Clubul mincinosilor

Celebra scriitoare americana CELESTE BRADLEY a fost nominalizata in anul 2002 Ia prestigiosul premiu RITA, acordat in Stat...
Descrierea CIPaBibliotecH Nationale aRom.3niei BRADLEY, CELESTE Clubul mincino~ilor I CelesteBradley; trad.: LivianaTane.-...
Cu o atentie plina de dragoste, el ridica cu o mana primul desen, in timp ce cu cealalta 'i~iA freca buzele, de parca ar f...
1 ~alton Montmorency, Lord Etheridge, spion al Coroanei, patrunse In sala de bal pentru prima oara ca fiind solitarul cari...
deasupra lui nu erau deloc convin~i de inovatiile pe care el le propunea. A~a cum propriii lui oameni nu erau pe de-a-ntrc...
bila, ~i Clara 1$i daduse seama ca nu are cale de scaparo pentru ceea ce Beatrice i~i pusese in gand pentru ca. - Bitty $i...
ciativ In jurul ei, In timp ce domnii se simteau jigniti tl pretindeau ca nu i~i pun capul Ia bataie pentru noul-sosat - C...
Trecu ncobservata pe langa doamnele In rochii prctioasc ~i cu pieptanaturi elaborate, totul calculat pent~.a punc mai puti...
Dalton ingadui unui suras, U$Of demonic, sa-1 traverseze fata. Se apleca inainte, $i, in ciuda rezervei lor, ceilalti se i...
" ';J..Ldureau picioarele, simtea o durere ~i in barbie de la atata zambet ~i nu i~i dorea altceva decat sa i~i arda panto...
- Placerca este a mea, doamnli Simpson. Imi permiteti sa adaug ca domnul Simpson este, fiira nicio indoiaHi, eel mai noroc...
Furia parea sa o sufoce. Clara lncerca sa se scuturc de vraja unei ameteli fulgeditoare, dar nu reu~i decat sa-i fie ~i ma...
Liverpool alcsesc el lnsu~i o ~coaHi deoschll pretcntioasa ~i ordonasc ca povara lui sa ramana a~.:ulo acele vacantc singu...
- Unde va estc scrvitoarea? Pot sa va ajut sa mcrgcti in sala de odihna? Probabil ca adita ingrozitor, daca reu~ise sa fac...
f>cs1gu1, 1111 1odata nu se va mai imbraca a~a, daca va llchu1 s.t nk·.u•.1 -.uwur. Akca alba Iucca in lumina care venea d...
Chro~ lrlir • • td 111· 111 plamani aerul rece, binctacator I .1 "' l.Jlrll, lu rr1rrllrr11111, doar pentru ca respira din...
0, mil~rd! Crcdeam ca veti ramane la club in noap tea asta, altfcl a~ It fost atent Ia trasura dumneavoastrn Dalton ir inm...
razbunare impotriva impostorului. Planul ei favorit era totu~i unul care implica inlocuirea tuturor straturilor de haine r...
~~ cl acolo, dar nu il vedea pe post de salvator. $i mai era barbatul blond, care fusese atat de ingrijorat. .. 0, Doamne....
~ ~--Dar ai_aratat b~ne seara trecuta, ca dandy. $i trebuic sa 11 transmtt comphmentele mete lui Button. Costumclc de asHi...
noscut Hlptul ca <II lost plecat di . trccut Sir Th d . n tara mult ttmp anul ' orogoo act10neaza de eel t · tunp. Dalton ...
asta. Te face sa pari plicticoasa. James saruta obra/.ul surorii sale. Agatha rase ~i ii arunca sotului ei o intrebarc drc...
Abtmc tc, bJJh;'! Mai degraba discutam despre Sir Thorogood inainte de intalnire, zise Dalton. Simon ranji. . - Da, hai sa...
lui Bi~ty sa ia des_enul lui Thorogood ~i vreau sa lmi t;tc o copte pentru mme. . Clar~ l~i abandona dezamagirea In favoar...
relaxa, incet. Neincrederca exprimata ~i ncascultarea nu parea~ a fi in mcniul de asUizi, din fericire. Totu~i, nu pu.teat...
tata cu ni~te _pa11t~~oni gen. in;t~u~ca-ma-acum ~i cu un l·•. Toft ochu erau atmtttt asupra sa. monoc v 'tu ¥ ~ . , . ~~ ...
mai pierdu timpul dispunzand, din moment ce Beatrice ~tia prea bine unde era. In schimb, se folosi de cele ditc va secunde...
trecuta, l-am invitat sa cineze cu noi, maine. Tocmai am primit confirmarea lui! Vom avea, in sfar~it, un om spt· ritual I...
Londonezii incepeau cina destul de tarziu, iar Wadsworth nu era o exceptie, daca se lua dupa servitorii lui. Mat devreme, ...
binte. Reu~ise sa salveze de gemene ~i cativa biscuit• pentru ceai. Anticipand cu placere incantarea lui Rose, Clam ajunse...
- Cine? - Sotul meu. Este... era soldat, a luptat in Peninsulli - Napoleon i-a venit de hac? Clara daduse din cap cu trist...
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Clubul mincinosilor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clubul mincinosilor

58 views

Published on

cm

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Clubul mincinosilor

  1. 1. Celebra scriitoare americana CELESTE BRADLEY a fost nominalizata in anul 2002 Ia prestigiosul premiu RITA, acordat in Statele Unite genului de carte romantico-istorica. Aqiunea ultimei sale crea~i se desfa~ra in inalta societate a Londrei, in epoca in care diferentele sociale impuneau reguli nescrise, darunanim acceptate. 0 serie de caricaturi ce accentueaza trasaturile corupte ale unor personalitati marcante, publicate intr-un periodic, face furori.insa adevarata identitate a autorului lorramane invaluita in mister, fiind semnate cu pseudonimul Sir Thorogood. Unul dintre aceste extraordinare portrete satirice va dedan~a o putemica confruntare de forte. din care nu lipsesc Lord Liverpool, Prim Ministru al Angliei, ~i Dalton Montmorency, conducatorul Clubului Mincino~ilor, o veritabila academie de spioni. Pentru a afla cine este de fapt Sir Thorogood, Dalton pretinde ca este chiar el. lar cand Clara Simpson il intalne~te Ia un bal, este sigura ca are in fata un impostor deoarece ~tie exact cine se ascunde sub acest nume. Problema prinderii creatorului desenelor este una foarte presanta ~i totul ar fi bine daca Dalton ar reu~i sa scape de vaduva Clara Simpson care se tine scai de el... 0 poveste captivanta ale carei personaje se confrunta cu mari pericole, dar ~i cu pasiuni mistuitoare, o lectura cu evarat reconfortanta.
  2. 2. Descrierea CIPaBibliotecH Nationale aRom.3niei BRADLEY, CELESTE Clubul mincino~ilor I CelesteBradley; trad.: LivianaTane.- Bucure~ti: Lider, 2007 ISBN 978-973-629-145-6 I. Tane, Liviana (trad.) 821.111-31=135.1 Rcdactare: EUGENIA IONESCU lchnorcdactare: FLORIAN BULMEZ Bun de llpar: EMILIA LEANCA THE IMPOSTOR Copyright© 2003 by Celeste Bradley Toate drepturile asupra acestei editii In limba romana apaqin Editurii LIDER B-dul Libertalii nr. 4, bl. 117, et. 3, ap. 7, sector 4, cod 040 128-Bucurcsti, Tel: 317.76.79, 317.76.75, 0744.530.940, 0723.334.291; Fax: 317.76.78, e-mail: lider@e-xtremc.ro; site: www.trustul-lider.ro Anglia, 18I3 ~ra ~ezata pe un piedestal, o zeita elena lntr-o pozitie l hmuita. Buzele tuguiate ~i atitudinea exagerata erau de dcparte mult prea camale pentru a fi o sculptura clasidi. $i, lll toate di un val diafan ii acoperea cum se cuvine formele, l hiar felul in care rnembrele rotunjite se subtiau spre palmele l t mici ~i spre glezne tc facea sa te gande~ti Ia proeminentele voluptuoase care se ascundeau tn spatele tesaturii. La picioarele ei erau ingenuncheati trei barbati care o tdolatrizau, doi dintre ei fiind u~or de recunoscut ca oa- tncni de vaza ai inaltei societati londoneze. Al treilea era .tscuns partial in spatele personajului voluptuos. Toti cei 11 ci barbati erau preocupati sa acopere idolul cu aur ~i htjuterii, mainile lor incercand sa tn~face chiar in timp ce dflruiau. Mai jos, la o scara mult mai mica in comparatie cu zcita ~i admiratorii ei, se afi~au, in mod deschis, sotiile >' copiii celor doi gentilomi de frunte. Starea lor jalnica contrasta in mod surprinzator cu bijuteriile de la picioa- acle seducatoarei de alaturi. - Fleur ~i sclavii ei, citi titlul de sub desen. In entuziasmul sau, Gerald Braithwaite scutura buca- ta de hartie ~i ~nurul care lnconjura gramada de carica- Luri cu tema politica, trantind pe podea sernnul pe care era gravat ,Editor". Fata lmbracata modest, care 1i adu- scse pachetul, 1ngenunche repede sa o a~eze la locul ei, dar Braithwaite o ignora ~i pe ea. 5
  3. 3. Cu o atentie plina de dragoste, el ridica cu o mana primul desen, in timp ce cu cealalta 'i~iA freca buzele, de parca ar fi vrut sa 'i~i reprime cuvintele. Ii scapa totu~i un chicotit voios, in timp ce se uita la caricatura care avea sa vanda mai multe exemplare din London Sun decat se vandusera vreodata. - Sir Thorogood, sunt mandru de tine, sunt mandru, ~opti editorul. Ce desen! Are senzualitate, pacat ~i patos. Trei barbati bogati risipindu-~i averea pentru o femeie - mai degraba 0 dansatoare de teatru in gratii - saracindu-~i astfel fa- miliile. Era o parodie extraordinara, dusa Ia extrem cu ajutorul detaliilor, toate redate in linii atat de precise, am·;it concurau schitele mae~trilor. Sa i Ia naiba pe toti grangurii aia increzuti. De fapt, i~1 vot dot 1 s:i i ia naiba cand va ie~i asta pe stdizi. Braith- w;uiL' -.coa'lL' 111 suspin fcricit ~i azvarli un plic gros ser- vitu.ll1!1, ahia illlltldndu-i o privirc. I dtlllllal ZJIIlhl, apm mai chicoti 0 data. In sraqit, rasul lt11 r t'lurt.a pr iu hoilillie cludmt ziarului care devenea cu 'cpcztcllllll' cca m<ll cst1trt foaic din intreaga Londra. in timp cc fcmcia sc strccura Uicuta, ca un ~oricel, pe u~a cc dtdca in strada, un spasm imperceptibil al buzelor ci ii tdida satisfactia pcntru veselia editorului. in /iua urmatoare, un anume gentilom deschidea I om/on Sun pentru a-1 rasfoi in timpul micului dejun. I>or mssc dcstul de mult, dar gasise suficient timp sa 'incoltcasca o camerista tremuranda, sa loveasca un valet ~~ s~ i~i insulte majordomul. Una peste alta, i se facuse dcstul de foame. Poate ca din cauza asta aproape ca se ineca cu bucata mare de ~undi pe care o mesteca. Sau poate ca era din cauza penitei uciga~e a lui Sir Thorogood. 6 Ro~u de furie, gentilomul i~i chema majordomul cu un racnet: - Adu trasura! Voi ie~i. Majordomul aproba docil, dar in timp ce se intorcea, privirea ii dizu pe hartia stransa In pumnul stapanului sau. Nici macar posibilitatea unor represalii nu ii putu opri ranjetul care i se lati pe fata, in timp ce parasea incaperea. Poe! Hartia ateriza pe farfuria cu cina unui lord foarte consecvent. - Uite ce e, eu mancam asta! Lordul cu parul blond sc uita in sus spre cei doi barbati care ii stricasera seara. - Indraznesc sa spun ca iti va pieri pofta intr-o clipa. Prive~te asta! Cel mai inalt dintre vizitatori desfacu foaia de ziar pentru a da la iveala ultima caricatura a lui Sir Thorogood. Lordul renunta la gestul de a-~i ~terge gura cand i~i d~du seama de semnificatia caricaturii. - La naiba, ~opti el. - Exact, spuse unul dintre barbati. - Ce putem sa facem? se tangui al doilea barbat, care rimasese pana atunci in fundal, frangandu-~i mainile. Lordul spuse printre dinti: - Il vom gasi pe acest Thorogood ~i il vom discre- dita. Trebuie sa aiba vreun cadavru ascuns prin dulap. Un scandal de familie, o problema cu pariurile. Primul barbat paru nesigur. - Va fi suficient doar atat? Eu rna pronunt pentru o solutie ceva mai... definitiva. - Este un i'nceput, spuse cu indarjire lordul, netezin- du-~i ~ervetul peste desen. Dar puteti fi siguri, domnilor, ca va exista un sfar~it. 7
  4. 4. 1 ~alton Montmorency, Lord Etheridge, spion al Coroanei, patrunse In sala de bal pentru prima oara ca fiind solitarul caricaturist Sir Thorogood. In timp ce trecea prin portile largi, arcuite ale salii de bal Rochester, ~i cobora scarile elegant spiralate, rumoarea vocilor crescu ~i marea de fete se tndrepta catre el, ca florile dupa soare. Poate asta se datora stralucirii costumului sau de seara. ln comparatie cu ve~mintele negre, sobre purtate de ceilalti barbati din incapere, Dalton se imbracase ca un filfizon. Un dandy. lmbracrl~ma ca pe un artist excentric, ti spusese lui Button, majordomul. Costumul de teatru tl imprumutase dr Ia pt ictcnul s;u bun, maestru ex-spion, Simon Raines. l·.l·lll!'i s!'i arlit ca unul dintrc idiotii aia carora nu le pasa de uiluit• ultccva in lumc in afara de haine. <iii11dindu-sc m:u bmc, Dalton i~i dadu seama eli poate 1111 fuscscr;l cclc mai Intclcptc cuvinte pe care sa le spui unut majordom. Button era un geniu al modei ~i devenise cu repezi- ciunc furnizorul eel mai cautat al membrilor Clubului Mincino~ilor, operand sub acoperire. Era 1nsa putin cam scnsibil, pcntru a intelege situatia. De fapt, Dalton t~i dorca ca Button sa fi mers pe varianta unei simple n;.bunari. Otrava, poate. Uciga~i platiti, eventual. Dalton ar fi prcferat mai degraba Sa mfrunte uciga~i inarmati in Strada dedit sa stea tn fata ~ultimii asteia, acoperit de toatli gloria asta ,artisticli". In sala de bal, dintr-odata amutiHi, aproape o suta de oameni aveau ochii fixati peel, tn timp ce se oprise in capatul sclirilor spiralate. 8 Raina lui ar fi reu~it, singura, sa ii orbeascli. In in- tunecimea eamerei sale nu paruse atat de gamisita, ~i nrci In Intunerieul din trasura. Orieum, in lumina vie a candelabrelor, care atarnau deasupra multimii, nu era nicio tndoiala ca avea o neinspirata culoare a lichiorului. Rai- na aceea, alaturi de vesta din matase stralueitoare de culoare violet §i pantalonii bufanti care atamau pe el, de un albastru-paun, ll convinsera pe Dalton eli semana, nici mai mult, nici mai putin, cu un papagal tropical enonn, de co~mar. Button era un om mort. Daca acel ,Sir Thorogood" I§i flicuse mult-a~teptata aparitie In public sub aceasta 1nfliti§are, nu avea altceva de facut decat sa continue 1ntreaga ~aradli costumat ca nnimal de companie al unui pirat. Pentru a face lucrurile ~i mai dificile, avea serioase tndoieli cu privire la necesitatea misiunii sale. Era .tdcvarat, de aproape un an, acele caricaturi avangardiste provocaserli ridiculizarea anumitor barbati aflati la pu- h.:rc. Si, iarli~i adevarat, guvemul britanic nu avea nevoie tic aceasta lipsa de credibilitate pe timp de razboi. Fara :;1 mai fie mentionata izolarea omului, care il facea pe Dalton sa aiba remu~cari. Dar anihilarea unui artist morbid, preocupat de expu- nerea punctelor slabe ale aristocratiei nu era unul din nbiectivele prioritare de pe lista lui Dalton. Era ca ~i cum .tr fi fost folosit ca un talhar, pentru a tntocmi programul unui lord. Insli, in momentul aceta, Mincino~ilor le cam tremu- ' a pamantul sub picioare, iar banda eclectica a spionilor IIU indraznea Sa deranjeze ierarhia, daca doreau Sa mai l'aca parte din banda. Dalton era inca nou ca ~ef al operatiunilor, iar Cei Patru Regi care l~i exercitau puterea 9
