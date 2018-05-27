[RECOMMENDATION] Selected Poems by Evgeny Rein Complete

Synnopsis :

Rein is an elegiac poet. His main theme is the end of things, the end, to put it more broadly, of a world order that is dear - or at least acceptable- to him. The incarnation of this order in his poetry is the city in which he grew up, and the city of Leningrad.



