PROJECT DATE CLIENT 8/27/2020 STUDENT FINANCIAL & REGISTRATION SERVICES (SFRS) SFRS Onboarding Curriculum For new Front-line Customer Service Specialists
Student Financial & Registration Services (SFRS) Onboarding Curriculum This project will be a 3-6 month, performance-based...
SFRS Onboarding Curriculum Octalysis Strategy Dashboard BUSINESS METRICS WIN-STATE PLAYER DESIRED ACTIONS COMMITS RESULTS ...
Table of Contents • Business Metrics • Player Types + 2x2 • Octalysis of 2 Selected Player Types • Desired Actions (Scaffo...
Business Metrics 1 Perform the job adequately: Average score on qualitative scorecard reviews of emails (endgame);Average ...
PlayerTypes 1. Perseverant - High Effort, Slow Learner 2. Organic - Low Effort, Slow Learner 3. Natural - Low Effort, Fast...
Low Effort Fast Learner Slow Learner High Effort Achieving Natural PlayerTypes Perseverant Organic
• Wants to provide both excellent customer service as well as a positive experience to students • Wants to avoid unpleasan...
• Enjoys space to create their own solutions to standard types of student/parent queries • Values great working relationsh...
Scaffolding Phase: Desired Actions 1) Create personal cheat sheets for each Remedy Ticket bucket 2) Shadow Tier 1 Service ...
• Every month requires an entirely new, different, and/or updated knowledge set of policies, processes, and procedures • F...
Feature Brainstorm Name Description Phase Core Drive SFRS Scholarship Fund Service Specialists in Training (SSTs) will be ...
Feature Brainstorm Name Description Phase Core Drive Shadowing log SSTs will keep a comprehensive log of all tickets in wh...
Octalyis Certificate Level 1 - Jordan Rothenberg - SFRS Onboarding Curriculum

Octalyis Certificate Level 1 - Jordan Rothenberg - SFRS Onboarding Curriculum

  1. 1. PROJECT DATE CLIENT 8/27/2020 STUDENT FINANCIAL & REGISTRATION SERVICES (SFRS) SFRS Onboarding Curriculum For new Front-line Customer Service Specialists 11/9/2020 Student Financial & Registration Services (SFRS) Level 1 Octalysis Re-submission Jordan Rothenberg
  2. 2. Student Financial & Registration Services (SFRS) Onboarding Curriculum This project will be a 3-6 month, performance-based onboarding curriculum for SFRS front-line customer service specialists at a private university in Washington, D.C. Service Specialists in Training (SSTs) will attend training sessions, complete written and verbal tests, shadow current staff, as well as perform reverse shadowing, create personal cheat sheets by topic, and be evaluated against qualitative and productivity metrics. Once SSTs have reached requisite levels of performance, they will graduate from the onboarding experience. Student Financial & Registration Services (SFRS) is the customer service branch of a private university, fielding all inquiries directed to Student Accounts Office (SAO), Office of Registrar (OTR), and Office of Student Financial Assistance (OSFA).
  3. 3. SFRS Onboarding Curriculum Octalysis Strategy Dashboard BUSINESS METRICS WIN-STATE PLAYER DESIRED ACTIONS COMMITS RESULTS IM PACT FEEDBACK MECHANICS PRO GRESS TRACKS EMBEDDED TRIGGERS REWARDS
  4. 4. Table of Contents • Business Metrics • Player Types + 2x2 • Octalysis of 2 Selected Player Types • Desired Actions (Scaffolding) • Octalysis of Current Experience • Feature Brainstorm
  5. 5. Business Metrics 1 Perform the job adequately: Average score on qualitative scorecard reviews of emails (endgame);Average score on productivity scorecard of reverse shadowing (endgame). 2 Know the job adequately: # of written, verbal, and role play tests passed. 3 Feel successful: # of positive 360° daily reflections submitted by Service Specialists inTraining (SSTs),Trainer, and Shadowing staff.
  6. 6. PlayerTypes 1. Perseverant - High Effort, Slow Learner 2. Organic - Low Effort, Slow Learner 3. Natural - Low Effort, Fast Learner 4. Achieving - High Effort, Fast Learner High Effort - Puts forth significant time and energy into job Low Effort - Puts forth a middling amount of time and energy into job Fast Learner - Quickly assimilates and applies new knowledge without much practice or feedback Slow Learner - Learns best over time through ample practice, feedback, and recall Definitions
  7. 7. Low Effort Fast Learner Slow Learner High Effort Achieving Natural PlayerTypes Perseverant Organic
  8. 8. • Wants to provide both excellent customer service as well as a positive experience to students • Wants to avoid unpleasant phone calls, angry student or parent that can’t be pleased • Feels ownership over the care and assistance provided to students and parents • Values receiving positive feedback and encouragement from supervisor • Values words of affirmation from and positive interactions with students/parents • Motivated by developing relationships, de-escalating a situation, and learning new processes • Wants to master the skills and knowledge of the job • Limited access to timely information across partner offices • Eager to know whether escalated tickets will be resolved by Partner Offices Perseverant High Effort, Slow Learner Avoidance Ownership Empowerment Meaning Unpredictability Accomplishment Scarcity Social Influence • Likes to provide feedback on training and suggestions for training needs • Likes to discover for themself how they will respond to an arising issue • Enjoys agency to forge their own way through new material • Is welcoming and desirous of critical feedback from peers • Eager to have timely access to all information necessary to resolve customer concerns • Takes pride in the positivity, care, and warmth provided to students, parents, and peers
  9. 9. • Enjoys space to create their own solutions to standard types of student/parent queries • Values great working relationships and substantive connection with colleagues Organic Low Effort, Slow Learner Avoidance Ownership Empowerment Meaning Unpredictability Accomplishment Scarcity Social Influence • Has limited access to information across departments • Has limited access to peers and supervisors for feedback • Motivated by improving their email completion rate and average call time • Wants to provide both excellent customer service as well as a positive experience to students • Wants to avoid unpleasant phone calls, angry student or parent that can’t be pleased • Doesn’t want to receive bad reviews from students/parents and/or supervisors • Values words of affirmation from and positive interactions with students/parents • Eager to have timely access to all information necessary to resolve customer concerns • Takes pride in the positivity, care, and warmth provided to students, parents, and peers • Doesn’t want to receive any flagged customer tickets • Developing deep connections with parents/ students • Feels ownership over the care and assistance provided to students and parents
  10. 10. Scaffolding Phase: Desired Actions 1) Create personal cheat sheets for each Remedy Ticket bucket 2) Shadow Tier 1 Service Specialists 3) Complete qualitative review on emails 4) Review monthly follow-up tickets 5) Compile personal notebook of all scenarios from shadowing, email review, and follow up tickets (organize by Remedy Ticket Buckets) 6) Reflect on shadowing/email scenarios (Group) 7) Teach scenarios, reviews, follow up tickets from personal notebook 8) Complete written knowledge tests 9) Complete verbal knowledge tests 10) Complete email tickets 11) Submit daily reflections 12) Reverse shadow with peer mentor
  11. 11. • Every month requires an entirely new, different, and/or updated knowledge set of policies, processes, and procedures • Freedom to structure their own learning outside of formal training sessions and shadowing. • Binder containing Powerpoint slides and transcripts from each training • Receive informal consulting from peers • Free work laptop Current SFRS Onboarding Experience Avoidance Ownership Empowerment Meaning Unpredictability Accomplishment Scarcity Social Influence • Expand knowledge of federal aid processes, procedures, and requirements. • Falling behind. Training sessions cover a lot of information and build upon one another, so missing sessions means missing out on opportunities to learn and practice applying new information • Limited access to SMEs from partner offices • Serve students/parents through saving them time, money, and hassle. • Receive feedback from designated mentors • Has limited access to peers and supervisors for feedback • Limited access to timely information across partner offices
  12. 12. Feature Brainstorm Name Description Phase Core Drive SFRS Scholarship Fund Service Specialists in Training (SSTs) will be able to convert their accumulated points into real money donations to a newly-created SFRS Scholarship Fund. Endgame 1 Qualitative and Productivity Scorecard SSTs will be assessed point totals on both the SFRS Qualitative Scorecard and SFRS Productivity Scorecard. These measure SSTs against departmental standards for quality and productivity. Endgame 2, 4 Points System A virtual economy in which points are awarded for desired actions and can be exchanged for Status, Access, Points, and/or Stuff. Endgame 2, 4 Hour Requisites Time requirement for shadowing prior to advancing to reverse shadowing. Scaffolding, Endgame 2, 4 Written Tests Written tests will cover knowledge accessible on GW websites or systems. Scaffolding 2, 4 Verbal Tests Verbal tests will cover knowledge accessible on GW websites or systems. Scaffolding 2, 4, 5 Reverse Shadowing SSTs will get the opportunity to field phone calls or take walk-ins with an experienced specialist and/or mentor shadowing them (providing support, if needed). Endgame 2, 3, 5 Campus Scavenger Hunt An on-campus, in-person activity designed to develop a larger connection to the university as well as a better understanding for campus. Discovery 2, 3, 4, 5 Website Scavenger Hunt A priming activity designed to promote the use of certain systems and/or websites. Discovery 4 Create Cheat Sheets One of the central components of the onboarding curriculum: cheat sheets will be created for each remedy bucket by each SST. Can be used for written and verbal exams, and beyond. Scaffolding 3, 4
  13. 13. Feature Brainstorm Name Description Phase Core Drive Shadowing log SSTs will keep a comprehensive log of all tickets in which they shadow a service specialist. SSTs will be tested on their own tickets in multiple ways (See: log masterclass, written and verbal tests) Scaffolding 2, 4 Email review log SSTs will keep a comprehensive log of all emails in which they perform a qualitative review. SSTs will be tested on their own emails in multiple ways (See: log masterclass, written and verbal tests). Scaffolding 2, 4 Follow up ticket log SSTs will keep a comprehensive log of all follow up tickets SSTs will be tested on these tickets in groups (see: log masterclass, written and verbal tests). Scaffolding 4, 5 Call recording log SSTs will keep a comprehensive log of all call recordings in which they perform a qualitative review. SSTs will be tested on the tickets they reviewed in multiple ways (See: log masterclass, written and verbal tests). Scaffolding 4 Log Masterclass A training session in which SSTs present examples from their logs, demonstrating their understanding of the example, and opening it up to others for thoughts and feedback. Scaffolding 2, 4, 5, 6 Daily 360° Reflection A short digital survey submitted daily by SSTs and all those that led training sessions that day (e.g., SFRS Trainer, staff that was shadowed, manager, etc.) Scaffolding 2, 4 Staff Bios An activity in which all SSTs spend 1-on-1 time with each SFRS staff member. Mostly open ended conversation with a few pre-determined questions for comparison across the population. Onboarding 1, 4, 5 Formal Shadowing An activity designed to observe the application of knowledge. Scaffolding 2, 4, 5, 6 Quickfire challenges Brief tests of knowledge and/or behaviors, given by SMEs, peers, and/or shadowing mentors, that will randomly occur throughout the experience. Scaffolding 5, 6 , 7 Easter Eggs Unknown reward provided to SSTs for unknowingly completing desired actions (TBD) Endgame 7 Role Play An activity in which SSTs will engage in the role play of past ticket and/or training scenario with a Service Specialist. Endgame 3, 8, 6 Forward Progress SSTs will receive half of any point values on scorecards in which performance was worse than the previous assessment. SSTs will receive double the points for any improvement from previous assessment. Endgame 8

