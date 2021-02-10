Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired Download and Read...
Description Parenting isn’t easy. Showing up is. Your greatest impact begins right where you are. Now, the best- selling a...
Book Appearances eBOOK , PDF eBook, {EBOOK}, [PDF] Download, [Pdf]$$
if you want to download or read The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Br...
Step-By Step To Download "The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains G...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

textbook$ The Power of Showing Up How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired {read online}

3 views

Published on

Link Read, Download, and more info :
https://bookcenter.club/?book=B07ZZHK17S

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

textbook$ The Power of Showing Up How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired {read online}

  1. 1. The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired Download and Read online,DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download Read with Our Free App Audiobook Free with your Audible trial,Read book Forman PDF EBook,Ebooks Download PDF KINDLE, Download [PDF] and Read online,Read book Forman PDF EBook, Download [PDF] and Read Online
  2. 2. Description Parenting isn’t easy. Showing up is. Your greatest impact begins right where you are. Now, the best- selling authors of The Whole-Brain Child and No-Drama Discipline explain what this means over the course of childhood."There is parenting magic in this book." (Michael Thompson, PhD, co-author of the New York Times best-selling classic Raising Cain)One of the very best scientific predictors for how any child turns out - in terms of happiness, academic success, leadership skills, and meaningful relationships - is whether at least one adult in their life has consistently shown up for them. In an age of scheduling demands and digital distractions, showing up for your child might sound like a tall order. But as best-selling authors Daniel Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson reassuringly explain, it doesn’t take a lot of time, energy, or money. Instead, showing up means offering a quality of presence. And it’s simple to provide once you understand the four building blocks of a child’s healthy development. Every child needs to feel what Siegel and Bryson call the Four S's:Safe: We can’t always insulate a child from injury or avoid doing something that leads to hurt feelings. But when we give a child a sense of safe harbor, she will be able to take the needed risks for growth and change.Seen: Truly seeing a child means we pay attention to his emotions - both positive and negative - and strive to attune to what’s happening in his mind beneath his behavior.Soothed: Soothing isn’t about providing a life of ease; it’s about teaching your child how to cope when life gets hard, and showing him that you’ll be there with him along the way. A soothed child knows that he’ll never have to suffer alone.Secure: When a child knows she can count on you, time and again, to show up - when you reliably provide safety, focus on seeing her, and soothe her in times of need, she will trust in a feeling of secure attachment. And thrive!Based on the latest brain and attachment research, The Power of Showing Up shares stories, scripts, simple strategies, and tips for honoring the Four S’s effectively in all kinds of situations - when our kids are struggling or when they are enjoying success; when we are consoling, disciplining, or arguing with them; and even when we are apologizing for the times we don’t show up for them. Demonstrating that mistakes and missteps are repairable and that it’s never too late to mend broken trust, this audiobook is a powerful guide to cultivating your child’s healthy emotional landscape.This audiobook includes a downloadable PDF of the Refrigerator Sheet, a summary of the Four S’s to remember in forming secure attachments.PLEASE NOTE: When you purchase this title, the accompanying PDF will be available in your Audible Library along
  3. 3. Book Appearances eBOOK , PDF eBook, {EBOOK}, [PDF] Download, [Pdf]$$
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Step-By Step To Download "The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired"book: Click The Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" Sign UP registration to access The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired & UNLIMITED BOOKS DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (personal use) CANCEL the membership at ANY TIME if not satisfied Join Over 80.000 & Happy Readers. CLICK HERE TO READ ONLINE "The Power of Showing Up: How Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired" FULL BOOK OR

×