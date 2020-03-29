Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ¡Le pido al Presidente, Alberto Fernández, y al Gobernador de Salta, Gustavo Sáenz, que intervengan, y ayuden a mi hija!...
2 El Poder Judicial de Salta intenta matar a mi hija dejándola sin medicación de la formulación magistral de anticonvulsiv...
3 Sólo les recuerdo, tanto a estos dos Fiscales, como al Sr. Presidente, como al Sr. Gobernador, que la ley establece unos...
4
5
6
7 Pero no es lo único que está haciendo el Poder Judicial de San José de Metán para matar a mi hija. Mi hija estuvo muy en...
8
9 (En la página anterior la notificación del Juez Carmelo Paz) Como les puse una denuncia penal por esta mala praxis, por ...
10 Y el Juez, como los Fiscales anteriores: ¡También me amenaza con enviarme a la prisión, por defender a capa y espada, l...
11 ¿Es que ya enloquecimos de tal manera con la “violencia de género”, que con las bajas defensas, y lo inmunodeprimida qu...
12 ¿Y yo estoy casi ocho años, cuidando a mi hija con mi vida, dedicándole las veinticuatro horas del día, y ejercitando e...
13 Este Sr. Juez Carmelo Paz, que debía de proteger a mi hija como víctima, y a mi persona como su padre, que al defenderl...
14 ¡En este mi escrito a continuación, está muy bien explicado, porqué el feminismo es fascista y totalitario, y porqué se...
15 ¡Por todo ello pido y suplico encarecidamente, al Sr. Presidente de la República Argentina, el Dr. Alberto Fernández, y...
16 ¡Le pido al Presidente que ayude a mi hija especial desahuciada, que ha sido puesta en gravísimo peligro de contaminars...
17 ¡Esta petición de ayuda y justicia para mi hija menor de edad, discapacitada al 95% y gravemente enferma, se la hago ex...
18 Hace cuatro días me llamaron de repente las enfermeras, diciéndome que se habían incorporado al trabajar en el Hospital...
19 Les dije también que retirarse así abruptamente y de golpe, de la prestación del Servicio de Enfermería, era una violac...
20 Le pido así pues, tanto al Señor Presidente, Alberto Fernández, como al Sr. Gobernador de Salta, Gustavo Saénz, que sea...
21 Y si se me mete preso violando la condición de víctima de mi persona y mi hija, mi señora sola, no puede atenderla las ...
22 Recurro a ustedes dos, Sr. Presidente de la Argentina, y a usted Sr. Gobernador de Salta, porque la justicia es ciega, ...
23 Licenciado Francisco Antonio Cerón García fcerong@gmail.com Mi Twitter: @FranciscoCeronG http://twitter.com/FranciscoCe...
24 La notificación que recibí en el día de hoy, de las falsas denuncias de violencia de género contra mi persona, realizad...
25
26
27
28 En la página anterior, la carta documento que le dirigió mi Señora esposa, a la Presidenta del Instituto Provincial de ...
29 San José de Metán, viernes 27 de marzo del 2.020 Dra. Gladys Sánchez Sra. Presidenta del Instituto Provincial de Salud ...
30 Esta mala praxis reiterada, y con el apoyo explícito, y el conocimiento de sus superiores en Salta y en Metán, es la pr...
31 La verdadera víctima es mi hija, a la cual estas personas agredieron impunemente hasta ahora, practicando no sólo mala ...
32 Y por último, también les doy en dicha ampliación de denuncia, unas públicas y sinceras disculpas, tanto al Presidente ...
33
34
35
36
37
38 Cuando sufría tan horriblemente de las fuertísimas convulsiones, que se la ofrecí al Señor del Milagro, pidiéndole que ...
39
40 Mi niña con cinco años y medio, antes de enfermarse de su gravísima y mortal epilepsia refractaria, y tener ya más de t...
41 Sólo me quedo el amor, darle todo el amor que pude como padre, y dedicarme por entero a ella, y a mantenerla viva ya ca...
42 La Ministra de Salud, Josefina Medrano de la Serna. ¡El Gobierno asesino de Salta es un irresponsable, y está expandien...
43 El Coordinador del Gobierno de Salta, Dr. Matías Posadas. El Gobierno de Salta es un irresponsable, y además un Gobiern...
44 De esa forma, las mismas enfermeras son los "agentes" de distribución perfecta del Coronavirus, porque están en contact...
45 El Gobernador de Salta, el Dr. Gustavo Sáenz. ¡Por ello denuncio ahora todo esto públicamente, y hago responsable direc...
46
47 El Gobernador de Salta, Gustavo Sáenz, y la Ministra de Salud, Josefina Medrano de la Serna, están condenando a morir a...
48 El lunes pasado "soltó" este decreto a continuación la Ministra, para "secuestrar" y "apretar" a todas las enfermeras d...
49 “En tal orden de ideas, se requiere contar (…) con la totalidad de los agentes del servicio sanitario y del servicio de...
50 Licenciado Francisco Antonio Cerón García fcerong@gmail.com Mi Twitter: @FranciscoCeronG http://twitter.com/FranciscoCe...
