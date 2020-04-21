Certification Information: Octalysis Level 1

Biggest Changes

The Level 1 has been made significantly easier to obtain. A level 1 displays competency in the usage of the fundamentals of the Octalysis Framework. A level 2 demonstrates skill in the application of the Octalysis Framework and the whole Octalysis Strategy Dashboard. This way we hope to ensure a more gradual climb toward mastery.

In order to submit for your level 2, you must have obtained a level 1 in the new Model. Since the requirements have drastically changed, the old certificates (that were easy to obtain) do not properly prepare for the next steps. If this is you and you wish to submit for the next certification level, you can update your old level 1 or submit a new one (replacing any current upload). If your old one was already close, it will be little work and you’ll get the new beautifully crafted updated certificate!

The submissions for a certificate are now automatically sorted by OP team score! This is both to give credit to those who turned in very good submissions, as well as make it easier to find examples for your own submission. You can also “sort by most recent” to check if any exciting new submission have been uploaded by other Members!