Predict revenue impact programmatic

Published on

How to use viewability prediction to increase programmatic revenue

Published in: Marketing
Predict revenue impact programmatic

  1. 1. ONFOCUS PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue
  2. 2. ONFOCUS PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M
  3. 3. ONFOCUS PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%)
  4. 4. ONFOCUS PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Programmatic revenue " 100 M RPM: 0,30 € Revenue: 30 k€ Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%)
  5. 5. ONFOCUS ONFOCUS Real time prediction at impression level based on user, device, content and viewability measurements PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Programmatic revenue " 100 M RPM: 0,30 € Revenue: 30 k€ Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%)
  6. 6. ONFOCUS ONFOCUS Real time prediction at impression level based on user, device, content and viewability measurements PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Programmatic revenue " 100 M RPM: 0,30 € Revenue: 30 k€ Programmatic sales only Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%)
  7. 7. ONFOCUS ONFOCUS Real time prediction at impression level based on user, device, content and viewability measurements PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Programmatic revenue " 100 M RPM: 0,30 € Revenue: 30 k€ Programmatic sales only Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%) " 60 M 50% Guaranteed Viewability RPM: 0,60 € Revenue: 36 k€
  8. 8. ONFOCUS ONFOCUS Real time prediction at impression level based on user, device, content and viewability measurements PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Programmatic revenue " 100 M RPM: 0,30 € Revenue: 30 k€ Programmatic sales only Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%) " 60 M 50% Guaranteed Viewability RPM: 0,60 € Revenue: 36 k€ " 40 M 25% Guaranteed Viewability RPM: 0,2€ Revenue: 8 k€
  9. 9. ONFOCUS ONFOCUS Real time prediction at impression level based on user, device, content and viewability measurements PREDICT FOR PROGRAMMATIC ONLY Build packages to grow programmatic revenue ! 40 % TODAY INVENTORY ! 40 % = 40 M " 100M Programmatic revenue " 100 M RPM: 0,30 € Revenue: 30 k€ Programmatic sales only Not suitable for direct sales/ deal ID (+ 60%) RPM programmatic Open RTB / 2 (< 50%) x1,5 Revenue " 60 M 50% Guaranteed Viewability RPM: 0,60 € Revenue: 36 k€ " 40 M 25% Guaranteed Viewability RPM: 0,2€ Revenue: 8 k€

