Fragmentos jurídicos.-revista-derecho-laboral

Fragmentos jurídicos… Su revista…. Integrante:EsthefaniMorales C.I.:V.-24.633.824
Narrar los rasgos históricos del derecho adjetivo del trabajo. El proceso laboral tiene su origen en la Ley de Tribunales ...
Generalidades sobre la ley orgánica de tribunales y procedimientos del trabajo. La Ley comienza estableciendo como propósi...
Ley orgánica procesal del trabajo y ley del estatuto de la función pública. Ley orgánica procesal del trabajo, tiene por o...
Principios que orientan la actuación de los jueces del trabajo. Uniformidad: un único proceso, es decir mantiene la unidad...
Estructura de los tribunales del trabajo en Venezuela. La Jurisdicción en materia laboral será ejercida por los Tribunales...
Sus competencias y los organismos auxiliares como la defensoría pública de trabajadores. La competencia en materia laboral...
El litisconsorcio y las nuevas tendencias jurisprudenciales. Difiere la pluralidad de partes de litisconsorcio porque en é...
Actualidad Laboral y Littler, están organizando el Taller “Actualización en la jurisprudencia laboral de Venezuela”, que s...
Examinar el litisconsorcio y sus consecuencias en el procedimiento del trabajo. Grupo de personas que se unen en un proced...
Causalesdeinhibiciónyrecusación Las causales de recusación las establecen los artículos 82 del Código de Procedimiento Civ...
Algunas legislaciones prevén la causal de inhibición por el hecho de que el juez en contra del juez sea admitida una denun...
 Solicita un anticipo de la nómina: Lo recoge el artículo 29 del Estatuto de los Trabajadores, aunque su redacción es de ...
ACTIVIDADES RECREACIONALES
El Estatuto de los Trabajadores es el encargado de recoger buena parte de los derechos de los que disfruta todo empleado p...
BIBLIOGRAFIA. http://mderecholaboralcolectivoyth.blogspot.com/2016/04/en-el-siguiente-video- tambien.html www.geocities.co...
  Fragmentos jurídicos… Su revista…. Integrante:EsthefaniMorales C.I.:V.-24.633.824
  2. 2. Narrar los rasgos históricos del derecho adjetivo del trabajo. El proceso laboral tiene su origen en la Ley de Tribunales y Procedimientos de Trabajo de 1959 el cual fue considerado como un “proceso excesivamente escrito, lento, pesado, formalista, oneroso y no obsequioso para nada a la justicia” el cual no garantizaba una tutela efectiva de los derechos de los justiciables, el día 13 de agosto del 2002 entra en vigencia la Ley Orgánica Procesal del Trabajo (LOPT), con la misma se establece un nuevo proceso en la materia, así como también una nueva organización de la jurisdicción laboral. Este nuevo proceso viene a sustituir como ahora lo demanda el artículo 26 en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela de 1999. En cual establece que: “Toda persona tiene derecho de acceso a los órganos de administración de justicia para hacer valer sus derechos e intereses, e incluso los colectivos o difusos, a la tutela efectiva de los mismos y obtener con prontitud la decisión correspondiente”. En el indagar histórico se encuentran normas históricas relativas al trabajo desde los días de la Colonia. No es que se pueda hablar con propiedad de un Derecho Laboral antiguo, pues no habían aparecido los fenómenos que le dieron origen; pero hay disposiciones dignas de señalarse. Las circunstancias de la organización colonial no dejaban de presentar algunos rasgos de semejanza con la situación del trabajador moderno. Es interesante verificar como, a tanta distancia, la idea de justicia pudo ofrecer resultados parecidos, por lo menos en parte, a los que en nuestra época habrían de integrar esta nueva rama jurídica.
