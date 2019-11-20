2002 Subaru Liberty 3 Service Repair Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERAL INFORMATION SECTION (Pub.No.G2300GE1) 200 Model Year PDF Service Manual ENGINE SECTION 1 (Pub.No.G2300GE2) ENGINE ...
FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. G2300GE1 2003 LEGACY SERVICE MANUAL QUICK REFERENCE INDEX GENERAL INFORMATION SECTION This serv...
FOREWORD FW Page 1. Foreword.................................................................................................
FW-2 FOREWORD FOREWORD 1. Foreword A: FOREWORD These manuals are used when performing mainte- nance, repair, or diagnosis ...
HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HU Page 1. How to Use This Manuals ..................................................................
HU-2 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 1. How to Use This Manuals A: HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 1. STRUCTURE Ea...
HU-3 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 3. COMPONENTS Illustrations are listed for each component. The inform...
HU-4 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 4. SPECIFICATIONS If necessary, specifications are also included. 5. ...
HU-5 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 7. DIAGNOSIS Tables showing a step-by-step process make it easy to co...
Service Repair Manual Covers:
General Information
Engine
Transmission
Chassis
Body
Wiring System
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

  1. 1. GENERAL INFORMATION SECTION (Pub.No.G2300GE1) 200 Model Year PDF Service Manual ENGINE SECTION 1 (Pub.No.G2300GE2) ENGINE SECTION 2 (Pub.No.G2300GE3) TRANSMISSION SECTION (Pub.No.G2300GE5) CHASSIS SECTION (Pub.No.G2300GE6) BODY SECTION (Pub.No.G2300GE7) WIRING SYSTEM SECTION (Pub.No.G2300GE8) ENGINE SECTION 3 (Pub.No.G2300GE4)
  2. 2. FUJI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD. G2300GE1 2003 LEGACY SERVICE MANUAL QUICK REFERENCE INDEX GENERAL INFORMATION SECTION This service manual has been prepared to provide SUBARU service personnel with the necessary information and data for the correct maintenance and repair of SUBARU vehicles. This manual includes the procedures for maintenance, disassembling, reas- sembling, inspection and adjustment of components and diagnostics for guid- ance of experienced mechanics. Please peruse and utilize this manual fully to ensure complete repair work for satisfying our customers by keeping their vehicle in optimum condition. When replacement of parts during repair work is needed, be sure to use SUBARU genuine parts. All information, illustration and specifi- cations contained in this manual are based on the latest product information available at the time of publication approval. FOREWORD FW HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HU SPECIFICATIONS SPC PRECAUTION PC NOTE NT IDENTIFICATION ID RECOMMENDED MATERIALS RM PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION PI PERIODIC MAINTENANCE SERVICES PM
  3. 3. FOREWORD FW Page 1. Foreword.....................................................................................................2
  4. 4. FW-2 FOREWORD FOREWORD 1. Foreword A: FOREWORD These manuals are used when performing mainte- nance, repair, or diagnosis of the Subaru Legacy. Applied model: BE***** and BH***** from 2003MY. The manuals contain the latest information at the time of publication. Changes in specifications, methods, etc. may be made without notice.
  5. 5. HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HU Page 1. How to Use This Manuals ...........................................................................2
  6. 6. HU-2 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 1. How to Use This Manuals A: HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 1. STRUCTURE Each section consists of SCT that are broken down into SC that are divided into sections for each com- ponent. The specification, maintenance and other information for the components are included, and diagnosis information has also been added where necessary. 2. INDEX The first page has an index with tabs.
  7. 7. HU-3 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 3. COMPONENTS Illustrations are listed for each component. The information necessary for repair work (tightening torque, grease up points, etc.) is described on these illustrations. Information is described using symbol. To order the parts, refer to parts catalogue. Example: HU-00001 (14) (9) (8) (7) (6) (10) (4) (10) (22) (11) (19) (17) (15) (13) (12) (18) (16) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (11) (10) (9) (12) (13) (19) (18) (20) (17) (16) (24) (10) (25) (5) (4)(4) (4) (3) (3) (3) (2) (1) (21) (15) (23) T7 T2 T2 T2 T2 T2 T2 T4 T5 T5 T8 T6 T6 T6T11 T10 T1 T1 T3 T3 T3 T1 T9 T4 T5 T5 T3 T4 T3 T2 T4 T2 T1 T3 (20) (21) (23)(22) (10) (24) (25) (26) (35) (34) (27) (14) (28) (29) (31) (32) (37) (30) (33) (36) T3 T2T1 :Selective part :Replacement part :Should be lubricated with grease. :Should be lubricated with oil. :Sealing point :Tightening torque....,
  8. 8. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  9. 9. HU-4 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 4. SPECIFICATIONS If necessary, specifications are also included. 5. INSPECTION Inspections are included to be carried out before and after maintenance. 6. MAINTENANCE • Maintenance instructions for serviceable parts describes work area and detailed steps with illustration. It also describes the use of special tool, tightening torque, cautions for each procedure. • If many serviceable parts are included in one service procedure, appropriate reference are provided for each part. Example: (A) Component (D) Caution (G) Tightening torque (B) Process (E) Tool number of special tool (H) Illustration (C) Reference (F) Name of special tool HU-00002 1) Remove the manual transmission assembly from vehicie. <Ref. to MT-33, REMOVAL, Manual Transmission Assembly.> 15.Main Shaft Assembly for Sin- gle-Range A: REMOVAL 11) Tighten the lock nuts to the specified torque us- ing ST1 and ST2. NOTE: Secure the lock nuts in two Places affer tightening. ST2 499987003 SOCKET WRENCH ST1 498937000 TRANSMISSION HOLDER (A) (B) (C) (D) (G) (E) (F) (H) Tightening torque: 118 N m (12.0 kgf-m, 86.8 ft-lb) ST1ST2
  10. 10. HU-5 HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS HOW TO USE THIS MANUALS 7. DIAGNOSIS Tables showing a step-by-step process make it easy to conduct diagnosis. 8. SI UNITS Measurements in these manuals are according to the SI units. Metric and yard/pound measurements are also included. Example: Tightening torque: 44 N·m (4.5 kgf-m, 33 ft-lb)

