Becoming a World Champion in Programming: Keep Calm and Compete

Association for Computing Machinery International Collegiate Programming Contest (ACM ICPC) 5 3 students 1 computer 5 hour...
Association for Computing Machinery International Collegiate Programming Contest (ACM ICPC) • Held since 1979, sponsored b...
Problem Example • Contest lasts for 5 hours • Problem set: 10-12 problems • Problem “Coffee Central” from ACM ICPC World F...
Problem Example • A person is willing to walk at most d blocks for the morning coffee • Example: d = 2 • Write the program...
Problem Example • Solution for the example – from best location you can reach 3 coffee shops 9
Russian Teams on World Finals • World champions: –2000 – St Petersburg SU –2001 – St Petersburg SU –2004 – University ITMO...
2004, Prague, Czech Republic • University ITMO – 1-st place • MIT – 5-th place • Caltech – 7-th place • Harvard – 9-th pla...
World champions 2004 and President of Russia Vladimir Putin 12
2008, Banff, Canada • University ITMO – 1-st place • MIT – 2-nd place • Tsinghua (China) – 6-th place • Stanford – 7-th pl...
World champions 2008 and St. Petersburg governor Valentina Matvienko 14
2009, Stockholm, Sweden • University ITMO – 1-st place • Tsinghua – 2-nd place • Oxford – 5-th place • MIT – 7-th place • ...
World Champions 2009 with President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev 16
2012, Warsaw, Poland • University ITMO – 1-st place • Harvard – 7-th place • University of Tokyo – 11-th place 17
World Champions 2012 and President of Russia Vladimir Putin 18
Secrets of Success • Be passionate about becoming number 1 in the world • Good team • Do not listen to others • Have fun 19
Good Team • Dmitry Paraschenko (now Software Engineer at Google Zurich) • Dmitry Abdrashitov (now freelancer programmer) •...
Do not listen to others • Set appropriate goals – 1st year – become the World Champion – 2nd year – advance to Semifinal –...
Have Fun • Interacting with other people is fun – Inside your team – Between teams • Problem solving is fun – I hope you w...
Problem Solving • 25 minutes • 5 problems • To ask for clarification use the “Clarification Request” form • To submit the ...
fedor.tsarev@gmail.com St. Petersburg National Research University of IT, Mechanics and Optics Computer Technologies Depar...
  1. 1. Becoming a World Champion in Programming: Keep Calm and Compete Fedor Tsarev ACM ICPC World Champion 2008 IPMA Young Crew Finland Summer Seminar June 8, 2013
  2. 2. 2 About myself • PhD, head of the Bioinformatics and Machine Learning Laboratory • ACM ICPC World Champion 2008 • St. Petersburg Youth Award 2007 • Head of the commission for IT in the St. Petersburg Youth Board • Project manager at Information Technologies and Programming Faculty
  3. 3. Workshop Structure • World Championship in Programming – 10 minutes • Problem Solving – 25 minutes • Discussion – 10 minutes 3
  4. 4. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN PROGRAMMING 4
  5. 5. Association for Computing Machinery International Collegiate Programming Contest (ACM ICPC) 5 3 students 1 computer 5 hours 8-13 problems
  6. 6. Association for Computing Machinery International Collegiate Programming Contest (ACM ICPC) • Held since 1979, sponsored by IBM • Over 10000 teams – 2200 universities – 85 countries • Multi-tiered competition: – 260 Quarterfinals – 30 Semifinals – World Finals (120 teams) • Medals are given to top 12 teams – 4 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 4 bronze medals • 5 semifinals and 2 finals per student at most • World Finals 2013 will be hosted by University ITMO 6
  7. 7. Problem Example • Contest lasts for 5 hours • Problem set: 10-12 problems • Problem “Coffee Central” from ACM ICPC World Finals 2011 • Coffee shops are located at some of the intersections 7
  8. 8. Problem Example • A person is willing to walk at most d blocks for the morning coffee • Example: d = 2 • Write the program to find the location from which you can reach the maximal number of coffee shops for the morning coffee 8
  9. 9. Problem Example • Solution for the example – from best location you can reach 3 coffee shops 9
  10. 10. Russian Teams on World Finals • World champions: –2000 – St Petersburg SU –2001 – St Petersburg SU –2004 – University ITMO –2006 – Saratov SU –2008 – University ITMO –2009 – University ITMO –2012 – University ITMO 10
  11. 11. 2004, Prague, Czech Republic • University ITMO – 1-st place • MIT – 5-th place • Caltech – 7-th place • Harvard – 9-th place
  12. 12. World champions 2004 and President of Russia Vladimir Putin 12
  13. 13. 2008, Banff, Canada • University ITMO – 1-st place • MIT – 2-nd place • Tsinghua (China) – 6-th place • Stanford – 7-th place • All 11 Russian teams are among top 30 teams of the world
  14. 14. World champions 2008 and St. Petersburg governor Valentina Matvienko 14
  15. 15. 2009, Stockholm, Sweden • University ITMO – 1-st place • Tsinghua – 2-nd place • Oxford – 5-th place • MIT – 7-th place • Carnegie Mellon – 8-th place
  16. 16. World Champions 2009 with President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev 16
  17. 17. 2012, Warsaw, Poland • University ITMO – 1-st place • Harvard – 7-th place • University of Tokyo – 11-th place 17
  18. 18. World Champions 2012 and President of Russia Vladimir Putin 18
  19. 19. Secrets of Success • Be passionate about becoming number 1 in the world • Good team • Do not listen to others • Have fun 19
  20. 20. Good Team • Dmitry Paraschenko (now Software Engineer at Google Zurich) • Dmitry Abdrashitov (now freelancer programmer) • Not the best individual ratings, but performance significantly increases while in team 20 Year 1Year 0 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 DA DP FT
  21. 21. Do not listen to others • Set appropriate goals – 1st year – become the World Champion – 2nd year – advance to Semifinal – 3rd year – top 15 in Semifinal – 4th year – advance to World Final – 5th year – become a World Champion • Do not listen even to your coach – “Your team has no future because you are too old” (Andrey Stankevich, 2005) 21
  22. 22. Have Fun • Interacting with other people is fun – Inside your team – Between teams • Problem solving is fun – I hope you will get a feeling of it 22
  23. 23. PROBLEM SOLVING 23
  24. 24. Problem Solving • 25 minutes • 5 problems • To ask for clarification use the “Clarification Request” form • To submit the answer use the “Answer Submission” form • 15 “Answer Submission” forms per team 24
  25. 25. DISCUSSION 25
  26. 26. fedor.tsarev@gmail.com St. Petersburg National Research University of IT, Mechanics and Optics Computer Technologies Department Russia, St. Petersburg, Kronverksky pr. 49 Thank you!