  5. 5. deasupra lui nu erau deloc convin~i de inovatiile pe care el le propunea. A~a cum propriii lui oameni nu erau pe de-a-ntrcgul siguri de el. Dalton i~i asumase aceasta misiune datorita unui motiv care depa~ea obedienta obi~nuita fata de ordine. Spionul principal al Clubului Mincino~ilor i~i croia de obicei drumul sau printre clase, ca~tigandu-§i admiratia $i loialitatea informatorilor de-a lungul unor ani de muncA ~i colaborare. Pe de aWi parte, el ajunsese aici dupa retragerea lui Simon Raines. De~i Dalton fusese unul dintre membrii Cclor Patru Regi timp de aproape un an, niciunul dintrc MincinO$i nu ~tia ca el fusese Cobra- al patrulea dintr-o coalitie puternica a lorzilor, care decidea directia in care va fi indreptaHi anna pe care o reprezenta banda de hoti ~i asasini numita Clubul Mincino~ilor. Cand parasise locul Cobrei, in urma cu diteva saptama- ni, domic sa revina in jocul intrigilor, barbatii pe care ii compnda acum se uitasera la el cu multa suspiciune. ln saptamanile care urmasera reu~ise sa le ca$tigc pana la un anumit punct increderea, dar nu §i acel gen de respect care sa transforme un comandant ~i cincisprezccc barbati intr-o echipa bine sudata. A~a di i~i jurase sa se ocupe el insu§i de urmlitoarca mtsiunc, pcntru a demonstra oamenilor lui nu numai ca era unul de-al lor, ci ~i di se pricepea al naibii de bine Ia asta. Dcsigur, dind fiicuse judimantul, nu avea nici cea mai vaga idee despre cat de chinuitoare va fi aceasta misiune. Eu sunt arma Coroanei, i~i spuse el, in timp ce sc gandea cu groaza la orele urmatoare. 0 armii teribil de coloratii, purtiind tocuri fnalte. 10 Io.cta lumea era In a~teptare, §i-1 privea. Aproape ca Jllll .,, .lU7.i gandurile. Vor decide cu totii sail adore in 1111111 .ct vii sau il vor declara ncbun de legat ~i il vor ll!lllllol'/ I koarcce succesul misiunii lui Dalton depindea de Jlllllll upmne, ~tia eli era mai bine sa faca o impresie ,,,,,, I I bine, ai intrat in hod, trebuie sa joci. A11~.111d un aer de superioritate rautacioasa, i~i flu- 1m nlitn~ctele cu dantele care cadeau in cascada de Ia 111 IICl~ilc sale ~i tacu o plecaciune teatrala catre gazda sa, 1 11 111d s5 nu se clatine pe pantofii cu tocuri inalte. Apoi 11cltdl ~i i~i flutura bratele deschise spre multimea de It urujul superior. Am... sosit, intona el cu aroganta. I .11 hatii prezenti abia ridicara din spranceana ~i i$i 111111!.trf unul altuia priviri amuzate, dar doamnele sus- JIIII 11.1 Ia unison §i imediat incepura sa i§i preseze lu t•ltlmll pentru a face prezentarile. Excelent! ,11 inceapa jocul! <'lara Simpson ~edea intre doua doamne mai degraba tlhltiiC ~i se straduia sa treaca neobservata. Cu siguranta ' cu~ca in ceea ce ii privea pe cei din jur, care vorbeau lc crc~tetul ei cu entuziasm. l'acat ca aceasta abilitate de a fi invizibiHi nu avea t li' asupra lui Beatrice, cumnata ei, astfel incat sa nu II putut lipsi de la acest eveniment nocturn. Cand te uclc~ti ca ar fi putut fi Iibera ore intrcgi Ia sfar§itul serii ·sh:ta, aparaHi de faptul ca nu ar fi fost deloc intrerupta Ia preocuparile ei cat timp familia era Ia bal. 111 dupa-amiaza aceea, Bea se napustise In camera ei, lu1l.tn'lta, smulgand-o de Uinga stiloul §i hartia ei. Fata 11111a a curnnatei sale arborase deja o expresie implaca- 11
  6. 6. bila, ~i Clara 1$i daduse seama ca nu are cale de scaparo pentru ceea ce Beatrice i~i pusese in gand pentru ca. - Bitty $i Kitty rna vor intovadi$i la balul Rochestcr-ilor din seara asta, Clara. Am nevoie de tine sa vii ca doamnl de companie. Clara incercase sa refuze, de~i ~tia ca nu o va ajuta Ia nimic. - Nu vreau sa merg la balul Rochester. Sunt incli in doliu. - Chiar trebuie sa continui asta, Clara? Fratele mcu nu mai este de mai mult de un an. S-ar putea spunc cA incli mai suspini dupa bietul Bentley. Poate eli asta fac. Sau poate ca nu avea nicio dorintli de a-~i cumpara o noua toaleta, din moment ce strangca ficcarc banut pentru ziua cand se va muta din casa accca. Beatrice pufnise. Ei bine, nu arati prea mulUi consideratie pcntru scnsibilitatea mea, amintindu-mi in fiecare zi ca l-am ptcrdut! $i apoi ce crezi eli spune lumea cand vede ca cu am ie~it deja din perioada de doliu? Of, aici zace adevarul. - Poate eli daca ai fi... - Oh, pfui! Arlit oribil in orice haina care are culoar- ca aproape de negru ~i tu o ~tii prea bine. Bentley nu s-ar fi a~tcptat ca eu sa port ceva atat de dezavantajos pentru multa vreme. 0 sa rna gandesc, Beatrice, spusese Clara, a~a cum facea de fiecare data cand era vorba de situatii similarc. In ceea ce o privea, nu o interesa ce purta. Nu era interesatli sa atragli un biirbat. Clara abia i~i stapani un tremur Ia acest gand. Nu, tot ceea ce i~i dorea era libertatea de a se intretine 12 II lllrt ~I poatc, doar poatC, Sa SChimbe lucrurile, macar t t1111 P.u Beatrice era o forta care trebuia luata in consi- t 1 11 • l ~t ·u mai degraba ca un uragan. Uneori, Clara pur lt11plu mcetase sa mai reziste. Dar in seara asta avea "' 1 de .1 observa $i nu trebuia sa o iroseasca. A~n l<, iat-o stand alaturi de matu$icile nedisatorite, 11 1111 ucht asupra a doua tinere care de departe pareau a 1"''u ,, tmcrii barbati sa i~i asume mai multe libertati, in IIIli I ltspcctului lor suav ~i nesofisticat. lt1 i11ctpere oamenii se mi~cau in grupuri, pentru ca, lltllt mlaU, sa se desparta ~i sa se alature altor grupuri. I l•tu p11vca dansul rochiilor frumoase ~i al redingotelor I I' 111IC, stm~indu-se in siguranta, la adapost de interesul lntl.tlll. A~a cum pH'inuise, rochia ei de doliu, aproape p lnl•it.t, sc confunda cu tapiteria, parul ii era indesat cu 111n suh paHrie, iar fata ii era la fel de nefardata ca a 1111 1 <.:.llncriste. Nu putca spune ce fel de informatie interesanta ar lllllCii o;! apara in prezenta ei. Acum mii vezi - acum nu. c .1nd o tacere ciudata se lasa intr-o parte a incaperii, ' o .csl/a cu mult inainte de cei care o insoteau. Dar ~i I 11ectara discutia in momentul in care valul de lini~te 1111111tl.t camera, tacand dintr-odata ca vocile lor sa para 1111111 mai putemice. in tacerea mormantala, incepura sa se auda ~oaptele. ' ' an tclefonul tara fir al copiilor, joe in care ceea ce se punc Ia inceput este complet altfel dccat ceca ce se aflli ll!il.tr$it. Clara zambi Ia acest gand tara nicio importantli, l11 , ut sa fie sincerli, era Ia fel de curioasli ca toti ceilalti .lllc motivul acelei tulburari. Apoi valul informatiilor ~optite ajunse ~i in fundul llliCrci. Doamnele i~i aplecau capul $i chicoteau apre- 13
  7. 7. ciativ In jurul ei, In timp ce domnii se simteau jigniti tl pretindeau ca nu i~i pun capul Ia bataie pentru noul-sosat - Cine este? Cine a intrat? racni doamna din dreapta Clarei. Clara se crispa, dar asculta raspunsul la fel de atcntl ca tovara~ii ei. - Este el! izbucni o femeie din mijlocul multimia Chiar este aici! Sir Thorogood! Nu se poate. Furia o cuprinse pe Clara cu o viteza devastatoarc lnvizibilitatea ei se evapora. Cand mai multe priviri ale celor din jur se lntoarsera spre ea, i~i dadu seama eli era in picioare ~i ca protestul ii ie~ise tare, printre buzc. Tulburata, balbai ceva pentru a lndepl'irta privirilc acclea curioase. - Am vrut sa spun, cat... cat de neobi~nuit! Nu am auzit nic10data ca... Sir Thorogood sa participe vreodatA Ia evcnimente sociale... Ei bine, cu cred ca este minunat, ganguri una din i'nsotitoarclc ei. Nu am mai avut o fatl'i noua pe aici de sccole! $i cu un barbat a~a de inteligent ca el, indrazncsc sa spun ca ne vom amuza cu adevarat acum. Am colectionat toate caricaturile sale! Clara nu mai asculta. Era deja amestecata In multimc, alunecand incolo ~i incoace pana cand se opri pe marginca covorului, Ia nu mai mult de trei metri distanta de insu~i ,Sir Thorogood". Era foarte inalt. Respingator de inalt. Clara dispretuia barbatii care se inaltau deasupra ei ~i o tratau de parca ar fi avut doisprezece ani ~i n-ar fi dus-o mintea mai mult decat varsta pe care i-o dadeau. Ca sa nu mai aminteasdi faptul ca era foarte frumos, intr-un fel exagerat, de filfizon. Dezgustator. Par des ~i negru - mult prea lung. $i ochii aceia - ireali, ochi ca 14 1 1111111. iscmenea ochi erau mai capabili sa-i convinga 'rdrllt• oamcni de sinceritatea lui. l . Jlolllll I Faptu] ca nu i se parea atat de ridicol pe cat t II 11 ~lllut o irita ~i mai mult. Nu aveai cum sa ascunzi 111 '" llt'l'ltl, sau abdomenul acela plat, sau taietura pro- • 1lnllll~ a pantalonilor lui caraghio~i ... I ' u, clesigur, era o canalie. Singurullucru mai rau decat 11 h 1h.1t inalt ~i frumos este doar un barbat inalt frumos ' 'tt 1111 .,punc adevarul. Iar el cu siguranta nu il spunea. f1111 mosule, gandi Clara cu frenezie, de~i avea grija 1 • p.l'ltrczc fata lipsita de orice expresie. s. opn chiar i'nainte sa pa~easca pentru a-1 demasca 1 Ill ntu.. De ce era aici, folosind numele acela? Care 111h 1 I' scopul lUI? l'enhahtl ca dorise sa se bucurc de atentia unei societati 1 I Ill' de noutate - sa manipulcze misterul care 11 in- ""•" alata timp pe Sir Thorogood, sursa caricaturilor 111 t ll'C JH! care societatea le adora. lll!IHIIa sa se gandeasca. Nu putea sa il dema~te in 111hl11, pentru ca ~i-ar fi pierdut propriul anonimat. $i-ar I I" 1dut munca ei, care ajunsese sa insemne atat de 11111 pcntru ea. Trebuie sa il dea in vileag in alt fel. 11 h1u:1 sa ajunga aproape de acest strain, atat de aproape It ,, f;,l il determine sa i~i etaleze propriile minciuni. Sc indrcpta spre centrul multimii de femei care il 11 lliiJIIntll precum porumbeii un pumn de graunte. Oitiva 11 ,,,,lori crau fortati sa actioneze ~i sa faca prezentarile. I luamncle se impingeau cu ardoare mai aproape, l11111ul' de a-i atrage atentia strainului lnalt. Cand una llntrc clc se uita spre Clara, se produse un moment de Illp11:.t Apoi un brat lnvelit in matase atinse lncheietura ( IIll: 1 Sc lndeparta, dar piciorul i'i fu calcat de un pantof 11 IIH 111alt. Nu putea lnainta mai mult in furnicarul acela I liiiiCi. 15
  8. 8. Trecu ncobservata pe langa doamnele In rochii prctioasc ~i cu pieptanaturi elaborate, totul calculat pent~.a punc mai putin accentul pe minte ~i ~ai ~mlt pe sam. Clara dadu lnapoi ~i spatiul lasat gol fu 1med1at umpl~t de o a~ta doarnna impresionanta. Pe deasupra capetelor tmpodobttc cu pene care-llnconjurau pe strain, Clara putu vedea ~am~ betul viclean al tidilosului fluturand la vederea penaJUIUI str~Hucitor ~i a sanilor frumo~i, in timp ce restul ramasesc lntr-o agatare disperata de cealalta parte. . . Cum sa ajunga mai aproape? Avea motive sufic1ente pentru a cauta ceva dispunsuri, deoarece acest barbat putea distruge tot ceea ce realizase ea pana ac~m. Cum putea sa ii distraga atentia de la crema frumusetllor londoneze? Cum doar dadi nu era una dintre ele... 'Ei bine, daca asta li va prinde privirea, atunci exact de asta se va folosi. Avea ~i ea sani ~i o pereche de gene. Avea nevoic doar de putin ajutor pentru a le folosi. Bruse, Clara sc simti mai bine. Era cu adevarat inge- nios. Dara l'lc crau sclipitoare, ea va fi ~i mai ~i. Dacli de c1 au nl'tiingc, ca va fi cca mai natanga dintre toate. in fond, cine putca sa suspecteze o sclipitoare ~i prostuta femeie ca poatc fi altce_va decat inutila. sau~ or- namentaHi? Adevarat, era o deghtzare mult supenoara de a fi o fcmeie savanHi invizibila. De ce nu se gandise niciodata Ia asta? Nu trebuia sa lase oamenii sa o consi- dcrc o mmtc serioasa. lntr-adevar, trebuia sa para exac opusul. Cu pa~i hotarati, Clara porni grabita sa o caute pe Beatrice. Trebuia sa dema~te un impostor. Dalton se deplasa prin marea de doamne care tabarase asupra lui, cu ochii Ia gentilomi. Undeva, lntr-un salon de desen sau in sala de bal din seara asta se afla eel care era Sir Thorogood. Dalton era hotarat sa i~i etaleze pro- 16 P''·' prczenta insuportabiHi In ochii fiecarui barbat din II ll~talC, pana Cand tl Va gasi pe individ. ~c apropie de un grup de gentilomi care 11 priveau cu tlltO/ttatc. Unul dintre ei ii arunca o privire veninoasa ~i ' iudcparta in graba, lara a scoate un cuvant. Spcr ca acel domn nu este bolnav, spuse Dalton In tHul picant al lui Thorogood. Este tare nepHicut sa te 11 •t cu ceva doar pentru ca participi la un bal. Barbatii se uitara unul la celalalt. Cel mai tanar, un ltp ••utlt, abia ie~it din ~coala, l~i drese vocea. Crcd ca 1-ai recunoscut pe Lord Mosely, Sir llu11 ogood. Caricatura ta 1-a costat pozitia pe care o avea In ~ onducerca orfelinatului. I a naiba. Se uitasc peste caricaturi, dar nu suficient '' hinc, dupa cum se vede. I~i ascunse lacuna fluturand 1ll11 tn.ana. lmt creionez caricaturile a~a cum imi dicteaza muza. fl11a daca lmi mai amintesc fiecare escroc pe care arta ••l• I dczvaluie. Un altul dadu din cap: Ti-ai lacut treaba, este adevarat. De Ia Mosely Ia Wtdsworth, ~i toti ceilalti aflati intre cei doi. IJ<1rbatul tanar era evident ros de curiozitate. Wadsworth? Ccilalti se uitara la el. Sotia 1-a parasit din cauza caricaturii, ii explica tmul din ei. 'l'finarul parea din ce in ce mai interesat. Se uita la lov.ua~ii sai, care, In mod evident, erau mutt mai retinuti, qmi dm nou la Dalton. - Poti sa imi spui cum... Vreau sa spun, unde... de 11111k i~i culegi informatia? Trebuie sa fie destul de dificil .tlli secretele tuturor. In fond, sunt secrete. 17