  3. 3. Generalidades sobre la ley orgánica de tribunales y procedimientos del trabajo. La Ley comienza estableciendo como propósito garantizar la protección de los trabajadores en los términos de la Constitución y las leyes, y el funcionamiento de una jurisdicción laboral “autónoma, imparcial y especializada” (Art. 1). Están previstas unas directrices para la actuación del Juez, a saber: 1) Debe orientar su actuación por los principios (Art. 2) de uniformidad, brevedad, oralidad, publicidad, gratuidad, celeridad, inmediatez, concentración, prioridad de la realidad de los hechos y equidad, a que se refiere la Constitución (Disposición Transitoria Cuarta Ordinal 4); 2) En el desempeño debe tener por norte la verdad e inquirirla por todos los medios a su alcance, considerando la naturaleza de los derechos en discusión (Art. 5); 3) Como rector del proceso debe impulsarlo hasta su conclusión, puede contar con la posibilidad de promover la utilización de medios alternativos de solución de conflictos, y está facultado para ordenar el pago de conceptos distintos de los reclamados, cuando hayan sido discutidos y debidamente probados, o condenar al pago de sumas de dinero mayores a las requeridas, bajo las mismas circunstancia procesales anteriores (Art. 6);
  4. 4. Ley orgánica procesal del trabajo y ley del estatuto de la función pública. Ley orgánica procesal del trabajo, tiene por objeto proteger al trabajo como hecho social y garantizar los derechos de los trabajadores, creadores de la riqueza socialmente producida y sujetos protagónicos de los procesos de educación y trabajo para alcanzar los fines del Estado democrático y social de derecho y de justicia, de conformidad con la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y el pensamiento del padre de la patria Simón Bolívar. Esta Ley regirá las situaciones y relaciones laborales desarrolladas dentro del territorio nacional, de los trabajadores con los patronos, derivadas del trabajo como hecho social. Las disposiciones contenidas en esta Ley y las que deriven de ella rigen a venezolanos, venezolanas, extranjeros y extranjeras con ocasión del trabajo prestado o convenido en el país y, en ningún caso, serán renunciables ni relajables por convenios particulares. Los convenios colectivos podrán acordar reglas favorables al trabajador y trabajadora que superen la norma general respetando el objeto de la presente Ley. Ley de estatutos de la función pública, regirá las relaciones de empleo público entre los funcionarios y funcionarias públicos y las administraciones públicas nacionales, estatales y municipales, lo que comprende: 1. El sistema de dirección y de gestión de la función pública y la articulación de las carreras públicas. 2. El sistema de administración de personal, el cual incluye la planificación de recursos humanos, procesos de reclutamiento, selección, ingreso, inducción, capacitación y desarrollo, planificación de las carreras, evaluación de méritos, ascensos, traslados, transferencia, valoración y clasificación de cargos, escalas de sueldos, permisos y licencias, régimen disciplinario y normas para el retiro
  5. 5. Principios que orientan la actuación de los jueces del trabajo. Uniformidad: un único proceso, es decir mantiene la unidad procesal desde el principio a fin del litigio. Concentración: Cada tribunal tiene funcionesespecíficas, por ende los jueces tiene funciones especificas Brevedad: Sencillez Celeridad: Lo se busca es rapidez Oralidad: Los juicios son orales. Inmediatez: Es la cercanía entre el Juez y las partes. Publicidad: Todos los juicios laborales son públicos, con la excepción de la audiencia preliminar, la cual es privada pues busca mediar entre las partes. Gratuidad: Todos los actos del proceso laboral con gratuitos. La prioridad de la realidad de los hechos: lo se busca en la verdad, prima el fondo del asunto sobre la forma. La equidad: Cada quien debe recibir lo suyo equitativamente, a cada quien lo que le corresponde. Principio de la doble instancia: Es el derecho que tiene las partes para acudir ante un tribunal jerárquicamente superior. Principio de preclusión de las actas procesales: En cada fase del proceso se realizan actos concretos, con contenido determinado, si la parte interesada no los realiza, pierde la oportunidad de realizarlos. Principio de la Exhaustividad: El juez debe de resolver sobre todo lo alegado en la demanda y la contestación, en consecuencia, sí resuelve lo no pedido incurre en incongruencia positiva y si no resuelve lo pedido incurre en vicio de incongruencia negativa. Otros principios:  Celeridad  Inmediatez  Concentración
