----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Paperback. Pub Date :2014-01-06 Pages: 336 Language: English Publisher: McGraw-Hill Education With replacement costs high and start-up time critical. employee retention is more valuable than ever This best-selling guide provides 26 strategies to. keep talented employees happy and productive. Citing research and experience with dozens of organizations. the authors present many examples of how todays companies have applied their retention strategies and increased their retention rates. The chapters are arranged alphabetically. from Ask to Zenith. Each chapter includes a series of to-do lists. company examples. and an alas story drawn from the authors personal experiences. In this new edition. in addition to updating and revising all information. the work will have more international stories and statistics.

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Beverly Kaye

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-4

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

-Format : E-Books

-Seller information : Beverly Kaye ( 9✮ )

-Link Download : https://zzeeyindoll44.blogspot.com/?book=160994884X



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://zzeeyindoll44.blogspot.com/?book=160994884X )

