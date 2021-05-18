Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
681 Defensa St. 1st E C1065AAK, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (+54 9 11) 6264-8077 https://hsvconsultores.com.ar federic...
2007. 23rd International Congress of Financial Marketing and 6th Latin American Workshop. AMBA  2006. 22nd International C...
Account Executive at AUDIOTEL SA July 2004 - February 2005 Telecommunications Commercial management Financial Manager at R...
Campus San Luis Potosí , Puebla and Queretaro Assistant Professor at Universidad del CEMA (UCEMA) March 2019 - Present  Su...
Processing Zone (EPZ) of Ceara: Perspectives and Challenges for a Developing Territory." Teaching Sundays Savio B Moreira ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
60 views
May. 18, 2021

Federico Pablo Vacalebre cv in english

Federico Pablo Vacalebre cv in english

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Federico Pablo Vacalebre cv in english

  1. 1. 681 Defensa St. 1st E C1065AAK, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (+54 9 11) 6264-8077 https://hsvconsultores.com.ar federico.p.vacalebre@gmail.com FEDERICO PABLO VACALEBRE PROFESSIONAL PROFILE Professional specialized in banking, economics, and marketing. Consultant and professor. CONGRESS AND SEMINARS 2020. Joint Initiative for Latin American Experimental Economics Seminars - UCEMA / University of Chicago Promoting Early Language Development - Flavio Cunha Arm-Wrestling in the Classroom: The Non-Monotonic Effects of Monitoring Teachers - Guilherme Lichand 2020. Expo EFI ‘20: Argentine Economic Congress.  2019. Expo EFI ‘20: Argentine Economic Congress.  2018. An application to process natural language and its implications for macroforecasts (Linking Words in Economic Discourse: Implications for Macroeconomic Forecasts) by PhD., J. Daniel Aromí - Universidad del CEMA  2017. Revisiting the Exchange rate pass-through: a general equilibrium perspective - Open seminar of the Department of Economics of the UCA by Dr. Javier García Cicco - Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina  2016. 5th Annual Conference of Economics UTDT BCRA  2016. III Conference on Philosophy of the Economy: Values and Cultural Perceptions of the Economy in Argentina and Latin America  2016. Quasi-fiscal Deficit Financing and (Hyper) Inflation by Alejandro M. Rodríguez - Universidad del CEMA  2016. Marketing Day 2016 "Liquid Marketing" Paseo La Plaza - Argentine Marketing Association  2015. Marketing Day 2015 "Mundo DinAAMico" Buenos Aires Auditorium - Argentine Marketing Association  2013. Marketing Day 2013 "Back to the client" Marriott Plaza Hotel - Argentine Marketing Association  2012. Marketing Day 2012 "Art, science or technique?" Marriott Plaza Hotel - Argentine Marketing Association  2012. Marketing in the Council - Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires  2010. 26th International Congress of Financial Marketing and 9th Latin American Workshop. AMBA  2009. 25th International Congress of Financial Marketing and 8th Latin American Workshop. AMBA  2009. Situation and Perspectives of Argentine Foreign Trade. Directorate of International Trade Career. School of Economics. UADE  2009. USAL International Trade Conference - BBVA Banco Frances - Nuestra Senora del Pilar Campus. USAL  2008. 24th International Congress of Financial Marketing and 7th Latin American Workshop. AMBA 
  2. 2. 2007. 23rd International Congress of Financial Marketing and 6th Latin American Workshop. AMBA  2006. 22nd International Congress of Financial Marketing and 5th Latin American Workshop. AMBA  2005. 13th International Credit Card Congress. AMBA EXPERIENCE Co-administrator at Poder Judicial de la Nación January 2021 - Present Bankruptcy proceedings - Quadrennium (2021-2024) Judicial expert   January 2015 - Present  Commercial Jurisdiction and Federal Civil and Commercial Jurisdiction Founding Partner at HSV Consultores November 2018 - Present  Consultant in Economics and Finance Head of Division at Banco de La Nación Argentina September 2014 - Present Market Research Marketing Management – Sub Management of Strategic Marketing   Central House Mission: To coordinate the collection, selection, and analysis of market information Functions: * To provide information about the results obtained from the investigations carried out * To intervene in the implementation of the investigation plan, data collection, and analysis * To control the investigations carried out and interpret the results * To determine the objectives of the Investigation and develop the plan to gather information 2nd Head of Division June 2008 - August 2014 Market research  Sub-Management by Business Units Marketing Management Central House Marketing analyst November 2005 - June 2008 Individual Banking / Market Research  Sub-Management by Business Units Marketing Management Central House Auxiliar Administrative Accounting February 2005 - November 2005 Operational and Commercial Platform. Branch: Villa Crespo  Area: Palermo Guest columnist in "Professional Contact" radio program June 2014 - November 2014 Comprehensive counselling for entrepreneurs. Radio and Point
