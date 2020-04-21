Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
April 20, 2020
Welcome Level 1 Hi Octalysis Primer, You have watched many videos on the Island, discussed your new knowledge on Slack and...
TheOctalysisCertificate The Octalysis Certiﬁcate is the ofﬁcial badge of honor by Yu-kai and his team to validate that som...
WhatOthersSayAboutOctalysis "Octalysis is a powerful and pragmatic framework to understand human nature and positive motiv...
HowtoStart • Go to the Certiﬁcation Preparation on the Island and prepare yourself. • Make sure you are currently a Premiu...
Requirements Level 1 • Shortly summarize the chosen experience. • Deﬁne the following aspects of the Strategy Dashboard: •...
RewardsandBenefits Level 1 APPLYING • On the Island: EXP in Core Drives 235 for every upvote. • The opportunity to truly p...
WhatCertificateHoldersSay Level 1 The Octalysis Framework has changed my vision for life and human behavior. It made me se...
PRIMEON! 1 2 3 4 5 Unlocked when 40 people obtain Level 1. View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Certification Information: Octalysis Level 1

34 views

Published on

Biggest Changes
The Level 1 has been made significantly easier to obtain. A level 1 displays competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Framework. A level 2 demonstrates skill in the application of the Octalysis Framework and the whole Octalysis Strategy Dashboard. This way we hope to ensure a more gradual climb toward mastery.
In order to submit for your level 2, you must have obtained a level 1 in the new Model. Since the requirements have drastically changed, the old certificates (that were easy to obtain) do not properly prepare for the next steps. If this is you and you wish to submit for the next certification level, you can update your old level 1 or submit a new one (replacing any current upload). If your old one was already close, it will be little work and you’ll get the new beautifully crafted updated certificate!
The submissions for a certificate are now automatically sorted by OP team score! This is both to give credit to those who turned in very good submissions, as well as make it easier to find examples for your own submission. You can also “sort by most recent” to check if any exciting new submission have been uploaded by other Members!

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Certification Information: Octalysis Level 1

  1. 1. April 20, 2020
  2. 2. Welcome Level 1 Hi Octalysis Primer, You have watched many videos on the Island, discussed your new knowledge on Slack and impressed your friends with your understanding of Octalysis. Now it is time for a Challenge, an Octchallengis! Here, you have the chance to apply your Octalysis knowledge and get ofﬁcial feedback from an expert to learn from and help you on your path to mastery. The best way to learn is to apply your knowledge and you can do that here. For a level 1 you must display competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Framework. It is not meant to be quick, nor easy. It is meant to be rare and prestigious.
  3. 3. TheOctalysisCertificate The Octalysis Certiﬁcate is the ofﬁcial badge of honor by Yu-kai and his team to validate that someone has the proper understand and skills to wield the Octalysis Framework. Instead of taking an easy multiple-choice quiz, like many other certiﬁcates require (sometimes after a $1000+ payment), the Octalysis Certiﬁcate its earned by submitting a free form design. Following the Octalysis Strategy Dashboard, an Octalysis Analysis and Brainstorming. This is the type of work and discipline that true experts and designers use in real life projects to improve the world.
  4. 4. WhatOthersSayAboutOctalysis "Octalysis is a powerful and pragmatic framework to understand human nature and positive motivators that encourage people to do their best work. It should be required reading for anyone building, managing, or collaborating with a team, community, or ecosystem.” Susie Wee, CTO of Networked Experiences at Cisco Systems “Yu-kai’s Insights were instrumental in helping Lucky Diem supercharge our client La Quinta’s bookings per user by 206% and incremental revenue per user by $157 (132% Lift) against the control group. Being able to achieve a viral coefﬁcient of 530%, I would recommend any business to work with Yu-kai and learn his Octalysis Framework.” Andrew Landis, Founder & CEO of Lucky Diem "Yu-Kai’s Octalysis framework is a powerful addition to the tool kit of any creative professional." David Webster, Managing Director of IDEO ”Yu-kai is at the cutting edge of the ﬁeld of behavioral design." Nir Eyal, Author of Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products
  5. 5. HowtoStart • Go to the Certiﬁcation Preparation on the Island and prepare yourself. • Make sure you are currently a Premium Member of Octalysis Prime. (If not, you can submit via email, along with a $100 [$200 incl. feedback] PayPal payment sent to general@chouforce.com.) • Pick an experience you are familiar with and want to improve. (This cannot be something that already has been chosen or was the subject of a Challenge.) • Read and follow the requirements on the next slide. Level 1
  6. 6. Requirements Level 1 • Shortly summarize the chosen experience. • Deﬁne the following aspects of the Strategy Dashboard: • Top 3 Business Metrics • Player Types, with an Octalysis graph for the main Player Type(s) • Desired Actions for the Scaffolding phase • Analyze the Current Experience with an Octalysis graph. • Brainstorm new features (existing game techniques or brand new ideas). The Octalysis graphs made for the main Player Type(s) and the Analysis of the Current Experience are the main indicators for level 1 competency, but every requirement listed will determine the outcome. Submit your work as a PDF ﬁle of 9-20 slides to the Challenge Section. You can expect feedback within 3 weeks.
  7. 7. RewardsandBenefits Level 1 APPLYING • On the Island: EXP in Core Drives 235 for every upvote. • The opportunity to truly practice and apply your Octalysis knowledge. • Receive ofﬁcial feedback from an expert. • Help the community by letting them learn from your submission. • Learn new skills, like making human- focused presentations. * Yu-kai has been told by hiring managers that they saw applicants with an Octalysis Certiﬁcate and interviewed them because of that. OBTAINING • On the Island: 500 EXP in all 8 Core Drives as well as 4000 Chou Coins. • Prestige and recognition in the Octalysis community and the outer world as bearer of a level 1 Certiﬁcate. • Job opportunities in Gamiﬁcation, Behavioral Design and User Experience within many companies.*
  8. 8. WhatCertificateHoldersSay Level 1 The Octalysis Framework has changed my vision for life and human behavior. It made me see the world from a whole new perspective. Obtaining my Level 1 Octalysis Certiﬁcate is my the ﬁrst step in becoming a better teacher with powerful engagement techniques.” Sameh Ibrahim Emam, Teaching Assistant at Future University in Egypt
  9. 9. PRIMEON! 1 2 3 4 5 Unlocked when 40 people obtain Level 1. View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octalysisgroup.com/certiﬁcates-list/ View the Hall of Fame for Octalysis Certiﬁcate Holders www.octalysisgroup.com/certiﬁcates-list/

×