Essential Chromatographic Parameters Efficiency Retention factor Selectivity Resolution Pressure 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 8
Efficiency(N) • Column efficiency is used to compare the performance of different columns. • It is probably the most frequ...
Retention factor, k • Formerly referred to as capacity factor or k´ (k prime), the retention factor measures the period of...
Selectivity or separation factor (α) • The separation factor is a measure of the time or distance between the maxima of tw...
Resolution (Rs) • Resolution describes the ability of a column to separate the peaks of interest, and so the higher the re...
Tailing factor • If the peak to be quantified is asymmetric, a calculation of the asymmetry would also be useful in contro...
Asymmetry factor • AsF is peak asymmetry factor • B is distance from the point at the peak midpoint to the tailing edge • ...
Pressure • The Pressure equation identifies five key factors that affect system pressure: solvent viscosity (h), flow rate...
6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 16
Jun. 23, 2021

Chromatography parameters

Parameters used in HPLC and GC

Chromatography parameters

  1. 1. CHROMATOGRAPHY PARAMETERS • Mr K V NANDA KUMAR • Associate Professor • Department of Pharmaceutical Analysis • Krishna Teja Pharmacy College, Tirupathi
  2. 2. Chromatogram • A plot of the detector’s signal as function of elution time or volume. • Chromatograms should be checked to ensure that chromatographic quality, including good peak shape, baseline drift, column bleed, sample carryover, and chromatographic resolution are within acceptable limits. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 2
  3. 3. Characterization of chromatogram A chromatographic peak may be characterized in many ways 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 3 Retention time Retention volume Baseline width Void time Void volume
  4. 4. Retention time(tR) • Retention time (tR) is the time elapsed between sample introduction (beginning of the chromatogram) and the maximum signal of the given compound at the detector. • Retention time is the time that a solute spends in a column or it can be defined as the time spent in the stationary and mobile phases. • The longer retention time depends on the interaction of the analyte with the stationary phase. • The stronger the interaction, the more will be the interaction time 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 4
  5. 5. Retention Volume(Vr) • The volume of mobile phase needed to move a solute from its point of injection to the detector (Vr). • Dividing the retention volume by the mobile phase’s flow rate, u, gives the retention time. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 5
  6. 6. Baseline width(w) • Baseline width is determined by the intersection with the baseline of tangent lines drawn through the inflection points on either side of the chromatographic peak. • Baseline width is measured in units of time or volume, depending on whether the retention time or retention volume is of interest. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 6
  7. 7. Void time(tm) & Void volume • Besides the solute peak, figure also shows a small peak eluted soon after the sample is injected into the mobile phase. • This peak results from solutes that move through the column at the same rate as the mobile phase. • Since these solutes do not interact with the stationary phase, they are considered nonretained. • The time or volume of mobile phase required to elute nonretained components is called the column’s void time, tm, or void volume. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 7
  8. 8. Essential Chromatographic Parameters Efficiency Retention factor Selectivity Resolution Pressure 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 8
  9. 9. Efficiency(N) • Column efficiency is used to compare the performance of different columns. • It is probably the most frequently cited parameter of column performance and is expressed as the theoretical plate number, N. • Efficiency can be changed by altering the column length, particle size, or flow rate of the chromatographic system. • The higher the number of theoretical plates in a column, the higher the efficiency of it, and after that, the more resolution can achieve. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 9
  10. 10. Retention factor, k • Formerly referred to as capacity factor or k´ (k prime), the retention factor measures the period of time that the sample component resides in a stationary phase relative to the time it resides in the mobile phase. • It is calculated from the retention time divided by the time for an unretained peak (t0). 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 10
  11. 11. Selectivity or separation factor (α) • The separation factor is a measure of the time or distance between the maxima of two peaks. • If α = 1, the two peaks have the same retention time and co-elute. • Selectivity can be changed by changing the mobile phase constituents or changing the stationary phase. • Temperature may also be a factor in adjusting selectivity. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 11
  12. 12. Resolution (Rs) • Resolution describes the ability of a column to separate the peaks of interest, and so the higher the resolution, the easier it is to achieve baseline separation between two peaks. • Resolution takes into consideration efficiency, selectivity and retention • To completely separate two molecules, RS must equal at least 1.5. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 12
  13. 13. Tailing factor • If the peak to be quantified is asymmetric, a calculation of the asymmetry would also be useful in controlling or characterizing the chromatographic system. • Peak asymmetry arises from a number of factors. • The increase in the peak asymmetry is responsible for a decrease in chromatographic resolution, and precision • TF is tailing factor (measured at 5 % peak height) B is distance from the point at the peak midpoint to the tailing edge, A is distance from the leading edge of peak midpoint to the midpoint 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 13
  14. 14. Asymmetry factor • AsF is peak asymmetry factor • B is distance from the point at the peak midpoint to the tailing edge • A is distance from the leading edge of peak midpoint to the midpoint 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 14
  15. 15. Pressure • The Pressure equation identifies five key factors that affect system pressure: solvent viscosity (h), flow rate (F), column length (L), column radius (r) and particle diameter (dp). • It is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the pressure equation to understand these key contributors to system pressure. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 15
  16. 16. 6 / 2 3 / 2 0 2 1 16

