-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download Read Cursive Writing Practice (Ready, Set, Learn Series) | Ebook PDF Free
Download Here https://lkmnsorgedhang.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1420659421
The Ready-Set-Learn series has just what parents want: fun-filled activities to give their children a head start on learning the basic skills needed for success in school. The 7" x 9" size is just right for a young child. Colorful stickers provide motivation. An incentive chart highlights the child s progress. A ribbon sticker rewards the child for a job well done. Choose from 56 titles that focus on alphabet, numbers, reading, math, mazes, puzzles, word games, printing, cursive writing and more. 64pp
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment