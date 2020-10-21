Successfully reported this slideshow.
Octalysis Certification Preparation - Level 1

Guidelines to help you take the next step toward mastery on your Octalysis journey.

Octalysis Certification Preparation - Level 1

  1. 1. LEVEL 1 OCTALYSIS CERTIFICATE Certiﬁcation Preparation Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020
  2. 2. Guidelines Analysis of the Current Experience Resources Requirements Additional Comments Stick to the Requirements Guidelines Choosing an Experience Guidelines Top 3 Business Metrics Resources Analysis of the Current Experience Resources Strategy Dashboard TABLE OF CONTENTS Resources Octalysis Framework Resources Example Submission Additional Comments User Groups vs. Player Types Guidelines Brainstorming Guidelines Desired Actions Scaffolding Phase Guidelines Player Types with Octalysis Graph Guidelines Summary of the Chosen Experience Good Luck and Have Fun Closing Word Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020
  3. 3. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 For a level 1 Octalysis Certificate you must display competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Framework.
  4. 4. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Hi Octalysis Primer, we’re excited to see you here! Before starting on your level 1 Octalysis submission, make sure you have a solid understanding of the 8 Core Drives of the Octalysis Framework. This understanding is required to explain how the main Player Type is motivated, to analyze what motivation the Current Experience offers, and to guide your Brainstorming. Watch the following videos on the Island covering the Octalysis Framework: OCTALYSIS FRAMEWORK RESOURCES Yu-kai’s TEDx Talk Gamiﬁcation Udemy Course Series Yu-Kai’s Speech at Google 1
  5. 5. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 The cornerstone of each Octalysis design project is the Strategy Dashboard. For your Level 1, you will deﬁne the top 3 Business Metrics, Player Types with an Octalysis graph for the main Player Type(s), and the Desired Actions for the Scaffolding phase. Watch the following videos to learn how to correctly apply this part of the Strategy Dashboard: STRATEGY DASHBOARD RESOURCES Strategy Dashboard Workshop - Part 1 of 5 Strategy Dashboard Workshop - Part 2 of 5 Strategy Dashboard Workshop - Part 3 of 5 Strategy Dashboard Workshop - Part 4 of 5 Strategy Dashboard Workshop - Part 5 of 5 Ofﬁce Hour - How to Determine Player Types 2
  6. 6. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Before Brainstorming for features to increase the user’s motivation to do the Desired Actions, you need to know what the current strong and weak points are. Watch the following videos to learn how to analyze the Current Experience with an Octalysis graph: ANALYSIS OF THE CURRENT EXPERIENCE RESOURCES Ofﬁce Hour: Octalysis Analysis - Part 1 of 4 Ofﬁce Hour: Octalysis Analysis - Part 2 of 4 Ofﬁce Hour: Octalysis Analysis - Part 3 of 4 Ofﬁce Hour: Octalysis Analysis - Part 4 of 4 3
  7. 7. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Go to the Challenge Section on the Island and read the Level 1 Certiﬁcation Information, especially slides 2, 5, 6. As deﬁned there, the requirements for a Level 1 are: REQUIREMENTS - Shortly summarize the chosen experience. - Deﬁne the following aspects of the Strategy Dashboard: - Top 3 Business Metrics - Player Types with an Octalysis graph for the main Player Type - Desired Actions for the Scaffolding phase - Analyze the Current Experience with an Octalysis graph. - Brainstorm new features (come up with new ideas or use existing game techniques as inspiration) - Submit your work as a PDF ﬁle of 8-20 slides to the Challenge Section. RESOURCES 4
  8. 8. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 A Gamiﬁcation Designer usually works in one of two scenarios: creating a brand new experience, or improving an existing experience. Your submission will revolve around making an existing experience more fun and engaging. The term ‘experience’ is very broad. It covers any product, service, or platform a user interacts with, either online or ofﬂine. This ranges from webshops to ﬁtness apps and from workshops to educational boardgames. Choose an existing experience you are familiar with and want to improve. Make sure that it has not already been covered by another Octalysis Prime member for any level certiﬁcate, or was the subject of a Challenge. You may choose an experience you are designing yourself. In this case you need to clearly differentiate between the current state of the experience and future brainstorming. CHOOSING AN EXPERIENCE GUIDELINES 5
  9. 9. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Add 1 title slide that shows the name and/or logo of your chosen experience, as well as your own name and the date of submitting. To make sure the reader understands the details of your submission, shortly introduce the chosen experience and its core functionalities to them on 1 or 2 slides. SUMMARY OF THE CHOSEN EXPERIENCE GUIDELINES 6 Tip: To avoid excluding women and others in your writing, consider using the 'singular they' instead of ‘he’ or simply repeat the proper noun such as ‘The Player Type’.
  10. 10. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 No matter how epic your ideas, whether a gamiﬁed design is successful or not is ultimately determined by the impact it has on the objectives. This is why you start with deﬁning the Business Metrics. Different Business Metrics, or even a different order of priority, can result in a radically different design. Deﬁne the top 3 Business Metrics on 1 slide. Make sure they are: - Numbered and listed in order of priority - Written as goals, an end result - Measurable TOP 3 BUSINESS METRICS GUIDELINES 7