  6. 6. Estructura de los tribunales del trabajo en Venezuela. La Jurisdicción en materia laboral será ejercida por los Tribunales del Trabajo, orientados por el propósito de ofrecer a los trabajadores y patronos la solución de los conflictos sobre derechos individuales o colectivos que surjan entre ellos, mediante una administración de justicia rápida, sencilla y colectiva. Venezuela, en la actualidad, cuenta con una organización jerárquica de Tribunales, indicada a continuación: En primera Instancia, conseguimos al Tribunal de Sustanciación, Mediación y Ejecución, unipersonal, el cual cumple con las siguientes funciones: admisión de demandas, audiencias preliminares, pudiéndose prolongar hasta por un máximo de cuatro meses, con el fin de evitar la consecución del proceso. Se deberá acudir al Tribunal del Juicio, cuando no sea posible lograr alguna conciliación o mediación y deba dirimirse el conflicto en esta etapa procesal, incorporando y evacuando pruebas al proceso. En segunda Instancia, y como procedimiento extraordinario, se acudirá al Tribunal Superior, el mismo conoce de las apelaciones de las sentencias emanadas de los órganos competentes en primera instancia. Agotadas todas las instancias, las partes afectadas por la decisión de algunos de los órganos anteriores, podrá recurrir ante la Sala de Casación Social del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. En cada circuito judicial del trabajo, deberá existir un Servicio de Alguacilazgo, quienes serán los ejecutores inmediatos de las órdenes que se dicten los Jueces y Secretarios, en ejercicio de sus atribuciones. Corresponde legalmente a este Tribunal conocer de los asuntos de carácter contencioso suscitados con ocasión a las relaciones de trabajo como hecho social, amparando el derecho individual y colectivo de todos y cada uno de la población integrante de nuestro país.
  7. 7. Sus competencias y los organismos auxiliares como la defensoría pública de trabajadores. La competencia en materia laboral está comprendida por aquellas normativas jurídicas que incluyen los derechos y deberes tanto de patronos como de trabajadores. En estas leyes está contemplado el régimen de prestaciones, vacaciones, bono vacacional, utilidades, entre otros, acumulados durante un período de tiempo y que el patrono está en la obligación de pagarle al trabajador según lo establecido en la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo. La Defensa Pública con la competencia en materia laboral asesora, asiste y representa a aquellas trabajadoras y trabajadores cuyos derechos han sido vulnerados por el patrono bien sea por despido injustificado o por desmejora; en esos casos, los trabajadores podrán solicitar a la Defensa Pública la asistencia en la instancia administrativa, (la Inspectoría del Trabajo), o en la instancia jurisdiccional (los Tribunales Laborales). En la prórroga del Decreto de Inamovilidad Laboral, se incluyó la protección de todos los trabajadores y trabajadoras independientemente del salario devengado, ya que anteriormente sólo se protegía a aquellos que devengaban un sueldo menor a tres (03) salarios mínimos. En esos casos, debían ser amparados por la Inspectoría del Trabajo y en aquellos donde devengaban más del monto indicado, debían acudir al Tribunal Laboral; ahora, con el nuevo Decreto, todos son amparados por la Inspectoría del Trabajo, exceptuando aquellos con cargos de dirección o de confianza. Se presta asesoría jurídica gratuita en materia de accidentes laborales o enfermedades ocupacionales; el trabajador que sufra algún accidente de trabajo o enfermedad ocupacional debe dirigirse al órgano competente (El Instituto Nacional de Prevención, Salud y Seguridad Laborales: INPSASEL), quien, mediante un informe pericial y una certificación, calcula los montos de indemnización que deben ser resarcidos al trabajador por el accidente sufrido en el cumplimiento de sus funciones. Se brinda asesoría a los gremios sindicales acerca de la interpretación de las normas jurídicas y sus cláusulas. La competencia en materia Laboral se crea mediante resolución publicada en la Gaceta Oficial del día 12 de abril del 2011 donde se les atribuyen a las Defensoras y Defensores Públicos plenas competencias para actuar en las fases: administrativa y jurisdiccional.