  9. 9. Dalton ingadui unui suras, U$Of demonic, sa-1 traverseze fata. Se apleca inainte, $i, in ciuda rezervei lor, ceilalti se inclinara spre el. - Nimic, spuse el cu o intentie sumbra. Nimic nu este secret pentru Sir Thorogood. Cativa din grup inghitira in sec in acela$i timp. Dal- ton zambi $i le cerceta cu privirea fetele. Nu-l interesau necinstea $i jocurile lor, dar nu se $tie niciodata unde se ascunde tradarea. Apoi doamnele il inconjurara din nou. - Oh, Sir Thorogood! ciripeau ele $i se agitau pe langa el ca fluturii, care n-au suficienta minte pentru a fugi de ploaie. Gentilomii se imprli$tiara sub aceasta bariera fe- minina, iar Dalton se blestema. Nu se a$teptase Ia magne- tismul pe care Sir Thorogood tl exercita asupra femeilor. Clara o tiiri pc Beatrice de mana in camera de odihna a doamnclm Camera mobilata in roz $i crem avea mai t1111llc ugliult t:arc scrvcau la multiplicarea doamnelor polllol Ia 1111 11111lUI' amCIlor. Bc:t i~i dusc mana Ia par pcntru a proteja aranjamen- tul de pcnc de strut. in limp cc se strecura pe U$li. Cc s-a mai intfimplat acum, Clara? Clara nu sc obosi sa ii dispunda. In schimb, o con- duse pc Bca spre un colt liber al incaperii. 'l'rcbutc sa arat altfel, ii $Opti ea grabita lui Bea. Trcbutc sa arlit ca ele. Arata spre celelalte femei. Chiar mai bine. 0 sclipire orgolioasa se ivi in ochii lui Beatrice. - ~tiam eu. ~tiam eli vei regreta ca nu ai ie$it mai devreme din perioada de doliu. Este vorba despre acest Thorogood, nu? Este frumos, iti garantez. Clara negli cu o fluturare a mainii. 18 AjuH'i-ma, Bea. Ika o privi de sus pana jos. Pai, o putem vizita maine-dimineata pe Madame ll(lllctlSia, sa comandam ceva lucruri, de$i sunt sigura ca v • l1 ncvoie de sapHimani intregi in perioada asta a anu- 1111. Nu, Bea. Acum. Beatrice clipi. Acum? Vrei sa impresionezi un barbat in rochia 1 1.1, eu parul asta $i cu fata nepudraUi... h a timpul sa scoata asul din maneca. Clara se in- loll .c pc jumatate, incordandu-$i umerii. Daca tu nu crezi eli poti, o s-o rog pe Cora Teagar- I II (Iasca aia? E$ti nebuna? Nu are simtul modei nici ' 1 o musca! Ai arata cu mult mai rliu.. .' Scra$nind de lmiJgnarc, Beatrice o apuca pe Clara de brat $i o trase JH • u oglinda. Hamanand alaturi, Bca o examina pe Clara in oglinda l I o msistcnta alannantli. Rochia este suficient de buna, daca aratlim putina llutll'la. Doamne, fato, de ce te mai chinui cu un corset (I 11.:.a nu ai de gand sa folose$ti putina dantela? Tine-ti l!lltl'a it jos - nu, mai sus... hmm... ~c intoarse cu un gest spre camerista insarcinata sa llllll' doamnele care doreau sa 1$i aranjeze ve$mintele $i se improspliteze un pic. Tu de acolo! Fa-mi rost de ni~te pudra de orez $i l ""' ~i de cateva agrafe! striga ea dupa servitoarea care I .l lntorcandu-se spre Clara, Beatrice zambi satis!acuta. A~teptam sa imi pun mainile pe tine de ani de zile. Clara lnghiti in sec. Oh, la dracu '!In ce naiba se mai It •.tsc acum? 19
  10. 10. " ';J..Ldureau picioarele, simtea o durere ~i in barbie de la atata zambet ~i nu i~i dorea altceva decat sa i~i arda pantofii ~i sa se relaxeze cu o inghititura de c.oniac lang~ un foe. Si totu~i, se forta sa zambeasca unet alte femet lingu~itoare. - Sunt ~ocat, doamna mea. Cum poate cineva atat de incantator ca dumneavoastra sa se indoiasca vreodata... Bla, bla, bla. Abia putea tine socoteala tuturor lucrurilor idioate pe care le spusese in seara aceea. Simti o dorintli brusca de a trage cu arma. S~u de a participa La o runda de box - orice altceva sufictent de masculin. De preferintli ceva epuizant ~i murdar, care sa nu implice niciun centimetru de danteHl. Oricum, era timpul sa lase balta conversatia aceasta ~i s: inccapa alta. De preferat intr-o saHi unde se jucau c.uI ....Ill 'iC fuma. Sir Thorogood trebuia sa fie printre ~lite, pcntlu ca nimcnt dm afara nu ar fi putut ~ti despre at<lt de multc scandaluri ~i cvenimente care aveau loc in lumca mondcna. Suficicnt. Gasi o scuza plauzibila fata de doarnna care li monopoliza in clipa accca atentia ~i se indeparta lnaintc ca ca sa ll poaHi captura din nou. Sc intoarse ~i era cat pe ce sa dea peste cineva. Opnndu-sc, ln~taca cu iuteaHi un cot inmanu~at pentru a-1 sustine. Parfumul slab de flori ajunse Ia el, amintindu-i mai dcgraba de sapun decat de parfum, trimitand vibratii firave de alerta instinctelor sale masculine. Surprins, lasa cotul pc care 11 sustinea ~i se dadu cu un pas inapoi, pentru a face o plecaciune maiestuoasa. 20 Va rog sa imi iertati neindemanarea, divina crea- 1111it Pot sa cer~esc o prezentare? In genunchi ar fi perfect acceptabil. Dalton i~i ridica privirea cu iuteaHt I se parea im- jllhlbil sa fi auzit cu adevarat acele cuvinte acide. Doamna din fata lui era Ia fel de impopotonata ~i de p111stuta ca oricare alta din incapere. De fapt, chiar mai l'lostuta, deoarece parul ei era ingramadit In varful capu- hu lntr-un stil dezordonat ~i purta trei pene de strut care-1 tit lhl';iCau ca inaltime. Probabil ca era suficient de atragi.Hoare, dadi ar fi tHIIut cincva sa vada dincolo de pudra ~i rujul aplicate '"'' hcl~ug. Cel putin nu parea sa aiba diformitati vizibile. I) 11 wchia ei, Doamne, ce lucruri caraghioase ajung doam- 11 I · srt imbrace! Sanii ii erau ridicati pana sub barbie de 1111 ~;orset cu siguranta mult prea strans pentru a permite '' rc piratie normaHL Din moment ce era evident eli tre- ltutu :-;,t observe acei sani, i~i ingadui un moment din 1 nstu scara incarcata ca sa ii evalueze. in fond, tacea I' 11IC dm munca lui, deci n-avea ce sa-~i repro~eze. Fnartc drliguti, in comparatie cu restul, constata el, cu ltlllllljunile suficient conturate. Nici prea mult, pcntru a nu II ltugc linia unei rochii elegante, nici prea putin, pentru ' "" dczamagi un blirbat. Dalton l~i reprima o alta runda I plivin aruncate pe furi~. Doar privea, nu ~i cumpara. 1:tminandu-~i evaluarea, se uita direct in ochii fe- 111 11. Era cu capul lnclinat, clipind ditre el incet, din 11 ·lc c 1 mult prea incarcate de fard. Nu, nu era o ex- t 1 1r impusa, ci mai degraba o privire obtuza. Eu sunt doamna Bentley Simpson, domnule. Nu 1 d d mai avem nevoie de prezentare acum, nu? In I 11111, sunteti faimosul Sir Thorogood, a~a eli, vedeti? 1·1 nu vedea deloc, dar, concentrandu-se asupra cauzei 11 , s~· apleca adanc peste mana prostutei dojenitoare. 21
  11. 11. - Placerca este a mea, doamnli Simpson. Imi permiteti sa adaug ca domnul Simpson este, fiira nicio indoiaHi, eel mai norocos barbat din incliperea asta? I se raspunse cu o pufnitudi hoHirata, care in mod clar nu apartinea unei doamne. Era sarcasm? Inca aple- cat, i~i ridica privirea plina de indoiala, Ia timp pentru a vedea creatura fiira creier aplecandu-~i atat de tare caput spre dreapta pentru a-i intalni privirea, incat parea s~ cada peste el. Dalton se ridica repede, iar doamna Simpson se in- drepta odata cu el. Una din penele ei se desprinsese ~i acum atama gratios in fata, leganandu-se inaintea nasu- lui ei. Dandu-se inapoi, dar pastrandu-~i zambetul, Dalton ti dlidu un bobamac discret. Doamna li zambi ~i se a- propie mai mult, aducand cu ea ~i blestemata pana care ii gadila obrazul ~i urechea. $tiu cum poti sa iti rascumperi gre~eala fata de mine, spusc doamna Simpson lovindu-~i palmele cu bu- cut tl: Poti srt imi faci o caricaturli! Doamne, avca doisprezece ani? Uitandu-se din nou in JOS la sanii aceia cu sigurantli maturi, Dalton trebui s~ admita eli nu. Dar strig~tul ci adolcscentin atrasese atentia mai multor doamnc in varst~ din apropiere ~i, curand, fu din nou inconjurat de o multime de fete dragufe. Toate vociferau cerandu-i sa-~i demonstreze talentul pc care cl nu ll poseda. $i ccntrul acestei cete, cu ochii iluminafi, era cea mai prostuta femeie dintre toate, doamna Bentley Simpson. 0, era foarte bun. Chiar in momentul in care Clara le indemna pe celelalte doarnne sa ll roage sa deseneze, fu ncvoita sa admitli ca impostorul era un mincinos tare bun. Cu zambete incantatoare ~i cuvinte frumoase, implora 22 ' nu fie obligat sa i~i aratc talentelc aici, Ia bal, undc v ·ni-;cra cu totii sa asculte muzica ~i sa danscze cu barbati ttttl'lt . Nu era el eel care sa le rapeasca atcntia acestora. Asta era extraordinar. Clara aproape illovi in fluierul ptl im ului. Sa rapeasca atentia era exact ceea ce el i~i I''•'llltscse. Pcntru prima data era silita sa recunoascli faptul eli ii pllh usc rcactia multimii in ceea ce privea munca ei. De~i cupttl ci initial fusese de a opri nedreptatile, in decursul ullt11H.:Ior luni ajunsese sa pretuiasca popularitatea lui Sir ll1111ogood ca pe o bijuterie de pret. ~~~ i placea sa ~tie eli este mai pufin altruistli in 1111 '11ttle ei. Nu-i placea absolut deloc. Un motiv in plus t1 masca pe acest om afectat, ingrozitor, care ii arata H c"l lucru. Reu~ind sa i~i ascunda cu greu sarcasmul, ( 11111 sUitea in mijlocul acestor doamne alaturandu-se IIIL)IIIIIIIltliOr lor. I> singura caricatura era tot ce trebuia pentru a-1 tl ,,,,,sea. Probabil eli talentul ei nu insernna mai mult d .tl un true de salon, dar era untrue Ia care se pricepea. ~i era ceva pe care nu II putea face oricine. Carica- 1111 • 1111 era o simplli reprezentare a unei persoane. Era o l!jl"l.trc a catorva traslituri-cheie ~i 0 minimalizare a ltlllltor cclorlalte. Sa ~tii ce sa desenezi era abilitatea cea 111 " tmportanta. .mzolcala doamnelor o aduse pe Clara mai aproape dmvolul ~~ chestiune, ~i o unda a parfumului acestuia tltua c Ia ea. l~i dorea sa il urasca, sa i~i spuna eli miro- ' ·' parfum intepator ~i a minciuna, insa mirosea mai I •tnh.t placut, ~ sapun din lemn de santal ~i a curat, a It Hh111 sanatos. Ii pllicea foarte mult, chiar insuportabil I ttllllt. Nu putea pune capat acestei perfidii? Chiar ~i miro- 111 lui era o minciuna! 23
  12. 12. Furia parea sa o sufoce. Clara lncerca sa se scuturc de vraja unei ameteli fulgeditoare, dar nu reu~i decat sa-i fie ~i mai diu. Poate ca era de vina corsetul care nu o Hisa sa respire. Bea stransese panglicile mult prea tare. Clara lncerca sa respire adanc pentru a lndeparta ameteala ~i pentru un moment paru sa reu~easca. I~i ln- drepta din nou atentia asupra multimii din jurul impos- torului, dar l~i dadu seama ca altceva captase atentia barbatului. Peste umarul doamnelor, Dalton vazuse un barbat intrand In sala de bal. Era un barbat slab, mai In varsta, nu foarte inalt, dar oaspetii pareau sa se retraga din calca lui, cu respect. Prim-ministrul Angliei. Dalton ~tia ca na~ul sau rareori i~i tacea aparitia Ia alte evenimente in afara celor de Ia Curte. In ce~l privea, se parea ca va avea parte de ceva neplaceri. Dupa ce saluta cativa barbati mai importanti din inca- perc, Lord Liverpool i~i indrepta privirea direct spre Dal- ton. Liverpool parea oricum, numai nu surprins sa il vada acolo. 0, da, cu adevarat nepHiceri. Cand privirea lui Liver- pool se indrepta spre scaunul de langa u~ile terasei, Dal- ton dadu u~or din cap. Cu cateva banalitati indulcite, se scuza fata de com- pania sa de admiratoare servile. Credea ca insistenta doamna Simpson va opune mai multa rezistenta, ~ar parea putin cam distrasa ~i palida. Dalton reu~i sa evadeze ~i sa se strecoare in tihna spre u~ile terasei. Casa fiind in ora~, dimensiunile teraselor erau re- cluse. Fiecare avea propria intrare din sala de dans ~i un rand de trepte de piatra care duceau spre gradinile de dedesubt. Dalton il gasi pe Lord Liverpool sprijinit de balus- 24 h l(ln, pr ivind in jos spre un labirint din arbu~ti care dadea !11111 1tor ilor ratacitori impresia unei suprafete mai mari I I. d111,1, 111 11111~ ca Dalton sa scoata un sunet, Liverpool in- 1'11 1 vorbeasca, de~i ramase intors cu spatele: Cc crc11 di faci aici, pe toti dracii? I hr l Liverpool recursese la limbajul dur, Dalton tre- lul 1 s~ a~tepte Ia ceva mai rau decat crezuse. <;J<:ctcz eel mai nou caz al Clubului Mincino~ilor, 1•1111 1· c1 scurt. I IV<.:rpool pufni. l'c rsonal. Ai lasat la o parte personal. Ceea ce nu 1 I• hut st faci. Tc-ai gandit care pot fi consecintele 11 1· dcscopera adevarata ta identitate? Ai trait lini~tit lllli11111 .111i, dar nu chiar a~a de lini~tit! Ill I llld3 faptU!Ui Ca ~j e} i~j faCUSe griji pentru ace}a~i !111 111, Dalton se simti obligat sa i~i apere decizia. Nu era Ill• ·u I jverpool sa ~tie cat de fragila era in realitate llll11tl.rtca lui asupra Mincino~ilor. Putin probabil ca cineva sa il asocieze pe sobrul, I 1r 1 111 I ord Etheridge cu Sir Thorogood eel inzorzonat. llr nsc va intampla asta, imi voi recunoa~te identitatea 1 V(ll spune ca numele Thorogood a fost doar pseudo- 11111111, Si cum ai de gand sa explici umilirea ~i dediderea U•t v,t duzini de nobili din cauza ,talentului" acelui lltlor reformist? Cum ramane cu legatura care se va l11 , Ill mod inevitabil, cu mine? Liverpool se intoarse 1111 ~ Ochii lui negri scanteiau in semiintuneric. Nu este 11 11111 secret, pentru cei a caror parere conteaza, ca eu 11111 l cl care te-a crescut dupa ce tatal tau a murit! I>alton se uita spre na~ul sau. Crescut era poate un uv 1111 mult prea mare privind contributia barbatului In "l'll.u ta lui Dalton. Supravegheat, poate. 25
  13. 13. Liverpool alcsesc el lnsu~i o ~coaHi deoschll pretcntioasa ~i ordonasc ca povara lui sa ramana a~.:ulo acele vacantc singuratice, In timp ce toti ceilalti bti1clt lntorceau bucuro~i pe Ia casele lor. La fiecare ~asc hu Lord Liverpooll~i tacea aparitia pentru a verifica pw r sele inregistrate de tanarul Lord Etheridge. Dalton t asta pentru ca ~coala nu uitase niciodata sa H in~tiinl de vizitele stimatului sau tutore. El insu~i nu vorbise prea mult cu acest barbat p n cand parasise Oxfordul pentru a-~i ocupa locul In C.un ra Lorzilor. Odata ajuns acolo, se a~teptasera ca el sa 11 sp1'''" pc Liverpool la fiecare mi~care, sa voteze cu cl ~'· h general, sa contribuie la puterea ~i influenta pe can: I I verpool o acumulase deja. Liverpool ar fi avut oricum sprijinul lui. Omul ell cleiul care tinea unit guvemul, alaturi de un regc nchun ~i un print desfranat, mai interesat de arta ~i de km decat de guvcrnare. in anii care urmascra, Dalton condusese mai mull misiuni sub lndrumarea lui Liverpool. Respectul lUI pen tru profunzimea gandirii politice a lui Liverpool crcscu cu timpul. Dar eel mai putemic barbat al Angliei nu mai ct ' tutorele intimidant al lui Dalton. A~a cum nici Dalton mai era un baiat singuratic, domic sa fie pe placul hu - Nu reu~esc sa imi dau seama cum aceasta afaccro s-ar putea reflecta in vreun fel asupra dumneavoastd Identitatea mea nu va fi descoperita. Am cele mai bu deghizari §i, sincer vorbind, ar putea cineva banui c4 sobrul Lord Etheridge ar folosi vreodata un lornion? Incercarea lui de a parea frivol e§ua. De~i multimc se putea auzi din plin pe fundal, in acel moment terasa inalta semana cu un varf de munte inghetat. 26 ,,I I ,,, <.:C intcntlonati sa faceti tu ~i gloata aia '1 111 ca 'Jhorogood sa se dea la fund. Auzi, 1 I ),Ilion sa poata protesta ca nu mai era un uu t11ui avca cincisprezece ani, Liverpool se ll Jt pttn u~lle din spate, Hisandu-1 in intuneric. 11 onsc o ltgara de foi din buzunar ~i ramase I I , lluuugood Nu ai nicio ~ansa, batrane, mur- ,, I 11°, lkatrice! Lipsa de aer 0 racuse pe Clara sa I '''" p1tVIII pc impostor. Cine ~tie cand va mai II• I til' .I I lllCOiti! ollll1i hinc, doamna? Ill ' .· uit: In sus ditre barbatul care ii studia fata till 11 III'L'. Din fericire, nu era impostorul, cu toate I 1 ' '"' hlrbat frumos. Doamne, barbatii atragatori 11 d · p1ctutindcni in seara asta. llp1, '""ccala fiicand-o sa se simta mai degraba 11 I lll1 h.ttul era blond, a§a cum fusese Bentley, dar IIHtll 111:11 bine. Bentley fusese atragator in stilul 111111, B~rbatul acesta era de o frumusete mascu- allu ilc lui clasice o impiedicau sa ia in nume de ltptul ·, o asemenea frumusete fusese irosita pe un I It 1 111 f1 putut respira suficient de mult pentru a I 1 IItl'l.'va decat panica... Nu 11111 fost prezentati... Nu, 'u siguranta nu. Ar fi vrut ca el sa piece, pen- ' u putl.'a d'iuta pe Beatrice, ca sa o ajute sa i~i sla- lotsctul. 1ncerca sa fadi un pas pentru a sc putea Itt puul barbatului, dar el ajunse din nou in fata ci, 111 111~cana ridicaUi in semn de ingrijorarc. 27
  14. 14. - Unde va estc scrvitoarea? Pot sa va ajut sa mcrgcti in sala de odihna? Probabil ca adita ingrozitor, daca reu~ise sa faca un strain sa arate atat de ingrijorat. Clara se lupta cu panica §i incerca sa i~i recapete cat de dit echilibrul. - lmi cer scuze, domnule. Poate daca a-ti cauta-o pe cumnata mea, doamna Trapp? gaflii ea. Respiratia ii era superficiala, mult prea superficiala pentru a-i hrani creierul. - Desigur. Apoi poate ne vom ocupa de o prezentare ceva mai obi~nuita? - Dar. .. sigur. Nu a§ putea niciodata... sa refuz asta unui asemenea cavaler ratacitor. Oh, Doamne. Asta nu sunase tocmai bine. Creierul ei se inceto§a. ll privi ingri- jorata. El i§i pastra aerul grijuliu, de~i, pentru. un scurt moment, i se paru ca vede o larama de emotte cumva diferita. Dispret, sau poate o simpla recunoa§tere a pro- priei ironii. . Apoi disparuse, iar Clarei ii era din ce in ce mat di lie!I si rcsptrc. Sala de bat parea sa se unduiasca, iar •1ctul p~rca a ti fost deJa folosit de oamenii care se invar- tcau in jurul c1. Nu-i mai ajungea in plamani. ~~. colac peste pupaza, il mai pierduse §i pe nenoro- cttul aceta de impostor. it va cauta mai Hirziu. Acum avea nevoie de cumnata ci. In timp ce o cauta disperata cu privirea pe Beatrice, vfizu un domn subtire, mai in varsta, intrand in sala de bal. I se parea cunoscut... Primul-ministru? Dar ce putea cl sa caute... Noaptea dicoroasa de dincolo de u~i ii atrase atentia pentru un moment, inainte ca barbatul sa le inchida in urma sa. Aer rece, de noapte. Aer. Clara se impletici parcurgand scurta distanta pana Ia 28 111: a spre terasa. Sprijinindu-se de u~ile aurite, incerca tpcse clanta. Dupa ce se chinui un moment, u~a se d usc brusc in fata ei. Ta~ni pe tcrasa, incercand sa 111 ptrc cu lacomie aerul. Nu functiona. Corsetul era mult prea strans. Mici pete uu ~ii incepura sa apara intre ea §i imaginea gdidinilor. ( 11 h~.·caind, se agata de balustrada de piatra, con~tienta p"I'·'' de faptul ca era in pericol de a cadea pe pamantul •11•1 dedesubt, Ia distanta. I ui Dalton nu-i venea sa creada. Acesta nu era un ll l: taco( feminin, plin de gratie. Prostuta cea ridicola /, Jlllll pe terasa! Aruncandu-~i tigara de foi deoparte, se I lht Sa 0 Sprijine. Mana lui dreapta apuca doar o bucata de matase, dar 11 sHinga reu~i sa o prinda de brat. Cu o smucitura, o It 1;c din locul periculos ~i o sprijini de trupul lui. Ea se fill ovoie, obligandu-1 sa i~i schimbe stransoarea in grabit Din nefericire, asta illasa cu un brat in jurul umerilor I ~j CU 0 mana plina de Sani moi. - La naiba. Nu putea gandi decat ca in zori il va lulalni pe sotul ei, cu si~anta Ia fel de lara creier ca ~i I - dar bine inarmat. In graba, 0 intoarse ~i 0 salta pe "" umar. Inapoi in casa? U~a drapata ducea direct in sala de h.tl, spre sotul ei... ~i spre Liverpool. Nu era o optiune p•ca buna. Dalton se indrepta spre scarile de piatra de la capatul I rasei, care duceau spre gradinile de dedesubt. La naiba cu femeile ~i cu moda lor nenorocita. Ce uaiba le determina sa i~i sacrifice confortul pentru un llzic ideal ilogic? Apoi tresari de durere cand aproape i~i tisuci glezna, in timp ce tocurile sale inalte il impiedicau ; se deplaseze pe aleea pavata. 29
  15. 15. f>cs1gu1, 1111 1odata nu se va mai imbraca a~a, daca va llchu1 s.t nk·.u•.1 -.uwur. Akca alba Iucca in lumina care venea de Ia ferestrelc c~.sci, ajutandu-1 sa se orienteze. Stdilucirea ii permitea ~· ea sa vada mai bine. La naiba, ce sa fadi cu femeia? .A~ar~a~p·c u~arul lui. Pozitia cu capulin jos parea ca o aJuta sa ·~· rcvm~. Cu un blestem ~optit, Dalton apuca pc o poteet~ nclummata, purtandu-~i povara departe de lununa trada~oare. Labirintul de tufi~uri i1 calauzi spre o cot~t~ra...' apo1 spre un pavilion sau ceva asemanator, abia vtzibll m obscuritate. Perfect. 0 va Iasa pe femeie, ii va potrivi blestematul de cors:t ~are ?tinea prizoniera, apoi va disparea, inainte ca ea sa-~1 revma.. Nu ~~ vazuse, a~a ca mai mult ca sigur v~ c~ede ca r~tac1se smgura, datorita ametelii. Daca va gand1 vreun pte, lucru de care el se indoia. Pa~i~d pe pardoseala din marmura a pavilionului, Dal- ton o ndtca pe doamna Simpson de pe umarul sau pentru a o Aa~eza pe o banca in forma de semiluna. Ii su~ti~ea. partea de sus a corpulut cu un bnq trecut peA sub sanu et, de data asta ferindu sc sa mai atinga cu man~ A carnea moalc. Era flirl'i vlagft, sprijinita de el, respzrand greu cu capul pe gatul lui. ~irosea bine. Indiferent cat era de p1 oa<>lfi, nu era neghJe?Hi. Dalton nu intelesese ntcwdata ohll.:l'llll ile unor oamem car~ etalau h~ine costisitoare pc c01 puri 11c~palate. ~oa~a S1mpson m1rosea placut u ctu.tt. <'l11:11 ~i parul e1 muosea Ia fel, in timp cc ii atingca 111 Cl hen. A ?• erau ncnorocitele alea de penc. Innhu:;;IIHiu ~i un m~razt, _Dalton .te ~mulse ~~ le azv:i1li p • pn111 1111, poi cu mana hbera p1pa1 nastum mict ca1 • s · lltlltHil .111 de-a lungul spatelui ei. Cu degete indemanaticc, 11 dl·... t.ll 11 11 1cpcziclllne, 30 1 1era intuneric. Apoi trase de funda care ii tinea corse- 1111 Vreo servitoare idioata il stransese insa tlcand un 111111 care nu parea sa se desfaca deciit Ia lumina ~i cu llliHala. . Ar fi putut sa o lase acolo ~i sa anunte pe cmeva... Rididind din umeri, schimba unghiul de a~ezare a 111 pului femeii pentru a-i privi fata. Era ~rea !ntuner~c prntru a o vedea bine, dar parea mult. ma1 ~ahda decat 11urmal ~i buzele i se albisera. Nu ma1 era ti~P: Parea sa nu existe o limita in privinta prost1e1 acestor llavi ai modei. Dalton o tinu strans cu o mana, in timp rc rupse panglicile corsetului cu o mi~care brusca, puter- I!ICa. Cu cateva trosnituri, corsetul ceda. De~i era incon~tienta, corpul ei sirnri elib:,rarea. ~i <'lara incepu sa respire adanc. Cand se as1gura ca respua normal Dalton o culca pe banca. Ridicandu-se, o a~eza cat mai confortabil, con~tient de faptul ca ea se putea trezi in orice moment ~~ s-ar s1mti ofensata de libertatile pe care el ~i le luase. Parea draguta in lumina slaba a stelelor, t.rebuia ~a rccunoasca. Fara surplusul de cosmetice, tara hcarul dm ochii ei ~i chicotitul acela insuportabil putea fi conside- rata chiar atragatoare. Si totu~i, orice femeie ar arata bine culcata pe spate pe o banca, cu corsetul destacut, dand la iveala perechea aceea provocatoare... Capul ei se rasuci intr-o parte, apoi inapoi, iar pleoa- pele i se zbatura. Era timpul sa plece. Dalton se trase la umb:a labirintului, apoi se intoarse grabit pe l.an~a pe~etele dm tufi~uri, pentru a evita scra~netul pt~tn~ulm de sub picioarele sale. Apoi se opri in intunenc, pcntru ca n~ dorea sa o lase nesupravegheata pana cand i~i va revem complet. 31
