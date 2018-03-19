Read Download Liu Zi Jue - Chinese Health Qigong pDf books EPUB



Liu Zi Jue, or Six Sounds Approach to Breathing Exercises, is a traditional health and fitness practice focused on control of the breath. Liu Zi Jue regulates and controls the rise and fall of Qi (vital energy) inside the body and related inhalation and exhalation through different mouth forms--six in all--to breathe and pronounce the XU, HE, HU, SI, CHUI, and XI exercises. As these exercises strengthen the liver, heart, spleen, lungs, kidneys and Sanjiao (the three portions of the body cavities housing the internal organs), respectively, Liu Zi Jue helps to balance the energy and the functions of the inner organs.

