Details Product [GIFT IDEAS] Blind Spots: Why We Fail to Do What s Right and What to Do about It by Max H. Bazerman :

Title: Blind Spots( Why We Fail to Do What s Right and What to Do about It) Binding: Paperback Author: MaxH.Bazerman Publisher: PrincetonUniversityPress

Download Click This Link https://gotelsangdewa.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0691156220