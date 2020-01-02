Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC The Professor Audiobook download | The Prof...
The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC Law professor Thomas Jackson McMurtrie lite...
The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC Written By: Robert Bailey. Narrated By: Eri...
The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC Download Full Version The Professor Audio O...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC

3 views

Published on

The Professor Audiobook download | The Professor Audiobook free | The Professor Audiobook online | The Professor Audiobook for MAC

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC

  1. 1. The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC The Professor Audiobook download | The Professor Audiobook free | The Professor Audiobook online | The Professor Audiobook for MAC LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC Law professor Thomas Jackson McMurtrie literally wrote the book on evidence in the state of Alabama. But when a power-hungry colleague uses a recent run-in between McMurtrie and headstrong student Rick Drake to end his career, he is left unsure what to do next. Meanwhile, a devastating trucking accident in Henshaw, Alabama, leaves a young family dead. Drake, now a fledgling lawyer, takes the case against the freight carrier and soon begins to uncover the truth behind the tragedy buried in a tangled web of arson, bribery, and greed. On the eve of the trial, and with his case unraveling in the midst of a dangerous cover-up that threatens to silence his star witnesses, Drake realizes that only his estranged mentor, Professor McMurtrie, can help him now. With everything to lose and only justice to gain, will McMurtrie and Drake overcome bad blood to defeat a ruthless adversary? Can the Professor turn back the clock and recover all that he's lost?
  3. 3. The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC Written By: Robert Bailey. Narrated By: Eric G. Dove Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2016 Duration: 10 hours 22 minutes
  4. 4. The Professor Audiobook download free | The Professor Audiobook online for MAC Download Full Version The Professor Audio OR Download Book

×