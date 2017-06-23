 Classification and Precautions of Common Ink  on the Market

If the color classification, ink can be divided into:

Dye-type ink: that is, dye-based ink, is currently the most inkjet printer used in the current ink.

Pigment type ink: is the pigment as the color of the ink.

If the ink is in accordance with the solvent to different, is divided into:

Water-based ink: water and water-soluble solvent as the main component of the dissolved color.

Oily ink: a non-water-soluble solvent as the main component of the dissolved color base.

Note: The above concepts are interspersed with each other during the course of practice. For example, some pigment-based inks may be water-based inks or oily inks. However, water-based inks and oily inks are certainly not allowed to be mixed in the same printhead, depending on their nature and the practical needs of the printer. The shelf life of the ink is usually two years, the ink storage needs sealed, to prevent direct sunlight, the temperature should not be too high or too low (normal room temperature can be).

Digital printing industry commonly used several ink is divided into:

1, water-based ink (indoor ink such as indoor ink, hot sublimation ink, etc.)

2, outdoor ink (solvent ink)

3, UV ink

4, active ink

5, special ink (such as ceramic ink, glass ink, etc.)

