE EN MEDIO DEL ROLLO DE PAPEL DE WC. 6. PON UNA CUERDA ENGANCHADA EN EL ROLLO DE PAPEL DE WC. 7. CUELGA EL ROLLO DE PAPEL DE WC EN TU VENTANA, BALCÓN O TERRAZA. 8. PUEDES HACER TANTOS COMO QUIERAS Y ENVIAR ESTA ACTIVIDAD A TODOS TUS AMIGOS Y AMIGAS. Materiales: rollo de papel wc, colores, tijeras, tiras de papel de colores, plantilla nube, pegamento de barra, cuerda. LA PROPUESTA VIENE DE ITALIA Y OS ANIMO A TODOS QUE PARTICIPÉIS. ETIQUÉTAME SI LA HACES, ME HARÁ ILUSIÓN @ABECEART EL CUENTO ES DE VICTOR ESPIGA, Y ME PARECE UN CUENTO MUY INTERESANTE PARA TRABAJAR EL SENTIDO COMÚN. EL DIBUJO DE CORONAVIRUS ES DE LA PSICÓLOGA MANUELA MOLINA. @MINDHEART.KIDS
  3. 3. TOT SORTIRÀ BÉ Todo saldrá bien

×