  16. 16. Chro~ lrlir • • td 111· 111 plamani aerul rece, binctacator I .1 "' l.Jlrll, lu rr1rrllrr11111, doar pentru ca respira din nuu 1 11 rr,.tllllrj,t, a~a ca lrecu ccva timp inainte sa l§i dea •l.'.una ca singurul zgomot pe care il auzea era propria sa rcspiratie, in contradicfie cu fo§netul vegetatiei §i cu sunetele greierilor. ' Era afara? Deschise ochii, uitandu-se cu uimire in jur. Gradini? Ajunscse atat de departe in cautarea aeru- lui? Ridicandu-se repede, i§i simti corsetul rochiei alunccandu-i §i aerul rece al noptii mangaindu-i sanii. II apuca gd'lbiHi §i se acoperi. l§i simfi fata fierbinte In aerul rece, dind i§i dadu seama ca nu ar fi putut sa ajunga singura in gradina. . !lajbaind Ia spate cu o mana, descoperi nodul de pan- glict al c;_orsajului §i gaurile din dantela rupta. Fusese atacata? In adancul ei, ceva striga datorita unei spaime ancestrale feminine. $i totu§i, nu era ranita, iar nasturii rochici ii fusesera destacuti cu. grija, nicio singura perla nu fuscsc rupta. Partea dm spate a gatului ii tresari. Se uita in jur, dar nu vazu pe nimeni. Doar pcncle ci mototolitc aruncate neglijent pe podeaua de moza1c drn rn:~rmura a p~vilionului. Priveli§tea parca ii amintea de ceva, sau de cmeva... Ei bine, oricine a adus-o aici, disparuse. Ar li bine sa faca §i ea acela§i Iucru, in cazul in care Hu•l eineva ar decide sa se.intoarca. Cu mi§cari rcpe/r, i~1 l~·gl'l dm nou corsetul pe JUmatate cazut, apoi i$i incltc1c 11 1 1111 11 Urma un scandal, era sigura de asln V11 '" olr casa §i va a§~epta ~n tras~ra, decisc ca, lll'dcu rr1d " C..:lllllc pe B.eatnc~ pnn mulftme. Ridicandu-~i 1cwll1t, 1 1 lfll!'and dm pavthon, lasa in spate alcca de 1rr11h 1111c;:, gornot §i se vedea lumina. 3 'Z...oni incercau sa strabata prin cerul innegura~ al I u~rltcl, cand Dalton Montmorency intra in. re§ed~nta I lin I idgc, dupa noaptea penibila de prefacatone~ D~§l nu I nl unpina nimeni la intrare, putea spune, dupa ~uosul I nJ.ulcare §i dupa zgomotel: U$?~re de la etaJul de 1 1 llpra, ca intreaga casa era m ptctoare.~· . . . ~r-ar fi putut chema majordomul ca sa 11 ta p~lana $1 lll1111la subtire - negre $i sobre pentru ca se schtmba~~· r dt·vcnind el, la Clubul Minci.no$ilor, dar nu ~e deranJ~· I n fi putut dojeni doar pe maJordom.pc:_ntru ca~ ,Domma 1 l$i manjise propria mana ~U 0 btata clant~ de U$a:_ Nu i se permisese sa deschtda prea multe dm propn II U$i in intreaga sa viata, pentru c.a Dalton era lord de lr lrageda varsta de dois~rezece .a~t,~un statut destul. ~e 111·obi§nuit in randurile anstocrattei. In aparenta, famtlta luntmorency avea tendinta de a tre.c~ des~I de repede pl·ste problema mO$tenitorilor de sptf~ ~arbateasc.a. . El insu~i avea doar un singur postbtl rno§tem~~~· ~~ pcra ca nepotul lui, C:ollis.Tremayne, va avea grtJa d~ l'l. Lui Dalton nu-i suradea tdeea de a ad~ce hao~ul ?ro vocat de o femeie §i de copii in viata lm orgamzata cu t•rija. · ~ · 1 1 · cu ~i chiar era foarte ordonata. Se mta m JUru m. ~ satisfactie. Re$edinta Etheridge era foarte rafin~ta, pima de lucruri frumoase ~i valoroase, a§a cum trebma sa fi~. Dalton traia in casa asta, un rai plin de pace,.in ~o~par.atie cu elementul de imprevizibilitate al Clubulm Mm~mo~tlor. Da, viata lui era in perfect echilibru.. Cel putm .acum, ca se daduse jos de pe tocurile acelea msuporta?lle: Majordomul aparu, grabit? in hoi, ~u o c.xpreste vmo- vata, pentru ca lipsise la sostrea stapanulm. 33
  17. 17. 0, mil~rd! Crcdeam ca veti ramane la club in noap tea asta, altfcl a~ It fost atent Ia trasura dumneavoastrn Dalton ir inmana barbatului palaria ~i mantia. - Sergent, ~tiu cum sa deschid o u~a. . Un zgomot venind dinspre sdiri atrase atentia am- btlor barbati. · C~lli~ Tremayne se bal~b"~nea! alunecand pe scara larga, curbata, mtr-un fel care sa u astgure obtinerea celui mai mare z~omot. Dalton ridica brusc capul ~i se dadu inapoi. - Smce_r, C_ol, s-ar crede ca ai treisprezece ani, nu aproape tretzec1. ".~?IIis se "stramba ~i i~i incheie, cu un gest larg al mamu, c?borarea pe holul de marmura de Ia intrare. " - E~~ u~ natarau acrit. Asta se intampla pentru ca vii atat de tar_zJU sau pentru ca ie~i atat de devreme? - Col~ts, loc~~e~ti ai~i datoriHi generozitatii mele. lti sugerez ~a te abt11 de la mterogatorii despre lucruri care nu te pnvesc. Dalton se surprinse cascand. . - Ef b_ine, sa vcdcm... dcoarccc ca~tt, pariez pe ve- ntrea_ tarzrc. Co_ll~s _i$t arunca bratul s;1n:1tos in jurul umen_lor de o ngtdrtatc mrlitareasdi ai lllaJOrdomului. Care-t treaba? Am drcptatc'? Majordomul arunca o privirc chrnuit1i t'.tlre Dalton dar, ap?rent, nu se hotari sa il ignore Jll' Prt•supusui Mo~temtor, ~n _ciuda ~~irbirii aduse dcruniHitii sale. Dal_ton tanJea dupa patul sau, ''" t'lll:tgllt lttt Collis era mat mult decat putea suporta l:t oru lll'CCfl. . .- Lasa, Collis, izbucni el. MaJordcullul nt • It caha ca ~t tme de altfel. ' Collis clipi, ~i ranjetul ii dispfltu - Eu am de lucru? Cum ;rsa'' c'u 11 pr stl hrusc chinuita, i~i freca s_elalalt hra1. ·liJI lltctl 'I''I' lp~.; rnutil, cu bratul sanatos. In af~lra de Slllllll' I II t.: II fll da de lucru unui om schilod. 1 1 'ichimbarea de atitudine a nepotul~i sau, D~lt?~ hi· rt·ma pentru ca fusese atiit de nemil~s. Collts ~~~ lllclc.1 atat de bine suferinta, inciit uneon Dalton mta it fill 1duse tiinlhul barbat in slujba lui Napoleon. Dalto~ 111 111 ~esc apropiat de mama lui Collis, deoar~ce sora ~~~~ 11 ntulli ani mai in viirsta deciit el, e_ra deJ_a disatonta ''" c1 Inca nu terminase ~coala. El ~~ Coll~s ~r~u ~u~ "'" .1propiati ca viirsta, suficient. de aproptatt meat sa 1 ""' fi frati... fusese de acord Lt~erpoo_l. Dalton dadu din cap, recunoscandu-~1 gafa. . Voiam sa spun doar ca ar trebui sa-i faci _astazt o 1'Ita lui James Cunnington. Se ocupa pentru mme de o 1111 urcatura destul de interesanta. Collis nu putea niciodata dimiine ~rav _pe~tru p~e~ 11 ut1Ui vreme. Licarul obi~nuit ii reaparea tmedtat m pnvm. - 0 voi face cu placere. James nu este nici pe departe 1>•1 de intepat ca tine, o, tu, eel Mare! . . Cu un salut batjocoritor ~i cu o plecacmne, ~oll1~ chsparu. Dalton 11 urmari cu o pri~ire posomo_rata ~~ uhosita, ~i cu sentimentul ca ar trebm sa faca ma_1 multe pcntru nepotul sau. Daca nu i~i va g_asi o ?cupa~te folo- .,1toare care sa ii alunge gandul de la mfimntatea ~~· felul lui nechibzuit de a fi ll va transforma intr-o buna zt mtr-un f'oarte lene~ ~i nefolositor Lord Etheridge. . . . Dalton sesiza ca majordomul a~tepta inca mstructt~nt. - Ma due la culcare, spuse el. Daca rna treze~te cme- va in urmatoarele patru ore, taie-i capul! Majordomul aproba tacut. - Va fi placerea mea, milord. Clara daduse binete zorilor cu un cascat ~i o cea~ca de ceai, inainte de a-~i impdi~tia uneltel: de desen P: intreaga masa, pentru a se apuca de luc~u. Ram~scse_treaza pana tiirziu in noapte, pentru a urzt actc salbattce de 35
  18. 18. razbunare impotriva impostorului. Planul ei favorit era totu~i unul care implica inlocuirea tuturor straturilor de haine ridicole cu zdrente ieftine. in ultima schita el lacea. .o plecaciune cu pantalonii bufanti sfa~iafi, dezvaluindu-§i adevarata sa natura intregii lumi §i oricarei doamne U§or de impresionat, plina de influenta, care s-ar fi putut afla in spatele sau. Era o imagine delicioasa. In mod pozitiv vesela. Cu buzele inca stranse, Clara se concentra asupra unui plan final, mult mai realist. in mod surprinzator, ii luase cateva ore pentru a ajunge Ia cea mai evidenta, Ia singura cale de a-1 expune pe acest barbat. Sir Thorogood ar face Ia fel. Clara rodea ganditoare capatul creionului. Ar putea prezenta un viteaz, un demn Sir Thorogood, azvarlind Ia CO§ schita acelui om afectat. Trasa cateva linii pe hartie §i le studie. Nu se simtea foarte in largul ei Ia ideea de a se prezen- ta prin imaginea unui barbat. Semana prea mult cu o minciuna de prima clasa. Ce-ar fi sa lase detaliile legate de alter-ego-ul sau cat mai vagi cu putinta? Ei bine, individul pur §i simplu cer~asc sa i sc faca o caricatura cu ridicolul lui costum ~i cu fclul sau de a fi exagerat. Folosise mai multe cosmcticc dcccil ca, pentru numele lui Dumnezeu! ~i, daca nu sc in~cla, i~i pictase o alunita pe obraz. Desenul incepea sa capete contur Mat int!ii rn!ina, nici masculina, nici feminina - iar daca puhltcul va alcge sa considere croiala manecii ca pe cca a unci c.u11.t~i mai de- graba decat a unei rochii, ei binc, va li opliulll':t lui, dcsigur. Da, tocmai despre asta era vot ha... Numai ca impostorul nu it IC~Cit :tlfll de I idicol pc cat ar fi dorit ea. De fapt, parca apt oapc fi uutos, cu picioa- rele lui lungi in pantalonii a~tt ... ( lara arunca creionul in~-un acces de frustrare ~i IHOintoli desenul in palme. Inca o data, d~ data. ~sta ''nt.:cntrandu-se pe parul pudrat ~i pe grataa felma a ~;n 1 hatului, §i pe ochii lui argintii.. ·. . ~ Desenul avu aceea~i soarta ca pnmul. La fel ~~ urma- tntul. Nu se concentra! Toc~ai cand cred:a ca a fixa~ tt.1saturile potrivite care trebmau e~~gerate, mcepea sa s.. I' tndeasca Ia dimensiunile structuru sale osoase, l.a ochn hll sau Ia altceva cu totul inutil pentru planul et. . ' Poate eli era inca preocupata de celalalt evemrnen: • v c sa se poatadm seara trecuta. Da, cu stguranta. urn . concentra cand se intreba cine ii des~cuse co~s~tul §1 o 1<sase pe jumatate goala in gradina? Smcer, oncme ar fi preocupat de 0 asemenea intrebare. . ~ ~ Clara dadu Ia o parte uneltele de de.sen ~~ se la~a ~n E' bine cine sa fi fost? Nu i§t ammtea mmtc scaun. I • · x • · f: rli la altceva decat eli nu putuse sa respire. §~ c~ te§~se a a , aer. Evident, ajunsese pana in gradma, tar cmeva o ur- marise. · d t ea N alta femeie, pentru eli era nevOie e pu er u o . d. ~ lori barbat sa rupli corzile corsetulm m stransoarea . unuDe§i ii provoca fiori, se stradui sa acc~pte eli un bar- bat strain o atinsese §i o dezbracase pe JU~atate. ~a:e numai ca sa o ajute? Odata ce fusese ehberata §1 ~~ siguranfli, se retrasese atat de discret pentru a nu face sa se simta jenata. Dar cine? .. ~tia numele celor mai multi dintre barb~tn de la b~l~l din seara trecuta de§i ii fuseserli prezentatt foarte pufmt. In fond §i-ar fi p~tut cu greu face treaba tara o c~noa§tere solida ~ personajelor sale. l§i amintea vag ca tl vazuse acolo pana §i pe primul-ministru. . Dar el intrase ina~nte sa iasa ea. Str Impostor fusese 37
  19. 19. ~~ cl acolo, dar nu il vedea pe post de salvator. $i mai era barbatul blond, care fusese atat de ingrijorat. .. 0, Doamne. Clara i~i mu~ca buza. Poate eli nu dorea sa afle ce sc intamplase. In fond, acum era bine. Abia daca avea o zgarietura care sa dovedeasca o manevra mai dura dar 'nu era un copil. $tia ce inseamna sa fii maltratat, ~i era gata sa jure ca nu fusese nimic de genul acesta. A~a deci, un gentilom misterios ii venise in ajutor ~i o padisise, imediat dupa ce vazuse case simte bine. Nimic altceva. Alunga gandul ~i se apleca din nou asupra hartiei. Poate ca daca s-ar concentra mai mult asupra hainelor acelui spilcuit ~i nu asupra biirbatului care se afla in ele... Dalton Montmorency lncerca sa nu sara ca ars, cand ! ames Cunnington se prabu~i din nou pe podea. Kurt, mstructorul de lupte al Clubului Mincino~ilor, nu era omul care sa il menajeze pe James doar pentru ca era al doilea Ia comanda. Dimpotriva, era ~i mai dur cu cl. James ramasese gafaind pc covorul care sc intindea pe toata suprafata camerci care fuscsc odata p1vn1ra. Casa care adapostea acum ~coala de spioni fuscsc rcnovata ~i reorganizata cu sali de clasa ~i dormitoare Ia ctaj, obi~nuite pentru lumea din afara, dupa ce cartile ~~ h1'iqilc spcciale fusesera ascunse. Subsolul fusese transformat intr-un soi de sa!ii de ~imnastica, separata de bucatarii. Zon.1 :tl'l'llsl.l c1.1acope- nta de c?vo~re pe care Kurt le conkctiou 1sc d111 panze de corabte ~· paie, iar peretii crau at opc1 'I• l'll .:Illuri pe ~are er~u .d:puse toate annclc: t'unosl'llll~ de ,, lungul tlmpullll, ~~ cateva despre care nu st• ~1111 11111111 Maltt:<:hine umplute cu paie erau Ia dtscrt'lil', luu!l 1 lilllllll, gala de lupta cu studentii. Cineva lc Jlll'IOst 11111 1n11 r~t cuilc, iar 1111 lc purtau chiar resturi de uniforme frantuze~ti, zdren- llllh', l d l.tmes gernea. Dalton pleca de langa perete e ~e care pnJmise, pa~i cu precautie pe covor ~~ se apleca peste undul lui. . . .? Prin urmare, inca ma1 e~tt cu no1. . ~ Nu. imi pare rau. Sunt destul de teapan, dm cate se f111C. • · · Kurt i~i infipse mainile mari in ~oldunle largi ~~ llltHmai: . . ~ x d~ _ Are inca ditamai gura. Va ma1 rez1sta mea. o run a. James dadu din cap. _ Dalton, icni el. Ai mila. Omoara-ma acum. Dalton ridica din umeri. - Nu se poate. Dadi nu mai lucrezi Ia umarul ac~la, llll vei fi niciodata gata sa te intorci Ia munca. Apol se uita Ia Kurt. Ce crezi? Este gata? ~ ~ . Kurt ar fi parut chiar trist - asta daca o stanca ~I-ar putea arata emotiile. ~ - Absolut deloc, milord. In momentul acesta ar putea li doborat ~i de un pisoi. _ La naiba. Dalton se uita in jos spre James. Fusese un bun agent, inainte sa primeasca in uma: un ~lont destinat primului-ministru. Dalton sperase sa II poata re- cupera cat mai curand. Descurajat, James se uita la randul sau spre Dalton, de pe covorul unde zacea. . _ - Imi pare rau, Dalton. $tiu eli doreat sa rna ocup de problema Thorogood. . _ ~ _ _ A~a voiam. Am nevoie de cmeva care sa faca fata in societate. Cu tine inca la recuperare ~i cu Re~ Po~te~ scos din joe, probabil pentru totdeauna, nu mat exista niciun Mincinos capabil sa faca treaba. James i~i stapani un ranjet. 39
