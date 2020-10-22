Octalysis Certification - Level 1 (Octalysis Prime)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
October, 2020
Welcome Level 1 Hi Octalysis Primer, You have watched many videos on the Island, discussed your new knowledge on Slack and...
TheOctalysisCertificate The Octalysis Certiﬁcate is the ofﬁcial badge of honor by Yu-kai and his team to validate that som...
WhatOthersSayAboutOctalysis "Octalysis is a powerful and pragmatic framework to understand human nature and positive motiv...
HowtoStart • Buy the Certiﬁcation Preparation on the Island and prepare yourself. • Make sure you are currently a Premium ...
Requirements Level 1 • Shortly summarize the chosen experience. • Deﬁne the following aspects of the Strategy Dashboard: •...
RewardsandBenefits Level 1 APPLYING • On the Island: EXP in Core Drives 235 for every upvote. • The opportunity to truly p...
WhatCertificateHoldersSay Level 1 “The Octalysis Framework has changed my vision for life and human behavior. It made me s...
PRIMEON! 1 2 3 4 5 Unlocked when 40 people attain Level 2. View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octa...
