QUEM ÉS TU? DE ACORDO A APRESENTAÇÃO DE MÁRIO SÉRGIO CORTELLA
PRIMEIRO SAIBA QUE TUDO É BASEADO EM PESQUISA
TEORIA DO BIG BANG • teoria do Big Bang, de que o Universo começou a partir de um ponto extremamente denso • para que poss...
• Ao explodir, criou o cosmos em expansão que conhecemos (universo) • Para que entenda o exemplo da mola anterior, pegue-o...
GALÁXIAS • O universo foi criado e surgindo galáxia. • De acordo com “Hubble o telescópio espacial” existem ao menos 2 tri...
VIA LACTIA • A Via Láctea, também conhecida como Via Látea, é uma galáxia espiral da qual o Sistema Solar faz parte. recor...
• Estima-se que a nossa galáxia, a Via Láctea, possui de 200 a 400 bilhões de estrelas. Imagem divulgada pela NASA, da via...
A NOSSA ESTRELA SOL • O Sol, nossa fonte de luz e de vida, é a estrela mais próxima de nós e a que melhor conhecemos. Basi...
SISTEMA SOLAR O Sistema Solar compreende o conjunto constituído pelo Sol e todos os corpos celestes que estão sob seu domí...
TERRA • O planeta Terra é um sistema formado por milhões de organismo vivos, que possui um detalhado processo para a manut...
ESPÉCIES TERRESTRES • A mais precisa estimativa apresentada até hoje sobre o número de espécies existentes na Terra indica...
HOMO SAPIENS • Humano, termo que deriva do latim "homem sábio", ser humano, ser pessoa, gente ou homem, é a única espécie ...
• Hoje já se estima que haja entre 7 e 8 bilhões de pessoas no mundo, esse crescimento todo se deve ao fato de que a taxa ...
VOCÊ ENTRE TUDO ISTO.
UMA DELA É VOCÊ • Não pense que você pode ser o centro do universo, olhe analise. • Pois “se deus fez o que fez, só para v...
Quem és tu?
apresentação de Sergio cortella, com dados atualizados de sites confiáveis.

