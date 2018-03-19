Successfully reported this slideshow.
Download Liu Zi Jue - Chinese Health Qigong pDf books
Book details Author : Chinese Health Qigon Pages : 101 pages Publisher : Foreign Languages Press 2007-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 7119047809 ISBN-13 : 9787119047805
Description this book Liu Zi Jue, or Six Sounds Approach to Breathing Exercises, is a traditional health and fitness pract...
Liu Zi Jue, or Six Sounds Approach to Breathing Exercises, is a traditional health and fitness practice focused on control of the breath. Liu Zi Jue regulates and controls the rise and fall of Qi (vital energy) inside the body and related inhalation and exhalation through different mouth forms--six in all--to breathe and pronounce the XU, HE, HU, SI, CHUI, and XI exercises. As these exercises strengthen the liver, heart, spleen, lungs, kidneys and Sanjiao (the three portions of the body cavities housing the internal organs), respectively, Liu Zi Jue helps to balance the energy and the functions of the inner organs.

  2. 2. Book details Author : Chinese Health Qigon Pages : 101 pages Publisher : Foreign Languages Press 2007-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 7119047809 ISBN-13 : 9787119047805
  Liu Zi Jue, or Six Sounds Approach to Breathing Exercises, is a traditional health and fitness practice focused on control of the breath. Liu Zi Jue regulates and controls the rise and fall of Qi (vital energy) inside the body and related inhalation and exhalation through different mouth forms--six in all--to breathe and pronounce the XU, HE, HU, SI, CHUI, and XI exercises. As these exercises strengthen the liver, heart, spleen, lungs, kidneys and Sanjiao (the three portions of the body cavities housing the internal organs), respectively, Liu Zi Jue helps to balance the energy and the functions of the inner organs.
