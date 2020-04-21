Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome Level 2 Hi Octalysis Primer, You have proven your competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Fra...
TheOctalysisCertificate The Octalysis Certiﬁcate is the ofﬁcial badge of honor by Yu-kai and his team to validate that som...
WhatOthersSayAboutOctalysis ”Yu-kai is at the cutting edge of the ﬁeld of behavioral design." Nir Eyal, Author of Hooked: ...
HowtoStart • Obtain your level 1 Octalysis Certiﬁcate (under the current Model). • Go to the Certiﬁcation Preparation on t...
Level 2 • Shortly summarize the chosen experience. • Apply the Octalysis Strategy Dashboard and deﬁne the following: • Bus...
RewardsandBenefits Level 2 APPLYING • On the Island: EXP in Core Drives 235 for every upvote. • The opportunity to truly p...
WhatCertificateHoldersSay Level 2 The Octalysis Framework has changed my vision for life and human behavior. It made me se...
PRIMEON! 1 2 3 4 5 Unlocked when 40 people obtain Level 2. View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octa...
Certification Information: Octalysis Level 2
Biggest Changes
The Level 1 has been made significantly easier to obtain. A level 1 displays competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Framework. A level 2 demonstrates skill in the application of the Octalysis Framework and the whole Octalysis Strategy Dashboard. This way we hope to ensure a more gradual climb toward mastery.
In order to submit for your level 2, you must have obtained a level 1 in the new Model. Since the requirements have drastically changed, the old certificates (that were easy to obtain) do not properly prepare for the next steps. If this is you and you wish to submit for the next certification level, you can update your old level 1 or submit a new one (replacing any current upload). If your old one was already close, it will be little work and you’ll get the new beautifully crafted updated certificate!
The submissions for a certificate are now automatically sorted by OP team score! This is both to give credit to those who turned in very good submissions, as well as make it easier to find examples for your own submission. You can also “sort by most recent” to check if any exciting new submission have been uploaded by other Members!

Published in: Design
Certification Information: Octalysis Level 2

  1. 1. Welcome Level 2 Hi Octalysis Primer, You have proven your competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Framework in obtaining your level 1 Certiﬁcate. Since, you have watched even more videos to learn, as well as discussed more complicated topics on Slack. Now it is time for a level higher, an Octalevelis higher! While a level 1 Certiﬁcate is quite impressive, it is still entry-level into Octalysis gamiﬁcation. A level 2 has additional requirements and the overall standard is much higher. For a level 2 you must demonstrate skill in the application of the Octalysis Framework as well as apply the whole Octalysis Strategy Dashboard. It is not meant to be quick, nor easy. It is meant to be rare and prestigious.
  2. 2. TheOctalysisCertificate The Octalysis Certiﬁcate is the ofﬁcial badge of honor by Yu-kai and his team to validate that someone has the proper understand and skills to wield the Octalysis Framework. Instead of taking an easy multiple-choice quiz, like many other certiﬁcates require (sometimes after a $1000+ payment), the Octalysis Certiﬁcate its earned by submitting a free form design. Following the Octalysis Strategy Dashboard, an Octalysis Analysis and Brainstorming. This is the type of work and discipline that true experts and designers use in real life projects to improve the world.
  3. 3. WhatOthersSayAboutOctalysis ”Yu-kai is at the cutting edge of the ﬁeld of behavioral design." Nir Eyal, Author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products "Octalysis is a powerful and pragmatic framework to understand human nature and positive motivators that encourage people to do their best work. It should be required reading for anyone building, managing, or collaborating with a team, community, or ecosystem.” Susie Wee, CTO of Networked Experiences at Cisco Systems “Yu-kai’s Insights were instrumental in helping Lucky Diem supercharge our client La Quinta’s bookings per user by 206% and incremental revenue per user by $157 (132% Lift) against the control group. Being able to achieve a viral coefﬁcient of 530%, I would recommend any business to work with Yu-kai and learn his Octalysis Framework.” Andrew Landis, Founder & CEO of Lucky Diem "Yu-Kai’s Octalysis framework is a powerful addition to the tool kit of any creative professional." David Webster, Managing Director of IDEO
  4. 4. HowtoStart • Obtain your level 1 Octalysis Certiﬁcate (under the current Model). • Go to the Certiﬁcation Preparation on the Island and prepare yourself. • Make sure you are currently a Premium Member of Octalysis Prime. (If not, you can submit via email, along with a $200 [$400 incl. feedback] PayPal payment sent to general@chouforce.com.) • Pick an experience you are familiar with and want to improve. (This cannot be something that already has been chosen or was the subject of a Challenge.) • Read and follow the requirements on the next slide. Level 2
  5. 5. Level 2 • Shortly summarize the chosen experience. • Apply the Octalysis Strategy Dashboard and deﬁne the following: • Business Metrics • Player Types (with Octalysis graphs) • Desired Actions (through the four phases) • Feedback Mechanics • Rewards • Analyze the Current Experience with an Octalysis graph. • Compare the Octalysis graphs of the main Player Type(s) and the Current Experience, motivate the focus for the Brainstorming. • Brainstorm new features. (Existing game techniques or brand new ideas.) (If you want, use Wireframes to explain your ideas.) Submit your work as a PDF ﬁle of 21-34 slides (excl. wireframes) to the Challenge Section. You can expect feedback within 3 weeks. Requirements
  6. 6. RewardsandBenefits Level 2 APPLYING • On the Island: EXP in Core Drives 235 for every upvote. • The opportunity to truly practice and apply your Octalysis knowledge. • Receive ofﬁcial feedback from an expert. • Help the community by letting them learn from your submission. • Learn new skills, like making human- focused presentations. * Yu-kai has been told by hiring managers that they saw applicants with an Octalysis Certiﬁcate and interviewed them because of that. OBTAINING • On the Island: 1500 EXP in all 8 Core Drives as well as 7000 Chou Coins. • Prestige and recognition in the Octalysis community and the outer world as bearer of a level 2 certiﬁcate. • Job opportunities in Gamiﬁcation, Behavioral Design and User Experience within many companies.*
  7. 7. WhatCertificateHoldersSay Level 2 The Octalysis Framework has changed my vision for life and human behavior. It made me see the world from a whole new perspective. Obtaining my Level 1 Octalysis Certiﬁcate is my the ﬁrst step in becoming a better teacher with powerful engagement techniques.” Sameh Ibrahim Emam, Teaching Assistant at Future University in Egypt
  8. 8. PRIMEON! 1 2 3 4 5 Unlocked when 40 people obtain Level 2. View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octalysisgroup.com/certiﬁcates-list/ View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octalysisgroup.com/certiﬁcates-list/