  8. 8. El litisconsorcio y las nuevas tendencias jurisprudenciales. Difiere la pluralidad de partes de litisconsorcio porque en éste hay una parte plural, lo cual quiere decir que existe hegemonía de intereses y pretensiones expresados en la singularidad de la posición de parte. «La expresión consorcio (consortium, de sors), lingüísticamente alude a una comunidad o asociación de suertes y, por tanto, de comportamiento procesal de varias partes. De modo que puede ocurrir que en un juicio con pluralidad de partes cada una de ellas asuma una propia línea de conducta autónoma (como ocurrirá por ejemplo, en los juicios divisorio) en cuyo caso no habrá litisconsorcio", sino una composición plúrima en el proceso. La distinción de mayor relevancia que formula la doctrina respecto al litisconsorcio, viene dada por el carácter necesario o voluntario como concurren las partes al proceso. Llamase necesario al litisconsorcio cuando existe una sola causa o relación sustancial con varias partes sustanciales activas o pasivas, que deben ser llamadas todas a juicio para integrar debidamente el contradictorio, pues la cualidad, activa o pasiva, no reside plenamente en cada una de ellas. El litisconsorcio necesario es un litisconsorcio uniforme ex lege, nacido de la ley, siendo esta la causa por la que la ley impone en cada caso la carga de su debida integración. El litisconsorcio uniforme no es tampoco un tercer género en la clasificación de litisconsorcio voluntario y forzoso. Su concepto es diverso al de éstos; se encuentra en un plano conceptual diferente, y por ello puede ser necesario como voluntario, según los casos. Nuevas tendencias jurisprudenciales La Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, los Trabajadores y las Trabajadoras -LOTTT-, cumplió 4 años de promulgada el pasado 1ero. de mayo y a partir de su vigencia se ha ido desarrollando una jurisprudencia a su alrededor que permite contar con algunos criterios para la planificación de la política laboral de la empresa.
  9. 9. Actualidad Laboral y Littler, están organizando el Taller “Actualización en la jurisprudencia laboral de Venezuela”, que será dictado por la especialista Liliana Salazar, socia internacional de Littler Mendelson y coordinadora del departamento de litigio, quien explicará todo lo relacionado con las sentencias emitidas por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, que han venido creando jurisprudencia en materia laboral en Venezuela. Este evento se llevó a cabo el miércoles 8 de junio. El contenido de la actividad incluyo los siguientes aspectos: -Sentencias laborales que marcan tendencia en la jurisprudencia venezolana. -Nuevas tendencias en las decisiones y criterios del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia. -Aplicación práctica de las sentencias. -Comentarios de caso. Competencias de los tribunales del trabajo. Los asuntos contenciosos del trabajo, que no correspondan a la conciliación ni al arbitraje. Las solicitudes de calificación de despido o de reenganche, formuladas con base en la estabilidad laboral consagrada en la Constitución de la República de Venezuela y en la legislación laboral. Las solicitudes de amparo por violación o amenaza de violación de los derechos y garantías constitucionales establecidas en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Los asuntos de carácter contencioso que se susciten con ocasión de las relaciones laborales como hecho social, de las estipulaciones del contrato de trabajo y de seguridad social, Los asuntos contenciosos del trabajo relacionados con los intereses colectivos o difusos.
  10. 10. Examinar el litisconsorcio y sus consecuencias en el procedimiento del trabajo. Grupo de personas que se unen en un procedimiento del trabajo a efectos procesales, es cuando litigan de manera conjunta en búsqueda de una misma pretensión. Tipos: Activos: Cuando dos o más personas concurren de manera conjunta para demandar en un proceso judicial de trabajo. Pasivo: Cuando dos o más personas asumen la figura de demandados en un procedimiento judicial del trabajo. “Su consecuencia consiste, la solidaridad que existe en el accionar del proceso judicial en materia del trabajo, ya que se establece una relación de actores o demandados de la causa, por lo que el cuidado de los intereses y defensas son mutuos”. La inhibición y de la recusación. Inhibición: Es la abstención voluntaria del juez, del fiscal del Ministerio Publico o de cualquier otro funcionario judicial o auxiliar de intervenir en un determinado juicio. La inhibición no es una simple facultad, sino más bien es un verdadero deber que le impone la ley al funcionario que tenga conocimiento de la existencia de una causal que le impida participar en el asunto. El funcionario judicial al percatarse que sobre su persona existe un causal de recusación, está obligado a declararla. Recusación: Se pretende que un funcionario judicial no siga conociendo una controversia por estar incurso en causa legal invocada por la parte. Dijimos que en la inhibición el funcionario voluntariamente se abstiene de seguir conociendo el asunto. Pero en la recusación, esa abstención es forzada por la iniciativa de las partes. En este caso la actividad de la parte está dirigida a separar del juicio al funcionario incapacitado legalmente, por alguna causal que a criterio del legislador pueda comprometer su imparcialidad en el asunto.
