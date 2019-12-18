1952 Ford 8N Tractor Operator manual

-
This is the most complete Operation and Maintenance Manual for the 1952 FORD 8N TRACTOR . Operation and Maintenance Manual can come in handy especially when you have to do immediate repair to your 1952 FORD 8N TRACTOR .Operation and Maintenance Manual comes with comprehensive details regarding technical data. Diagrams a complete list of 1952 FORD 8N TRACTOR parts and is a must for the will not be dissatisfied.
Operation Manual Covers:
Foreword
Description and Specifications
Controls and Operation
Storage
Lubrication and Engine Tune-up
Trouble Shooting
Wheels, Tires, and Brakes
Steering Assembly and Front Axle
Engine and Clutch
Fuel and Exhaust Systems
Cooling System
Electrical System
Power Train
Hydraulic Control
Plowing Instruction
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader
All pages are run off what you need & take it with you into the garage or save money $$ By doing your own repairs!