  20. 20. ~ ~--Dar ai_aratat b~ne seara trecuta, ca dandy. $i trebuic sa 11 transmtt comphmentele mete lui Button. Costumclc de asHizi cer in mod clar sa fie ~i mai b~itlitoare Ia ocht. Smulgandu-§i redingota de culoarea vinului pe care o purta peste pantalonii de mandarin, Dalton ii arunca lui James o privire care spunea: ,ai grija". James zambi tara sa para impresionat. Buzele lui Dalton se stransera in sila. - Hmm! Daca nu vei mai vorbi despre costumul meu nu voi aduce in discutie timpul pe care 1-ai petrecut p~ podea astazi. - De ac?r~. James i§i dadu capul pe spate pentru a-i arunca_ o pnv;re_ ~tre~gareasca lui Kurt. M-am ~andit ca ar fi bme sa tmt schtmb porecla de Mincinos. In Joe de ,Cerber", ce spui despre ,Lup", din moment ce acum sunt atat de slab ~i de pufin rapid. Kurt il privi pe James impasibil. : Mai degraba ,Sperietoarea", e§ti mai mutt sfrijit decat slab. Io cred ca un om i~i ia un nume atunci cand il merita, ~i ii este dat. Arunca o privirc mdescifrabila catre Dalton. f~treaba-1 pe domnul dad nu a~a sc face. ~ _Dalton sustmu cu sange rccc privirca uria~ului, dar, ~n smea sa, se intreba ce gande§te cu adcvarat aceI asasin tmens despre noul §ef al spionilor. . Kurt vazuse cativa §efi ai spionilor, venind ~i plccand dm moment ce era aici dinaintea prcdcccsorului lui Dal~ ton, Simon Raines. Se alaturase lor f1rr1d inc:t 1111 copil. Oare Kurt il analizase §i pe Simon Ia lei de ncuutator c~nd acesta prelu_~~e.com._anda.de Ia Britdin'/ Posihll, de§i s_u~on fusese spnjtnlt de InSU§I B~Hrfinul, lunt de fll' slrazi §I mstruit. Ca un fiu care prcta allll'CH'.I l.1t.llui sau deoarece, a§a cum se vorbca, prop1111l ''" ul fl.IIJfinului refuzase. Dalton nu avuscsc avantajul acl'sl.l <'"''" ~· 1.11ncs ii 11 111.1i rutin prieten §i mai mult camarad, ~~~~tu:a di~- 1• 1 fund una construita in timpul aventunt mta~pla­ lt•u • pnn care trecusera impreuna in urma cu cateva pt. mani, cand sora lui James, Agatha, avusese mare ,,, 'u1c de ajutorul lui Dalton. . . ('u o mana, Dalton il ridica pe James in ptc~oare. 1111.trul barbat cantarea in continuare mult _pre_a pu1m. Se 1111 cma incet, iar rana §i intemnitarea de dmamte tl ad_u~ lCra intr-o stare avansata de sUibiciune. Nu avea met 1u JUmatate greutatea care trebuia ca sa ~oat.a ~lupta.. Inca 0 viata distrusa din cauza razbomlUI tmp~tnv~ t111 Napoleon. Va inceta vreodata acest nebun sa-1 mat ,,,peasca Angliei fiii? . James 'i§i recapata cu greu rasuflarea ~· se scutu~a de praf, de§i sala pe jumatate mobilaHi era curaHi. Tactlcos, schimba subiectul. - Inca nu imi dau seama de ce nu a§ fi putut sa o fa~. Daca ar fi trebuit sa joe rolul unui artist, nu ar fi trebmt sa fiu foarte atletic. . Kurt mormai in timp ce aduna restul de ecb1pament pe care il folosisera. . . _ Lipsit de vlaga ca o femeie. Chtar §L Button ar fi fiicut budinca din tine. Dalton se uita spre Kurt. - Vii cu noi, Kurt? ~ . ~ . ~ . . _ Kurt arunca o privire peste umar §I gaiat cand ndtca echipamentul greu cu o singura mana §i il a§eza pe raftul cu arme. Cineva ar fi putut interpreta asta ca pe o aprobare, dar numai cineva al naibii de optimist. . Dalton se uita Ia Kurt care parasea covorul, apot se intoarse spre James. . . - Au mai fost §i alte doua motive pent~ care"nu a~ fost ales. Unu, ai fost mult prea expus de cura~d , cand at incasat glontul sortit Lordului Liverpool. Do1, este cu- 41
  21. 21. noscut Hlptul ca <II lost plecat di . trccut Sir Th d . n tara mult ttmp anul ' orogoo act10neaza de eel t · tunp. Dalton dadu din c ' A[ • ¥ putm tot atata . ap. m1 pare rau James Sf . :~ f;e~t ca e~ti pregatit sa treci Ia actiuniie pe t~ren:ud~~ g tura cu acest caz sunt prea multe A • - Crede ¥ • m JOC. am ca ai spus ca este o i'nsxrcl·nare d Itu ¥ • a e ump u ra pentru un tdiot i'nfumurat ~i lin d - ~~~~:. cu prosopul ~i i~i lua cama~a dine~~~::~ ~= Dalton i'i dadu jiletca ~i ful I A Mincino~ii In diteva minute da:~~ .ve~ o intalnire cu sa nu piarda · · . d ' mststase ca James DICIO Zl e antrenament. diferit~~aC~~e. D~r schimbarile de opinie survin In forme Tho . d lar ~~ un personaj lipsit de importanta ca rog~o a~ putea avea o capacitate surprinzatoar :!~:g~r!~~~~ezfe~tr~eoc~~uza. Popularitatca caricat:~fo~ Jam A •• A • lierei. es ranJI, m ttmp ce l~i fiicea in graba nodul lava- .- Cr~d ca sunt n:ai dcgraba bunc, p5rcrca mea Ti- ~mtdnte~ltl pe cea care II acu7a pc Sir Mosely ca 1$i-a i~su~~ on un e pentru orfelinat? c f • v Sfiintului Nicolae f1 A • • urn.~. ost dustrat ca opus al acasa. ' urand ctorapu! L-am expus pc pcrete - Nu uita b · · pe Mosel ~~ um~ Iscat~ de caricatura CHIc 1-a costat pentru al{i ~~~~~a ~~a~~ comttet ~i a creal sit u:qii pcnibile - A~a cum ar fi trebuit sa tiel - Exact. Dalton aproba A . · PA x · ~a cuu1 :1111 spus nrc JWtcre - ana acum scopul It s II ' · at . ' II ' II 11110!_:11111 1 II lil~( de a Se rfage a.telnfta publicului asupra diSl'II'P"''('I dlllll c cia e SOCia e protesta Jam, . S I '- iti aminte~ti? cs '• 1 11 l';>ll 1111 lei dc• rcliHmist, Dalton ridica 0 sprfinccan!'i. Oa, sunt. Totu~i, exista posibilitatea ca platforma I lcllllliSta sa fie folosita acum pentru a ca~tiga populari- 111 -. 1ar Sir Thorogood sa fie de fapt motivat de altceva. ltll!l, de ce atatea secrete? De ce nu putem descoperi 111c cste? Editorul Braithwaite tot nu vrea sa vorbeasca? Dalton dadu din cap ~i li tinu haina lui James. - Nu are nimic de spus. Caricaturile li sunt aduse de t'" servitor, cam la doua saptamani. PHite~te banii la 1111tnire. Nu se folose~te nicio adresa, niciun act contabil. James dadu din umeri. - Atunci urmare~te servitoarea. Urcara scarile, de la nivelul pregatit pentru antrena- tiiCnte, spre etajul principal. Dalton voia sa mai adune cfitiva Mincino~i pentru lntalnire. - Deja l-am pus pe Feebles sa facl:i asta. Va urmari ziarul Sun, iar Braithwaite a fost de acord sa ii dea un scmnal daca servitoarea apare din nou. S-ar putea sa dureze ceva timp, deoarece ultima livrare continea schite pentru mai multe aparitii. Intre timp, ne-am concentrat asupra planului doi. Cand intrara in camerele din afara ,~colii", zarira fondatorii Scolii Lillian Raines, pentru Cei Mai Putin Noroco~i, in fata biroului. Ii a~teptau un barbat brun~t, slab, malt, lnsotit de o femeie adusa de mijloc, lmbracata dupa ultima moda. James trecu pe langa Dalton pentru a strange femeia In brate In eel mai deplasat mod, tinand coot ca sotul ei nu era la mai mult de o jumatate de mctru distanta. -Aggie! - Jamie, lasa-ma jos! Stii ca Simon nu suporta sa faci asta. - Nu ar fi trebuit sa te casatorc~ti niciodata cu mo~ul 43
  22. 22. asta. Te face sa pari plicticoasa. James saruta obra/.ul surorii sale. Agatha rase ~i ii arunca sotului ei o intrebarc drcpt scuza: - Simon, te plictisesc? Dalton 11 privi pe Simon care se intoarse pentru a-i arunca sotiei sale o privire severn. Agatha raspunse ro~ind. uiHind gluma lui James. Cei doi erau copia fidela a unor proaspat casatoriti, foarte indragostiti. Dalton schifa un zambet. Nu cu mult timp in urma i~i imaginase ~i el, pentru un moment, un final asernanator pentru el §i Agatha Cunnington. In cele din urma, i'~i daduse toata silinfa pentru a-i menfine alaturi pe Agatha $i Simon. Agatha se dovedise mult prea imprevizibila pentru a fi o Lady Etheridge corespunzatoare. Fernei ca Agatha pareau a fi ni§te raritafi. 0, erau o mulfirne cu inrati§ari §i fete driigufe, ~i probabil $i cateva cu creier, dar i se parea ca nu poate gasi una §i cu inima, care sa dovedeascii adevarata loialitate §i credinta §i pen- tru altceva in afara de moda §i barfii. - Nu cred cii mai sunt multe ca ea, nu? Dalton ridica o spranceana. Tot ce pot gasi sunt creaturi prostute, ca doamna Simpson. Agatha, care ajunsese foarte aproape cu dcgetele de maneca lui Simon, ca urmare a unor gcsturi mici, incon~tiente, ridica fruntea §i se incrunta. - Doamna Simpson? Clara Simpson, vaduva? - Vaduva? Dalton se gandi o clipa. Crcd ell acum are sens totul. De ce intrebi? Aproape absenta, Agatha i§i strcculii bralui suo eel al sotului ei §i se apropie de el atat cat ii in!~ildura hrrrw cuviinta. - Nu o cunosc foarte binc, dar nr11 Cll'llll llllotdcauna ca este o femeie sensibiHi. $i hun.l, in .tl'cl.r~i limp. . I dar zarnbi Ia vedereaI >.IIton se indOia de acest ucru, I II 1111 Agathei. ~ d f tot ce este mai bine 111 mornentul acesta, gan C§ 1 ·PIc toata l_urn~a, i se adresa el. ~rmon chtcob. . a Te-am auzit ieri spunand Are dreptate, dornm§oar · . tl rnte bune pana §i despre Lord Ltverpool. Agatha n privi §Ocata: Nu am fiicut asta! Dalton dadu vdin ~a~~ic despre asta. $titi ca nu su~t Nu vreau sa au n . ~ doi despre Lt- d· acord cu parerea pe care o avett aman l 'pool. ~ xptxmani in urrna voia sa il §anta-- Dar cu cateva Sa a . d l a cu aprindere Agatha. jl'I.C pe Stm~n, _cedar g ca a incercat sa distruga in pu-- Hira sa ma1 a au . hhc reputafia Agathe~, adauga Strnon. Dalton stramb~a dm n~s. . . de-a face cu asta, nu? $. banuiesc ca tu nu at avut mmtc . v -. 1 ise nimic dar Dalton putea sa JUre ca nchi~•;?e~e~~~~ sau stral~cira, amin!indrd~g-§oisctt·~incantare ·b bv b tul acesta era tn a · <CV~ t:.~~~b~ltit'J:diferent ce simtili amiindoi pent~ . ne a ca este eel mal putermc pnm Ltverpool, nu puteft . ~ t in ultimele cateva secole. ministru pe _care Angha -a avutoate calitatile §i defectele Avern nevOie de el acum, cu sale. AgE~thb~ prodt:~t::vrei sa faci abstractie de dur §i ma-- t me, . . 1 1 c;:j sa Jac;:i numai calitattle...n~uan v v . - Domni§oara, o certa Stmon u§or. A atha i§i dadu ochii peste ca_p. . ter- - ~f foarte bine. Recunosc: Ltverpool este §1 pu nic §i eftcient ca prim-ministru, dar... 45
  23. 23. Abtmc tc, bJJh;'! Mai degraba discutam despre Sir Thorogood inainte de intalnire, zise Dalton. Simon ranji. . - Da, hai sa vorbim despre Sir Thorogood, da? Sc utta Ia costumul lui Dalton. Ce ai lacut sa meriti razbuna- rea lui Button? Dalton inchise ochii ~i dadu din cap. - Nu intreba! James i~i drese vocea: - De fapt, am ceva noutati pentru tine, Dalton. . Se indrepta spre biroul din ceHilalt capat al ,clasei" ~~ scoase un teanc de hartii cu caricaturi pe tema politica. - Am observat ca o mare parte din caricaturi il intati~eaza pe Mr Edward Wadsworth. Odata ce am inteles asta, mi-am dat seaiJla ca majoritatea celorlalte desene ii reprezinta pe cei care sunt asociati in mod deschis lui Wadsworth. Dalton dadu din cap. - Excelent. Studie desenul un moment. James tare a~ vrea sa ~tiu cine a dorit sa ne implicam in misiunea asta nebuneasca. Fa-rni o favoare ~i verifica toate perso- najele, bine? U nul dintre ele este omul nostru ofensat. Cred ca ar fi folositor sa ~tim cine este. James intreba disperat: - Toate personajele? Dalton se uita spre teancul de hartii. - Cred ca ne putem rezuma Ia a cauta desenele care au aparut in ultima hJOii, nu? Pare a fi un contraatac in eel mai bun caz. Cred ca trebuie sa fie ceva destut' de recent. Simon se incrunta. -Edward Wadsworth... il cuno~ti, Dalton? Dalton dadu din cap. - Nu personal. Al11 auzit dcspre el. Este manufactu- 46 j 1 d · '"me pentru armata. Se spune ca are protectia lui lltl•" in afaceri, daca este atat de bogat pe cat se crede. Ikci este negustor. 1>a dar nu unul din clasa de mijloc. Wadsworth este II t lllllp~;nia celor din elita, din cate am auzit. Dalton in- (HI ,, sc gandeasca Ia ce optiuni avea in a~el moment. ut putca cu greu sa rna apropii de el in soctetate, acum 1111 luat identitatea lui Thorogood. l.uncs mormai. Nu acum, cand Wadsworth a fost prezent de fiecare '''' 1n caricaturile astea. Cu siguranta nu 1-ar Hisa pe Ihtll ogood sa ii treaca pragul. Nu nu 1-ar lasa. Dalton i~i stranse pleoapele. Dar 1~1.1 m~i multe cai de a intra in casa lui. 4 Matu~a Clara, poti sa lmi da~ o bucata din ~arti~ 11 1 loarte subtire pe care o folose~_tl tu pentru ~~Pl_er_e ~ Smulsa din adancul concentdim sale, Clara 1~1 n?tca nm trca de la desen ~i o vazu pe Kitty, care o pnvea pl111.1 ~e speranta, din cadrul ~~ii. Imi pare rau, draga. At batut Ia u~a? Nu te-am IIIZit. Da, matu~ica. Imi dai 0 bucata de hartie pentru opiat, te rog? . Clara trase hartia plina de pete peste ultlm~l portr~t 11 lui Sir Thorogood, in timp ce Kitty se apropt~. Sentl- llll'lllul sperantei l~i racu simtita aparitia. Oare Kttty avea 1111: 1inatii artistice? Daca vrei sa desenezi, am o hartie foarte draguta... - Stii doar ca udisc sa desenez, dar astazi este randul 47