  11. 11. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Different people are motivated differently. The success of your gamiﬁed design is dependent on how well it is attuned to the users of the chosen experience. Therefore you will deﬁne your target audience next. On 1 or 2 slides, split your target audience into different Player Types. Use the ‘two-by-two’ approach or another method. Explain the criteria you chose to make the split, give all Player Types a (positive) name, and deﬁne which one is most important for the chosen experience. Create an Octalysis graph for the main Player Type on 1 slide. Deﬁne to what extend they are motivated by each Core Drive. To make the differentiation more explicit, make the differences a bit more extreme with 2 or 3 high, medium, and low scores. Motivate the scores by writing keywords or short sentences around the Octalysis graph. Name a minimum of 1 item per Core Drive and 3 or more for the 3 biggest Core Drives. PLAYER TYPES WITH OCTALYSIS GRAPH GUIDELINES 8 Tip: When creating the Octalysis graph for the main Player Type, forget the Current Experience for a moment. Think about how this Player Type is generally motivated when it comes to [clothes and shopping] / [maintaining a healthy lifestyle] / [dancing].
  12. 12. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 The next step of the Strategy Dashboard is to deﬁne the Desired Actions. These are the things the users need to do in order to increase the Business Metrics. For your Level 1 you will only look at the Desired Actions for the Scaffolding phase, these cover the main activity loop. On 1 slide, deﬁne the Desired Actions. Make sure they are: - Listed in sequence of the experience ﬂow - Covering all user actions essential to increasing the Business Metrics - Written as user actions, each line starting with a verb DESIRED ACTIONS - SCAFFOLDING PHASE GUIDELINES 9
  13. 13. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Before proceeding to Brainstorming it is important to understand where the Current Experience is weak and where it is strong in motivating the users to do the Desired Actions. Create an Octalysis graph with the Analysis of the Current Experience on 1 slide. Write keywords or short sentences around the Octalysis graph for all features that affect motivation. Mention more than just game technique names. Many features add motivation in multiple Core Drives. Adjust the Octalysis graph accordingly, but to prevent clutter write a feature only at its main Core Drive. ANALYSIS OF THE CURRENT EXPERIENCE GUIDELINES 10 Tip: When creating the Octalysis graph for the Current Experience, forget the Player Type(s) for a moment and only analyze the features in the Current Experience.
  14. 14. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 The preparation work is done! You now have identiﬁed the objectives for your gamiﬁed design, written down what Core Drives motivate the main Player Type(s) most, listed the most important actions the user needs to do to increase the objectives of the experience and analyzed how much motivation the different features of the Current Experience offer in each Core Drive. Brainstorm for features that will increase the motivation of the users to do the Desired Actions. Think through all 8 Core Drives, but pay extra attention to the Core Drives that are important to the main Player Type(s) and are lacking in the Current Experience. You can use existing Game Techniques as inspiration, or come up with brand new ideas that suit the chosen experience. On 1 or 2 slides, present your top 10 to 15 ideas in a table. Give each idea a ﬁtting name, add a clear description and list the Core Drive(s) it will impact. BRAINSTORMING GUIDELINES 11
  15. 15. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Sometimes we see User Groups mixed up with Player Types. A User Group consists of different Player Types. Many experiences (like most games) have only one User Group. But sometimes there are two (or more) distinctly different User Groups. For example: - eBay has Sellers and Buyers - Classcraft has Teachers and Students - SonicJobs has Employers and Job Applicants It is important to differentiate between different User Groups as they have very different paths of Desired Actions. If your chosen experience has different User Groups, choose one User Group to focus on. Split only the chosen User Group into different Player Types and list only the Desired Actions for the chosen User Group. USER GROUPS VS. PLAYER TYPES ADDITIONAL COMMENTS 12
  16. 16. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 Your submission should be uploaded as a PDF and contain 8-20 slides. The reason for this is twofold: -It is important to deliver something human-focused. A good game designer works within parameters. Being able to communicate your analysis through constraints also demonstrates your ability to work with others. We determined 8 slides to be the minimum amount of slides necessary to meet the requirements. -Providing quality feedback is a time consuming task. As a member of Octalysis Prime you get free feedback, but the price for those who submit via email is $200, reﬂective of the amount of work required to provide quality feedback for a submission of 8-20 slides. Some things might require an additional slide to be explained, or you might want to add things like section title slides to improve your presentation. To allow room for this, the maximum amount of slides is set to 20. However, do not add elements that are not part of the requirements. The aim is to earn a level 1 Octalysis Certiﬁcate by showing you have sufﬁcient understanding of the required elements. As for any gamiﬁed design: anything that does not add to the goal, however cool or intriguing, is a distraction and should be discarded. STICK TO THE REQUIREMENTS ADDITIONAL COMMENTS 13
  17. 17. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 We created an example submission tailored to the requirements for the Octalysis Level 1 certiﬁcate. Go through it for inspiration: Divine Dance Center. Submissions are sorted by OP Team Rating by default. Those at the top of the list have the highest rating and are best used to learn from. EXAMPLE SUBMISSION RESOURCES Divine Dance Center 14
  18. 18. Certiﬁcation Preparation - Level 1 - Oct 2020 You’ve made it through. Well done, we know it’s a lot. Your hard work and determination to learn and grow will serve you well in life. Requirements aside, there is plenty of room to be creative in how you present your work. Show who you are, what you’re good at and what is unique about the experience you chose. Do yo thang. Although your submission will not be judged on this, you will have more fun while working on it, and people will appreciate it when reading and learning from your submission. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us on Slack, on the Island, or at myrte@chouforce.com. Myrte Verbaan, Program Manager 15 GOOD LUCK & HAVE FUN CLOSING WORD

