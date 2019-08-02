Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Free�Audiobooks�Online�Lawless Lawless�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Lawless Bernadette�'Bernie'�Hunt�prides�herself�on�never�settling.�In�school,�she�was�always�at�the�top�of�her�class,�and�...
Lawless
Lawless
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobooks Online Lawless

3 views

Published on

Free Audiobooks Online Lawless

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobooks Online Lawless

  1. 1. Free�Audiobooks�Online�Lawless Lawless�Audiobook LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Lawless Bernadette�'Bernie'�Hunt�prides�herself�on�never�settling.�In�school,�she�was�always�at�the�top�of�her�class,�and�after� graduating�from�Spellman�with�honors�she�landed�a�job�at�one�of�Atlanta's�top�marketing�firms.�She�lives�by�her� father's�motto:�the�best�of�everything,�or�nothing�at�all.�Bernie�excels�in�life,�but�love�is�another�story.�Being� gorgeous,�smart�and�from�a�well�to�do�family,�she�has�no�shortage�of�high�society�suitors�vying�for�her�attention,�but� when�measured�against�her�father,�none�seem�good�enough.�This�changes�when�she�meets�Keith�Davis,�a�hot�shot� lawyer�recently�hired�at�her�father's�firm.�Keith�is�handsome,�financially�stable,�and�as�skilled�in�the�bedroom�as�he�is in�open�court,�with�an�infectious�personality�that�draws�people,�including�Bernie,�to�him.�Being�new�to�Atlanta�from� New�Orleans,�Keith's�past�is�somewhat�of�a�mystery,�but�that�doesn't�stop�Bernie�from�falling�head�over�heels�for� him.�The�day�Keith�gets�down�on�one�knee�and�proposes�to�Bernie�is�one�of�the�happiest�of�her�life.�She�has�found�a kindred�soul�who�seems�to�bring�everything�to�the�table...�including�a�dark�secret.�When�Keith�is�unexpectedly� summoned�back�to�New�Orleans�to�attend�the�funeral�of�a�relative�killed�under�questionable�circumstances,�Bernie� insists�on�being�by�his�side.�Their�trip�to�the�Big�Easy�will�find�the�couple�in�the�middle�of�a�murder�mystery�that�Keith has�been�reluctantly�charged�to�solve.�During�the�investigation�into�the�slaying,�secrets�will�be�unearthed�about� Keith's�past�that�cause�Bernie�to�question�everything�she�thought�she�knew�about�the�man�she's�agreed�to�marry.
  3. 3. Lawless
  4. 4. Lawless

×