  24. 24. lui Bi~ty sa ia des_enul lui Thorogood ~i vreau sa lmi t;tc o copte pentru mme. . Clar~ l~i abandona dezamagirea In favoarea plikcnt arttstului. - lti plac atat de mult? Despre ce este? -A <?• este tare amuzant, matu~a Clara. Este 0 mama care ~~~ scoate Ia t~r~l de mariti~ fetele, numai ca estc vorba d~ fapt de o hcttatie publica, iar fetele sunt chiar... Vact. La dracu'. Sentimentul de vinovafie II contra- cara pe eel de placere artistica ~i 11 arunca direct pe fereas- tra_. D_esenul acela fusese rezultatul unui sezon de escorta c?mUtt?are Ia care o supusese Beatrice. Uitase sa II scoata dm_ulttmul pachet pe care-1 daduse lui Gerald Braith- waite. Ei bine, daca intentionase vreodata sa i~i lmparta viafa secret~ cu rud:le prin alianta, acum putea sa uite. Kttty ~leca cu bucata de hartie Clara se lntoarse Ia lucru, dar _mtreruperea ii distrusese concentrarea. In ciu- da fa~tulut ca ?pl~c~a foarte mult pe Kitty, ~i chiar pe ~eatnce, uneon nu ~~~ dorea nimic mai mult decat un Joe m care sa :e bucure d~ singuratate ~i lini~te. Nu trebuia sa fie. neaparat un ateher de creafie, de~i acesta era ide- alul ei. Dore~ macar un Joe pe care sa il poata numi cu adevarat al er, de unde sa l~i poata dirija propriul destin. . Asta sperase sa obtina in primul rand, cand se casa- ton~e c~ Bentley. 0 casa a ei, un viitor o familt'e In t · · · ' · . rmp ce ftpete mdrgnate ale unci argumentatii fra!e~tt s;ra~ateau peretii, Clara mormai ~~ inccpu sa i~i stranga, ~nvmsa, materialele pentru dcscnat. Cu ~rguranta i~i primise portia de familic. Sa-t• fie invatatura de minte - ai grija cc ip dore~ti. ent~me~ l~i ~orea.sa fi a~teptat p;1nn dupn intalnire P a-J permrte lur Kurt sa II pun:t Ia podca. Stand in 4X 11111, pcrmitea mu~chilor lui sa amorteasca ingrozitor, 1 llillthlll sau nu era unul prea proaspat. Juul!s se sili sa nu mai priveasca Ia scaunele goale 1 tr II fost ocupate, daca el n-ar fi existat. Viata mea 111111 a Ia. Promisiunea nu pretuia prea mult, dar era n 111.1 lui consolare. Viata lui pentru Clubul Mincino~ilor. 1>.1ca acest club va reu~i sa reziste. Multimea pestrita care umplea pe jumlitate sala de lilt nuiri tacea parte din vechiul club, barbati ale~i fiecare I I II te de Simon Raines ~i ditiva chiar de catre ~eful p• uttlor de dinaintea acestuia. . 1Hirbati care Inca trebuiau sa ii confirme noulm ~ef vor colabora cu el. James il privea pe Dalton conducand ~edinta- vedea 11111 rafinatul Lord Etheridge trebuia sa scoata cu cle~tele r 1.punsurile pline de invidie ~i sugestiile acestor barbati. S-a inregistrat o cre~tere a eforturilor de recrut~re , lrancezilor in randul comerciantilor ~i manufactune- ••lur conform informatiilor voastre. Unii sunt convin~i ' . . . u1 promisiuni de bani, altii datorita propagande1 Impena- llstc franceze. - Cum- un postavar nenorocit i~i vinde tara pen'ca vrca sa fie de-o teapa cu bogata~ii? Nu pot sa-mi ima- ginez. Comentariul dur veni din spatele lui J~mes~ uutiatorullui nedorind, probabil, sa ajunga la urechlle lm Dalton. James spera sa nu ajunga. Privirea lui Dalton il identifica pe eel care vorbise lura nicio urma de ezitare. - Nemultumirea fata de o anumita situatie nu ar tre- hui sa scuze 'tradarea, chiar daca ar fi justificata. Nu e~ti de acord domnule Rigg? Vocea lui era rece, dar egaUi, 1nsa Jam~s simti nevoia ridicola de a se retrage din linia focului. Rigg se lncurca In mai multe argumcntc, iar James se 49
  25. 25. relaxa, incet. Neincrederca exprimata ~i ncascultarea nu parea~ a fi in mcniul de asUizi, din fericire. Totu~i, nu pu.teat ~ompara adunarea asta rigida, necooperanta cu o pneteme sau munca in echipa, ca odinioara. Voia sa sara ~i sa s:r~ge Ia~bar?atii cu care lucrase de-a lungul anilor, care sansera m aJutorul lui cand fusese inchis ~i care 11 adusesera inapoi :tara sa-i repro~eze, de~i, conform celor aflate dupa ce fusese capturat, asta costase viata mai multora dintre ei... ' Nu spuse niciun cuvant. Nu era el eel care trebuia sa ii~faca sa a.scul~e. ~u el trebuia sa le forteze loialitatea, cand propna lm lotalitate atama de un fir de ata. . . Dalton trebuia sa i~i creeze propriul drum ~litre lo- tal.tt~tea din inimile acestor oameni. James se uita in jur, pnvmd fiecare fata nesupusa in parte. Domnul sa il ajute! . Intalnirea asta a fost mai buna, i~i spuse Dalton in timp cc oamenii ic~cau din camera. De data asta n~ se lasasc cu varsarc de sange printre grupurile certarete. In p~us.• nu sc mai rupscsc nicio piesa de mobilier. Ori,cum, mmtc ce nu putca fi reparat cu o picatura de clei. Una peste alta, inca o incercare nereu~ita de a-i aduce laolalta pe mincino~i. Riibdare. ~ .Din nefericire, ~apoleon nu avea de gand sa a~tepte, m hm~ ce Dalton mvela nesupunerea ~i rivalitatea dintre grupun. Dalton i~i s.tdinse podoabele de paun ~i i~i puse palaria cu pene. Era timpul sa paraseasca clubul. Dalton ie~i din club, cu o inclinare a palariei catre Stu~bs, care ~vea ~ija de u~a, in timp ce a~tepta cu nerabd~re sa m~e~pa a~trenamentul cu James Cunning- to~. ?m..nefenctre, pana Ia recuperarea Cerberului, Mmcmo~u erau in continuare in inferioritate numerica. 50 1>data ce va elimina ambiguitatea pozitiei sale prin~~ .,t1oameni, va Incepe in mod serios .sa recruteze. altn. I liJH jJ tOt lffipingea Sa rcCruteze ~~ CCVa. f~ffiel. c~ 1,I~<" cc1 Dalton nu era impotriva, nu avea met cea ~a~ 1 1.1 1dee de unde sa inceapa. Din moment ce nu 1~1 .ra o femeie potrivita pentru el insu~i, n~ i~i . dlidea 1111:1 cum ar putea sa le localizeze pe cele mteltgente. Simon o gasise pe Agatha in timp ce 11 cautase pe It •tclc ei. 1>ar pe urma Simon renuntas~ la to~ pentru_Agatha. 1, 111on nu se putea imagina pe sme lasand balta Clubul ~t 111cmo~ilor pentru cineva. Clubul era acum al sau, cu ,,,ulttia sa il poata stapani. .. Din locul in care era, pe cealalta parte a strazn~ J?al- 1• ,11 1i putu vedea pe amandoi parasind~~coala. Il pn~t pe •, 1111on cum 0 insote~te pe Agatha pana la trasura, cu ,1.,t.t solicitudine tandra, incat gatul lui Dalton se in- Ull da. . Apoi Simon se ui~a sa.11 va~~ d_and tarcoale ~~~bulm: 1 .Ilion ii flicu sernn, tar Stmon n raspunse cu grtJa, c~ ~~ llll ar fi salutat o vaga cuno~tinta, de~i era doa~ o_ ndt- ''c dojenitoare a sprancenelor. Dalton.aproape c~ st~te~ 1 pro~urile lui Simon, ca nu era sufictent de gnjuhu sa ,~, ascunda urmele pana la ~i de la club. . . Dalton dadu din cap, in timp ce pleca in dtr~ctt.a clot ita. De parca ar suspecta cineva prezenta lm Str 1horogood intr-un loc de retragere extravagant ca eel al lubului Mincino~ilor! De fapt, era in perfect acord cu u est gen de club. .. in timp ce pa~ea in josul strlizn aglornerate, Dalt?n l tupta cu noua lui identitate.ie~ita din cor~u~. Subttla t11 :cere a unui gentleman anomm nu era potnvtta pentru ·.;1r Thorogood. Nu, multumita lui Button, Dalton afi~a •randoarea splendida a unui adevarat curcubeu, comple- 51
  26. 26. tata cu ni~te _pa11t~~oni gen. in;t~u~ca-ma-acum ~i cu un l·•. Toft ochu erau atmtttt asupra sa. monoc v 'tu ¥ ~ . , . ~~ d . A i 0 iofepll ra m cea1a 1 etermma sa se opreasca p0 I C"X ~ d l X ~ • d Instinctul ap~ru,.tacan u- _sa 1~1 ~omoleasca pa~ii ~i s; ~ . t" silJ')turJle. Senzat1a asta msemna un singur lu- 1~1 ascu " t cru: probleme. . . ~ ~ y • D tton s~ opfl ~1 ~asa sa treaca un ba1at cu 0 roab~ l . x a dirbt-me. Apo1 se intoarse ~i intra intr-o tutunge- p lOa CU fi ~ d . . . . d parca astll ar 1 tOSt estmat1a lUI de la bun i'n-ne, e ceput. t . Vorbi cat~V~ f]lOmen e_ cu p~~pnetarul despre ultimele sale transv<>rttJfl pe mare dm ~dnle ~e Vest ~i despre pier- d .1 d ~astruoase ale negotulUI amencan din ultima vreme. en e e x t y h. ~ d In tot acest tiJ11p, ~a~ r~ un o_c ~ m. _reptat spre vitrina din fata. La 3ceasta o~a tarzte a ~1n;tmetu, stra~a era plina. Ser- .t · · boierfla~t, neguston §I vagabonz1 trecura in cele vt on ~~ . l'. t . . . . ~te minute prlll 1a a v1tnnei man a magazinului.ca va y • • • • 0 ·ngura persoana pnvt spre mtenorul magazinului51 u by b ~ I '~ t. ce treceau- n ar at ma t, blond in J·ur de vreo m Imp · y ' t . . de ani. un genttlom, dupa ghetele elegante, de~i retzect 't y ~ • vlx · de ml)nCI Or trasa pe tata §I hainele oarecarepa ana . d t ~u 0 ittcercare ev1denta de a obtine un ansambluemos r.. . · d raba dezordonat. Totu§t, era ceva anume in tinuta mat eg . ? • l . va milJtaros. ut. .. ce " b' M 1. . . Nu. palton zarn 1 U§~r. ~rsu md1v1dului ii reamin- t. d 11·tudinea studenttlor dm cele mai bune "1Coli Eratse e a . v · . •nta utl genttlom.cu s1gur.. . Omultrect.JSe, ~ar D~lto~ mat ramase inauntru putin. P . t"ml maga~mulUI chiar avea o multime de tigariropne jiiW • • d. . . fi C ...;nd paltOn 1C§1 m clad1rc cu o cutie de tigaritne. Ul"'' • excelente sub braf· . . In Joe sa c~u~e un servttor sa 1 le care, decise sa mai me x )ocli putm• ~oa~ ca sa vada daca umbra sa se arga . I t x x · · intorsesela datone. n tmp ce pctr<~SI carttcrul comercial 52 I' tlllll a se intoarce la Mayfair, ocoli pc o strada mai 1'11!111 aglomerata... Poate ca reu~ea sa ll depisteze pe l11·hv1d din nou. Drumul cu bolovani era mai degraba o alee, realiza 1 1n timp ce cladirile aflate de o parte ~i de alta taiau h1111tna zilei. Dintr-odata, zgomotele ora~ului pareau ndcpartate ~i numai tocurile sale lnalte rasunau cu pu- t ll' Asta pana cand auzi scartaitul u~or al unui pantof pe 1'1 trcle din spatele sau. Se intoarse cu iuteala, tinand 1111a de lemn cu tigari in fata lui, ca pe un scut. Varful unei spade strabatu capacul tiparit al cutiei, hpindu-i chiar sub ochi. Impactul il surprinse in tix;np l sc lntorsese doar pe jumatate §i II tacu sa se dezechlh- lu cze. Uisand in urma cutia strapunsa, se prabu§i lll'>logolindu-se ~i se ridica din nou in picioare. Nu era nimeni acolo, doar o umbra lntunecata la apatul indepartat al aleii, disparand dupa colt, §i sunetul dm ce In ce mai slab de pa§i care alearga pe caldaram. 0 cutie de tigari fme zacea pe jos, in fata lui, strapunsa 111 mima. Dalton l~i freca pieptul, cu simpatie. Fusese mult prea tproape. Se opri sa recupereze cutitul din cutie, tara pr~a multa speranta ca il va ajuta sa-l identifice pe atacator. In fond, era greu de crezut ca individul l-ar fi abandonat daca ar fi avut gravat numele sau. Avea perfecta dreptate. Era un cutit obi§nuit, marca ")heffield, din acelea care se gaseau la orice magazin. Agresorul putea fi foarte bine un simplu hot la dru_mul mare, care lncercase sa profite de o asemenea ocazte. Sau poate ca Simon avea dreptate ca trebuie sa-ti ascunzi urmele. - Clara! Claaa-ra/ Clara se infiora la auzul tipatului cumnatei sale. Nu-~i 53
  27. 27. mai pierdu timpul dispunzand, din moment ce Beatrice ~tia prea bine unde era. In schimb, se folosi de cele ditc va secunde de avertizare pentru a sufla u~or peste linulc Inca umede de tu~ ale ultimului desen. Cand se deschise U§a dormitorului, Clara arunca pes- te desen o bucata de sugativa ~i se lntoarse spre Beatrice. - Buna dimineata, sora. Beatrice statea in prag, respirand cu greu ~i !acandu-~i vant. Clara ramase nemi§cata. Se presupunea ca ar trebui sa se simta vinovata pentru ca o lasase pe cumnata ei sa suporte chinul urcatului scarilor. In mintea ei, considera urcatul zilnic al scarilor de catre Bea ca pe un exercitiu. Un asemenea efort nu putea fi decat benefic unei persoane sedentare. Nev.azand nicio reactie, Bea i~i dadu batista Ia o parte ~i !acu un gest dramatic: - pi, vad ca te-ai trezit ~i ca e~ti aproape gata. - Intr-adevar. Am fost deja sa imi fac plimbarea. Cum te simti in aceasta minunata dimineata? Nu mai era dimineata, din moment ce ceasul arata ora doua, dar Clara nu avea niciun motiv sa o incurajeze pe Bea sa se trezeasca mai devreme decat era necesar. Orele de dimineata, in care avea casa doar pentru sine, erau mult prea pretioase. - Ha! Banuiesc ca ai fost ~i Ia cumparaturi? Inca mai prapade~ti banii pe tu~ ~i pe alte chestii pentru mazgale- lile tale proste~ti? - Sunt banii mei ~i ii cheltuiesc a~a cum vreau, Bea. Tocmai am !acut o altfel de... investitie. - Ei bine, daca ai bani de aruncat, ar fi bine sa te gande~ti sa contribui Ia cheltuielile casei. Jur ca nu ~tiu cum domnul Trapp reu§e~te sa suportc povara intretinerii tuturor acestor femei. Ca sa nu vorbim de costul necesar pentru a scoate in societate doua fete gcmcne. 54 ( lara se uita Ia rochia lui Beatrice, din matasc fina, 1 In cerceii scanteietori care nu erau sco~i decat atune~ 11 d racea baie, dar nu spuse nimic. Oswald Trapp nu-.~t putca cheltui averea cat traia, chi~r daca s-ar fi strad~tt. lotu~i, familia Trapp nu fusese obhgata sao accepte cand 1111111Se Bentley. A • • Trebuia sa i~i aminteasca mereu asta. Clara mghttt t •lclalte Hinguieli ale cumnatei sale, in timp ce i~i stran- •"11 materialele pentru desenat ~i i~i lega mapa cu de- " IIC. Nu va mai avea timp pentru a Luera pana dimineata tumatoare. - ... Sir Thorogood insu~i va fi acolo! Tiplitul trium- 1uor al lui Beatrice zdruncina calmul Clarei. . Sticla cu tu~ ii scapli dintre degetele brusc amorttte pcntru a se rasturna, .tara nicio urmare, pe covor. - 0 Doamne! Mi-ai distrus covorul, tu, neatento! Cla;a ingenunche sa culeaga sticla bine inchisa, cu mainile tremurand. - Nu, Bea. Vezi? Nicio picatura vlirsatli. - Bine ar trebui sa te bucuri pentru asta, Clara Rose , l 1 fremont Simpson! Covorul acesta este foarte va oros. Nu era dar Clara nu avea chef sa se certe pe tema asta. Covo'arele erau un subiect sensibil. Dupa ultim~ pisica de pe strada pe care o salvase, casa fusese ~sal~ata de purici. Fusese nevoie ca fiecare covor sa fie tmbt?at cu benzen pentru a putea scapa de ei. Dupa asta, Beatnc~ pusese piciorul in prag ~i Clara nu mai adusese acasa altt hoinari. - Ce ai spus despre Sir Thorogood? - Auzi, nu ~tiu cine te crezi sa imi arunci cerneala prin casa, a~a... Clara suspinli. . - Sir Thorogood. Ce spuneai despre Sir Thorogood? - Ce? 0 ... o, da. Cand l-am intalnit la bal, seara 55