  11. 11. Causalesdeinhibiciónyrecusación Las causales de recusación las establecen los artículos 82 del Código de Procedimiento Civil y 86 del Código Procesal Penal y son clasificadas así:  Relativas a las partes  Parentesco : ordinales 1,2,3,4 y22  Predisposición favorable: ordinales 11,12,13 1.3. Predisposición desfavorable: 1.3.0 Preexistencia del litigio: ordinales 7, 8,17 1.3.1 Enemistad: ordinal 18 1.3.2 Agresión, injurias o amenaza: ordinales 19 y 20 2. Relativas al objeto del litigio 2.1 Interés: 2.1.0 Interés directo: ordinal 4 2.1.1 Administración: ordinal 14 2.1.2 Cuestión idéntica: ordinal 5 2.1.3 Deudas y dadivas: ordinales 6,21- 2.2 Prevención 2.2.0 Recomendación: ordinal 9 2.2.1 Opinión: Ordinal 15 2.2.2 Testigo o experto: ordinal 16 A su vez Borjas las clasifica refundiéndose en cuatro:  Por interés: Pueden parcializar al funcionario por las causales de los ordinales 4,5,6,7,12 y 14  Por afecto: Las que inducen a parcializar por afecto son las ordinales 1, 2, 3, 11, 12,13, 21 y 22.  Por desafecto u odio, las de los ordinales, 8,10,17,18,19,20  Y los restantes o sea por los ordinales 9,15 y 16 pueden haber perder la imparcialidad por prevención (haber conocido antes el asunto) como experto, testigo, o por amor propio.
  12. 12. Algunas legislaciones prevén la causal de inhibición por el hecho de que el juez en contra del juez sea admitida una denuncia por presunta irregularidad, interpuesta por algunas de las partes. No es necesario que se declare con lugar de la denuncia, basta su admisión por el ente disciplinario. Así lo establecida la LEY ORGÁNICA DEL CONSEJO DE LA JUDICATURA. Las causales de inhibición y recusación están previstas en el C.O.P.P en forma enunciativa por, además de las siete causales concretas, existe la posibilidad de plantear la separación del funcionario por cualquiera otra causa fundada en motivos graves. El art 82 del Código de Procedimiento Civil presenta a las causales como taxativas, no obstante pueden existir situaciones de igual entidad a los supuestos y razones de las causales expresas que le permiten al funcionario judicial desprenderse del asunto porque el sentido común evidencia claramente que no es imparcial. Diferencias entre la junta de arbitraje judicial del trabajo y la junta de arbitraje en materia administrativa del trabajo.