  3. 3. Account Executive at AUDIOTEL SA July 2004 - February 2005 Telecommunications Commercial management Financial Manager at RCI | Vacation Exchange March 2003 - May 2004 Consolidation of information and generation of financial reports at the regional level Administrative Manager at El Caudillo SRL November 2000 - January 2003 Armoured Transportation Services STUDIES The London School of Economics and Political Science Programme in Big Data and Applied Econometrics, 2019 The London School of Economics and Political Science Programme in Development Economics, 2018 Frankfurt School of Finance & Management Programme The Finance Boot Camp, Finance and Banking in a European Context, 2017 Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina Master in Applied Economics, School of Economic Sciences, 2016 - 2017 Universidad del Salvador Master in International Trade, School of Economic Sciences, 2009 - 2010 Universidad Argentina de la Empresa Degree in Business Administration, School of Economic Sciences, 2005 - 2007 Universidad Argentina de la Empresa Degree in Marketing, School of Economic Sciences, 2001 - 2004 RECOGNITIONS Scholarship from the International Relations and Academic Cooperation Department 2017 UCA Internacional Stimulus Scholarship of the Academic and Knowledge Department (DAC) 2016 Consejo Profesional de Ciencias Economicas de la Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires (CPCECABA) ACADEMIC ACTIVITY Associate Professor at Universidad de Palermo (UP) March 2020 - Present  Subject: "Macroeconomics" for the Degree in Management with Orientation in Economics and Finance  School of Business Visiting Professor at Tecnológico de Monterrey (TEC) February 2020 - Present Subjects: " Foreign Trade Operations / Customs Processes in Argentina ", " Investigation of quantitative methods and product development in global markets", " Forecasts: Impacts and techniques ", " Applied Quantitative Models ", " Finance ", " Marketing and Creativity "," Culture and Business in Argentina ", Statistical Methods for Decision Making ", among others
  4. 4. Campus San Luis Potosí , Puebla and Queretaro Assistant Professor at Universidad del CEMA (UCEMA) March 2019 - Present  Subject: "Quantitative Methods" for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Associate Professor: Ing. Carlos Arana  Business School Associate Professor at Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE) August 2016 –August 2017 Subject: "Platforms and Web Businesses" for the Degree in Marketing and Joint Plan Assistant: Lic. María Sol Boeri Marketing Department - School of Economic Science Extraordinary Professor at Universidad del Salvador (USAL) March 2011 - April 2015 Subjects: "International Strategic Planning", " Public Policies" and "International Economic Relations" of the Degree in International Trade  Research Professor at the Emerging Markets Observatory (BRICS), International Trade Monitor, and the World Economy and Economic and Social Development Program School of Economics Headquarters of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires and Pilar (Buenos Aires) Assistant Professor at Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE) March 2005 - December 2005 Subject: " International Marketing " for the Bachelor of Marketing Degree Associate Professor: Lic. Pablo Coronel  Marketing Department - School of Economic Sciences Jury: External jury in the Binational Master's Degree in International Business at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES) and the FH Mainz - University of Applied Sciences (Germany) 2020. " The successful management of virtual teams for the workplace and international business of the future: A case study of a German multinational company operating in Argentina between 2015 and 2020 ". Teaching: Lena Anna Weiler " Factors that affect the acceptance of fintech services: A quantitative study on mobile payments and international transfers in Argentina and Mexico ". Teaching: Nora Juliane Hildebrand 2019. "The key success factors of the business model of German perfume chains and their expansion potential to the Argentine market. A market analysis of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires". Teaching: Lena Edelmann. "The evolution of crowdfunding platforms. From the collaborative economy to commercialization within platform capitalism - An analysis of collaborative finance for startups in Argentina and Chile". Teaching: Rebekka Steil 2018. “The potential to create a more sustainable value chain for quinoa - an analysis based on the business between Bolivia and the European Union ". Teaching: Rebekka Heitkamp. "Opportunities and risks of an expansion in the construction market in Argentina: the internationalization plan for Spazio Positivo". Teaching: Giulia Maria Stuflesser 2017. "E-Learning in International Companies: Based on the case of the CLAAS company: Is the method used in the parent company in Germany transferable to the Argentine subsidiary?". Teaching Claudia Bloch "Managing the diversity of German multinational companies in Argentina". A case study to account for diversity in corporate culture and the subsidiary. Teaching: Linda Scharf. "The Export
  5. 5. Processing Zone (EPZ) of Ceara: Perspectives and Challenges for a Developing Territory." Teaching Sundays Savio B Moreira  Teacher Tutor: 2018. "The Spanish economic crisis in the period of contraction of GDP (gross domestic product) from 2008 to 2010: An analysis of the determining factors in the downturn of the economy and the risks and lessons of the single currency." Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES) and the FH Mainz - University of Applied Sciences (Germany). Student: Bruno Gomes da Cruz  2012. "BRIC: Analysis of the evolution of the economy and population.". University of Salvador (USAL). Student: María Sol Calvo Sanchez External reader at Universidad Torcuato Di Tella (UTDT): 2020. "Financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MiPyMEs). Analysis of the Seed Fund program of the Secretariat of Entrepreneurs and SMEs". Teaching: Antonella Costanzo. Tutor Teacher: Leandro Marcarian. Master in Public Policies Academic Commissions:    Member of the Economics Commission at Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) From April 2018 - Present Member of the Economic Studies Commission at Consejo Profesional de Ciencias Económicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires (CPCECABA)  From February 2016 - Present Member of the Commission of Studies on Marketing at Consejo Profesional de Ciencias Económicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires (CPCECABA) From May 2014 - December 2017 VOLUNTEERING Statistical Analysis Coordinator at TECHO Argentina March 2016 - December 2017 Center for Social Research (CIS) Election observer at Poder Ciudadano Argentina October 2013 - December 2015 REFERENCES Available

×