  28. 28. trecuta, l-am invitat sa cineze cu noi, maine. Tocmai am primit confirmarea lui! Vom avea, in sfar~it, un om spt· ritual Ia masa noastra, ganguri ea. - In star~it, o seconda Clara, incet. Era mai mult ca sigura ca Beatrice nu observase ironia din tonul ei. - Credeam ca vei fi nedreapta cu el. Ce s-a intam- plat? Bruse, ai devenit palida. E~ti bolnava? Beatrice clipi spre ea, cu reala ingrijorare. Clara lua mana cumnatei sale, recunoscatoare ca i~i amintise ca Beatrice nu era deloc rea, doar prea concentrata asupra unei parti a vietii care pentru ea nu insemna nimic. Daca nu voia sa fie judecata, nu ar trebui sa judece. - Draga Bea. E~ti atat de buna cu mine, iar eu iti sunt atat de indatorata. Beatrice ro~i. - Ei bine, sigur di e~ti. Dar nu a~ dori sa fie altfel. Bentley te aprecia foarte mult ~i este corect ca eu sa am grija de tine. Clara ii stranse mana ~i zambi. - Bine, atunci trebuie sa rna duci sa-mi cumpar o noua rochie. Cred ca voi avea nevoie de ceva mult mai dragut pentru distinsul nostru oaspete. Beatrice batu din palme. - Ar trebui sa mergem acum, sa aiba timp sa o modifice pana maine. - Nu, maine, spuse Clara absenta. Avea mult de lu- cru astazi ~i mai era ~i aventura din noaptea trecuta. Va face cumparaturile maine, decise ea, apoi va desena pana cand va veni vremea cinei cu impostorul. Clara vazu dezamagirea de pe fata lui Beatrice ~i zise: - Trebuie sa rna ajuti sa aleg rochia potrivita. Poate ceva... roz? 56 * Noaptea noroasa era perfecta pentru un ho~. Dalton •1~cza mai confortabil ~i privi amurgul care mundase I''·"·' . . l 1Rczidenta lui Wadsworth era una dm ~tru case _o~ t~111 cad1mida, toate aflate in legatura una cu alta, dat~nta I'., .'ilor laterali. Fatadele erau indrep~~te s~re c~ldaramul , drtdea in piata. Peluzele erau ingnJite ~~ ale1~e ~cope­ nit• cu pietri~ alb ~erpuiau pe sub copacu gratto~L Casa lui Wadsworth era frumoasa, tnsa cam ostent~- '' v;. Era Ia o adresa respectabila, intr-o pa~e a ~ayfa~, 111 11 pata din plin ce ceea c~ Stub~s ar -~u~u ,Cahtat~a . Wadsworth era manufactuner. Tot• ba~u. dm lu~e ~u 1~ar It pcrmis sa ajunga in societate, dar mm1c nu-l tmpiedica ,,, locuiasca aUituri! . Gradinile interioare se intindeau de la .exploz1a ~o- 1,11~ a casei din spatele sau pana Ia forma~1tatea _aspra a pcluzei perfecte a lui Wadsworth ~i l~ aletl_e lara cusur. <'hiar ~i placile de ardezie de pe acopen~ul lm erau a~ezate tll o precizie militareasca. . in piata de dedesubt se aflau om.ul ~are a~nnde~ fe- hnarele rostogolindu-~i cutia de ulet, ~~ ucemcul lm, pe c.are 11 ~rimisese sa se catere, ca o mai~uta. Cele~ doua ftguri dispareau, pe m~sur~ ce. intu?er~cul se ada~cea, puna cand centrul pietet straluc1, aunu, m albastrul mtu- nccat al noptii. . Lumina se dovedea suficienta pentru ca ce1 care erau pc strada sa gaseasca drumul, dar _Dalt?n ~tia~ca n~ era atat de puternica tncat sa aJun~a la_ u~alt1~ea acoperi~urilor. Cu costumul lui de mannar d1~ lana ~~ cu masca din matase neagra, parea o umbra pnntre multc altele. intr-o noapte intunecata ca asta, nici macar luna nu 11 putea trada. . . Totu~i, nu avea rost sa i~i faca apantta prea devreme. 57
  29. 29. Londonezii incepeau cina destul de tarziu, iar Wadsworth nu era o exceptie, daca se lua dupa servitorii lui. Mat devreme, in cursul zilei, Dalton abordase un lacheu ~· incepuse o conversatie stupida. - Ma scuzi, baiete, dar stapanu' meu nu angajeat;"i ajutor din afar', ii spusese omul. - Foarte rau. A"i face orice sa am de mancare pen'cct mici. A"i cara carbune, nisip, a"i face orice, nu sunt mof- turos. Nevasta mea este draguta "ii vorbe~te bine. Ar putca veni sa serveasca daca domnu' ar avea nevoie vreodat'. - Neh, baiete, nu vrei sa aduci o fata draguta in casa asta, nu cu adevarat! Ore multe "ii oaspeti care nu sc poarta cum ar trebui. Dalton ar fi cerut mai multe detalii, dar batranul it avertizase din nou ~i se strecurase inapoi. Nurnai aUita, asta era ciudat, pentru eli "ii cei mai de jos servitori au tendinta de a vorbi despre sHipanii lor cu altii asemeni lor, pe ~i numai pentru a parea mai importanti. In consecinta, se pregati pentru o a~teptare lunga ~i sc sprijini mai bine de caramizile arse din spatele sau. Cel putin proprietarul pastra caldura caminului. Se gandi Ia lucrurile dragute ce ramaneau in casa ,lui" odata cu lasarea amurgului. 0 femeie locuia aici, poate chiar mai mult de una. 0 casa prirnitoare. 0 casa draguta. Era nevoie de o ferneie pentru asta. Propriul conac, mai dcgraba auster, era foarte frumos, eel mai bun. Cladit de bunicul sau pentru bunica, pentru nunta lor, era inca suficient de nou pentru a parea solid, "ii destul de vechi pentru a deveni un punct de reper in piateta eleganta. Dar nu era nici dragut ~i nici primitor. $i nici nu va fi curand, din moment ce Dalton nu avea nicio intentie sa se casatoreasca multi ani de acum inainte. Poate nicio- data. Pur ~i simplu nu i~i putea imagina viata aUituri de 58 l•IH.: ~i un copil. Ar fi prca multa zapaceala, prea multa /IHtltne. In fond, il avea pe nepotul sau care il va mo~teni, 1111 o buna zi. Collis Tremayne va fi un excelent Lord I llu:.ndge, 1n locul sau. Farniliile erau pentru alt gen de llllllcni, nu pentru el. rrebuia sa recunoasca, totu~i, eli grlidina care se intin- tl · , JOS, in fata lui, era foarte draguta. s Clara pa~i cat putu mai u~or pe covorul holului t .trc ducea spre dormitoarele familiei. De~i era trecut de llliCZul noptii, nu insemna eli toata lumea dormea bu~tean. I ui Beatrice ii placea sa spuna ca functionau dupa ,orele ura~ului", de~i calendarul lor social nu era chiar atat de pltn. In sinea ei, Clara credea ca, daca cineva doarme piina dupa-amiaza, nu are de ales ~i trebuie sa stea treaz pana tarziu in noapte. Dupa ce trecu de partea ,sensibmi" a holului, rasufla u~urata. Cele cateva servitoare pe care familia Trapp le avea erau de multa vreme in paturile lor, Ia etajul al treilea. Atata timp cat avea grija, era putin probabil ca acestea sa se trezeasca pentru altceva in afara unui clopotel furios sau a cererilor strigate ale stapanei. Totu~i, erau platiti bine ~i pareau •suficient de rnultumiti de slujbele lor, spre deosebire de biata ~i mica Rose. Clara se uiHi sub panza ce acoperea co~ul pe care il purta pe brat. Din nefericire, chiflele cu carne de vita se racisera, insa sticla de portelan cu ciocolata era inca fier- 59
  30. 30. binte. Reu~ise sa salveze de gemene ~i cativa biscuit• pentru ceai. Anticipand cu placere incantarea lui Rose, Clam ajunse pana Ia ultimul rand de sdiri care ducea sprc mansarda. Pescui cheia din buzunar ~i descuie u~a. Din cate ~tia, nimeni nu cautase cheia asta timp de un an ~i jumatate, de cand tacea drumul asta, mai ales pentru ca niciunul din casa sedentara numita Trapp nu ar fi urcat o treapHi in plus fata de cele necesare. Mansarda era ~i mai intunecata decat holul, dar Clara nu aprinse lumanarea. Stia cu ochii inchi~i unde se afla fiecare cutar ~i cutie, ~i putea sa i~i fadi drum prin mansarda ingusta tara sa se impiedice. La capatul indepartat, se opri in fata unui perete din scandura- singurul care separa mansarda de casa inveci- nata. Lovi u~or cu incheieturile degetelor de trei ori, apoi se dadu inapoi. Inaintea ei, una din scandurile cele mari se dadu la o parte, penduland in jurul singurului cui care o mai sustinea. I~i tacu aparitia o manuta care tinea un capat de lumanare, iar Clara clipi Ia vederea acelei lumini nea~teptate, in timp ce o apuca ~i o a~eza pe un cutar. Rose nu se simtea Ia fel de sigura in intuneric, ca·ea. Apoi aparu un cap micut, acoperit cu o boneta imen- sa, ~i trupul unei cameriste tinere aluneca prin gaura in- gusta. - Buna seara, miss Clara! - Buna seara, Rose, ii dispunse Clara, cu caldura. Ti-am adus simbria. Si de data asta avem prajitura cu lamaie. Fata mica a fetei se lumina la numele delicatesei, dar a~tepta politicos sa se a~eze Clara ~i sa inceapa sa scoata continutul co~ului, inainte de a se a~eza ~i ea. Cand Clara o intalnise pentru prima data pe cameris- 60 11 d111 casa de alaturi, punea deoparte ultimele hai~e ale lttt Bentley, in mansarda, dupa moartea lui. Sunetul unor h11hotc de plans o speriase tare rau, mai ales eli ~i ea 11 sasc cateva lacrimi in acel moment. La inceput, crezuse ca, in s:Iar~it, Beatrice venise pana ~~~ sa o ajute. Dar apoi i~i daduse seama ca suspinele !11 1lm~ite veneau din alta directie, tara a mai mentiona ca 1111 scmanau in niciun chip cu tanguielile teatrale ale lui lk.ttrice. Urmase sunetele pana la peretele indepartat al man- ttdei, amintindu-~i ca locuinta familiei Trapp avea un w l comun cu celelalte case din jurul exclusivistei Piete St11ythe. Nu mai auzise pana atunci vreun sunet de Ia niciuna <1111 ccle doua case cu care se invecinau, dar peretii dintre 1 k crau din piatra groasa ~i destul de impenetrabili. 1>intr-un anumit motiv, doar acest perete fusese netermi- u.tl ~ i inlocuit cu scandura. Plansul devenea din ce in ce mai disperat, insa nu 111ai tare. Mi~cata de sunetul trist, Clara ingenunchease lftnga perete ~i batuse inceti~or. - Hei? Te simti bine? Pot sa fac ceva pentru tine? Suspinele se oprisera imediat ~i nu se mai auzse nimic dtn cealalta parte, dar Clara simtise ca eel care pHlnge o ol'iCUlta. Se a~ezase pe podea, cu spatele la perete, nedorind ,; lase singur pe cineva atat de indurerat. - Si eu am plans, spusese ea, sprijinindu-~i obrazul de lemnul tare. Stiu ca este mult mai greu sa fii singur t•und e~ti trist. Nu auzise nimic mult timp, apoi cineva rasuflase .t<.Hinc. Incurajata, Clara continuase: - Sunt trista pentru ca cineva a murit. De dincolo venise un alt oftat, apoi o voce subtire intrebase: 61
  31. 31. - Cine? - Sotul meu. Este... era soldat, a luptat in Peninsulli - Napoleon i-a venit de hac? Clara daduse din cap cu tristete. - Nu. Nu a fost un final eroic pentru Bentley. A alunecat in noroi ~i ~i-a frant gatul, in drum spre closet. Urmase un moment lung de tacere. Apoi Clara auzisc un chicotit inabu~it. Nu era un moment potrivit pentru a rade, Clara ~tia asta, dar nu-~i putuse opri propriul chi- cotit. Apoi, simtul stapanit al ridicolului pusese sHipanirc pe ea ~i rasese impreuna cu straina care se afla de cealalta parte a peretelui, pana cand lacrimile ii brazdasera obrajii. Cand hohotele neputincioase, pe jumatate din cauza lacrimilor, se stinsesera in slar~it, Clara i~i ~tersese ochii, incercand sa fie trista, dar simtindu-se de fapt mult mai bine. - L-ai iubit? Clara nu raspunsese imediat, pentru ca, intr-adevar, nu ~tia. - L-am placut. Nu era foarte luminat, ~i nici extraor- dinar de responsabil, dar era un om bun. Probabil ca daca am fi stat mai mult de cateva luni impreuna a~ fi ajuns sa il iubesc. Dar a fost chemat sub arme imediat dupa ce ne-am casatorit. De fapt, inainte, motiv pentru care se ~i casatorise cu el, intr-un amestec impropriu de inflacarare romantica ~i patriotism. Casiitorie tipica pentru vreme de razboi, gan- dise ea. Amstec de amuzament ~i ridicol. Bietul Bentley. Toate momentele importante ale vietii sale fusesera o serie de glume rasuflate. I~i ~tersese ochii din nou, apoi se intorsese spre perete. - Tu de ce plangi? - Spatele. Ma doare. - Spatele? Te-ai ranit? 62 Nu, domni~oara. Am fost biciuita. Clara fusese ingrozita. Ai fost biciuita? 0 nu este chiar a~a de rau, tremurase vocea. Nu ca ' . 11unc1 cand am varsat ceai pe oaspetele stapanulm. Ai fost biciuita pentru ca ai varsat ceai? Pai, era chiar fierbinte, domni~oara. $i sunt foarte IICIIdemanatica. Dar nu am mai varsat ceai niciodata, o 1 1vurase vocea. De data asta am uitat sa ~terg praful de casa scarilor. Clara nu mai putuse suporta. Se afla acolo, plangan- dtt ~i de mila, gandind eli viata ei era jalnidi, acum di til pindea de sora lui Bentley ~i de cumnatul ei. I se !acu ,11~ine cand i~i aminti de noua ei camera spatioasa din l .1sa confortabila a lui Beatrice Trapp, ~i de faptul ca nu 11vl!a alte indatoriri mai apasatoare decat aceea de o ajuta "·' aiba grija de doua fete tacute. Se cutremurase, la acest gand, ~i simtise cum scandura dm spatele ei se mi~ca, eliberata. Asta ii daduse o idee. - Ascultli... cum te cheama? - Numele meu este Rose, domni~oara. Clara tresarise. - Hei este ~i al meu! Clara Rose. Apoi se aplecase ' v dm nou spre perete, atingandu-1 cu grija. Rose, vreau sa unpingi scandura asta. Incercase sa i~i st.rec~ar~ degetele 111 jurul ei, !ara niciun rczultat, dar o lov1tura dm cealaltli parte mi~ca scandura suficient de m~lt cat saA~o,ata tre~e dincolo. Fara sa ia in seama a~chule care 11 mtrau m varfurile degetelor, Clara impinsese cu putere. Cu un scra~nit de lemn uscat, scandura alunecase mai intai ina- untru ~i pe urma intr-o parte. . . Lumina tremurata a unei lumanari de seu luc1se pnn spartura, dupa care fu blocata de o boneta alba, care atar- na, ~i de o fata mica, infometata. 63

×