  13. 13.  Solicita un anticipo de la nómina: Lo recoge el artículo 29 del Estatuto de los Trabajadores, aunque su redacción es de lo más genérica. Así, se establece que “El trabajador y, con su autorización, sus representantes legales, tendrán derecho a percibir, sin que llegue el día señalado para el pago, anticipos a cuenta del trabajo ya realizado”. Eso sí, este anticipo sólo podrá estar relacionado con el trabajo ya realizado. Dicho de otra forma, que si estamos a día 20 sólo podremos cobrar adelantadamente un tercio de nuestra nómina.  Reclama intereses de salarios atrasados: en caso de que la empresa no pague a tiempo se podrá pedir que incluya intereses, como recoge el ya citado artículo 29 del Estatuto de los trabajadores: “El interés por mora en el pago del salario será el diez por ciento de lo adeudado”.  Si estás enfermo, no estás de vacaciones: si durante tus vacaciones te pones enfermo tienes derecho a ‘suspender’ esos días libres. Es decir, que si notificas la enfermedad a la empresa los días de vacaciones no ‘correrán’, no se restarán de los 30 días de vacaciones que tienes derecho a disfrutar todos los años.  Tienes derecho al café: la ley establece un periodo de descanso mínimo de 15 minutos si la jornada excede de seis horas. Es decir, tienes derecho a bajar a tomarte el café con tus compañeros, pero sólo si lo haces en 15 minutos.  Las adopciones, como la maternidad: quienes adopten o acojan a u menor podrán disfrutar de un permiso similar al de maternidad, sólo que en este caso podrán aprovecharlo tanto el padre como la padre de forma indistinta. En caso de menores de nueve meses será de 16 semanas y de ‘sólo’ seis en el caso de niños mayores de nueve meses y menores de cinco años.  Derecho a hacer tu traslado: si te cambias de vivienda podrás disfrutar de un día libre por traslado.  Estudia, tu empresa debe respetarlo: los trabajadores con al menos un año de antigüedad en la empresa podrán disfrutar de un permiso retribuido de 20 horas anuales para la formación o perfeccionamiento profesional, siempre que esta tenga relación con su puesto laboral. Además, incluso si no la tiene, la empresa deberá respetar y ofrecer el tiempo necesario para la realización de exámenes académicos. Derechosquedesconocías..?? Hecha la ley, hecha la trampa. No hay verdad más absoluta en el marco jurídico, no sólo español, sino de cualquier país. El propio Estatuto de los Trabajadores recoge algunas de estas ‘trampas’ y derechos que se tratan en ocasiones de forma somera y en otra con una claridad meridiana. Estas son algunos derechos y ventajas del trabajador que no son los más conocidos pero que se pueden reclamar.
  14. 14. ACTIVIDADES RECREACIONALES
  15. 15. El Estatuto de los Trabajadores es el encargado de recoger buena parte de los derechos de los que disfruta todo empleado por el mero hecho de serlo, pero la legislación laboral española es mucho más amplia e incluye convenios colectivos que se aplicarán en sectores enteros e incluso otros limitados a una empresa. Esto hace que no siempre sea sencillo conocer cuáles son los derechos del trabajador, pues éstos pueden variar en función de la empresa y actividad. Sin embargo, por fortuna existen una serie de cuestiones que deben respetarse siempre y que son las que siguen:  Derecho a afiliarse a un sindicato.  Derecho de huelga: en este sentido no hay que confundir el derecho a la huelga con la no existencia de consecuencias económicas por acudir a ella. Hacer huelga tiene un coste en nuestra nómina, aunque nunca puede ser motivo de un posterior despido.  Derecho de reunión dentro del trabajo.  Derecho a una formación y readaptación profesional y económica, lo que se traduce en poder acceder a un puesto de trabajo de mejor cualificación y mejor remunerado dentro de la empresa. Es decir, derecho a progresar laboralmente.  Derecho a una protección de la salud y a una seguridad e higiene en el trabajo.  Derecho al descanso necesario, lo que cristaliza en vacaciones anuales que pueden ser de 30 días naturales al año o 23 días laborales, dependiendo de la empresa, así como a una jornada laboral limitada que, salvo excepciones, no podrá exceder de las 9 horas.  Derecho a una asistencia y prestaciones sociales, que se irán acumulando para después poder disfrutar, entre otras cuestiones del subsidio por desempleo o el paro.  Derecho a la negociación colectiva y a la adopción de medidas de conflicto colectivo.  Derecho a la ocupación efectiva, lo que supone que la empresa deberá proporcionar al empleado los medios para llevar a cabo su trabajo y una serie de tareas a desempeñar de modo real y adecuado.  Derecho a no ser discriminado por razones de sexo, edad, estado civil, cuestiones físicas…  Respecto a la intimidad, la dignidad y derecho a la protección frente a ofensas verbales, físicas o sexuales.  Derecho a la percepción de un salario Estos elementos marcan los derechos generales de todo trabajador, pero la ley esconde también algunas curiosidades que pueden ser de utilidad llegado el momento y que nunca está de más conocer.
