Echos n64 v1 FAVL newsletter for January 2020

1 ECHOS DES BIBLIOTHEQUES N° 64 janvier 2021 Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains www.favl.org Contacts : 09 BP 93...
2 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Relance des activités du Centre Multimédia de Hound...
3 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Organisation d’un camp de lecture à la médiathèque ...
4 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Rencontres avec les gérants des bibliothèques du Ce...
5 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Organisation d’une séance de lecture à la bibliothè...
6 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Le représentant national de FAVL-BF visite la bibli...
  1. 1. 1 ECHOS DES BIBLIOTHEQUES N° 64 janvier 2021 Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains www.favl.org Contacts : 09 BP 938 Ouagadougou 09 Tél : (+226) 50 36 13 41 www.favl.org Dounko Sanou Représentant National FAVL sanoudoun- ko@gmail.com (+226) 76 67 87 51 71 63 61 54 Ce bulletin est la lettre d’information de Amis des Bibliothèques de Vil- lages Africains. Il permet aux lecteurs des biblio- thèques, aux communau- tés, aux maires et con- seillers municipaux de s’informer des activités des différentes biblio- thèques au Burkina Faso. Notons que ces biblio- thèques visent à promou- voir la lecture publique en zones ru- rales, améliorer le rende- ment scolaire des élèves, permettre aux commu- nautés et aux jeunes de s’instruire à travers le livre. Nos remerciements vont à l’endroit de tous les partenaires, les maires des collectivités locales, les enseignants, les lec- teurs et toute la commu- nauté qui soutiennent chaque jour la bonne marche de ces biblio- thèques. Vos suggestions seront la bienvenue pour l’amélio- ration de nos services. Suivez FAVL sur Twitter. Installez Twitter sur votre smartphone et téléchargez le logiciel. Créez un compte, et suivez FAVL @FAVLafrica Réouverture prochaine des bibliothèques de Béréba et Dimikuy Le représentant national de FAVL-BF et son animateur Boué Alidou, ont rencontré le 25 novembre 2020, monsieur Doyé Zoubiéssé, maire de la commune de Béréba dans la province du Tuy. Cette rencontre entre dans le cadre des négociations pour la réouverture des bibliothèques communautaires de Béréba et Dimikuy fermées depuis fin 2017. En rappel, des rencontres précédentes avaient déjà eu lieux pendant lesquelles, des engagements avaient été pris par le maire et l’équipe de FAVL-BF. Le représentant national de FAVL-BF a donc remercié le maire Doyé et le conseil municipal de la commune de Béréba pour avoir tenu leur engagement en émettant le mandat pour le remboursement des frais de cotisation de l’ex gérante Koura Ivette à la Caisse Nationale de Sécurité Sociale (CNSS). Ensuite, le représentant a informé le maire du retrait du mandat et les informations reçues du côté de la CNSS. Monsieur le maire s’est réjoui des informations reçues et l’avancée du processus pour le versement. Il a profité de cette rencontre pour informer le représentant de FAVL-BF que la commune de Béréba ne pourra pas recruter des gérants ou gérantes mais elle va plutôt prévoir une subvention pour une prise en charge des gestionnaires desdites bibliothèques. En ce qui concerne l’ouverture des deux bibliothèques, et dans l’objectif de satisfaire les usagers des deux villages il a été suggéré de chercher deux gérants. Un gérant pour la bibliothèque de Béréba et un autre pour celle de Di- mikuy. Une bonne nouvelle du côté de Sabcé Le 9 décembre 2020, le représentant national de FAVL-BF a eu une communication téléphonique avec Ouédraogo Rosine gérante de la bibliothèque communautaire de Sabcé dans la province du Bam. Le présentant national de FAVL-BF a appris avec la gérante que le test de recrutement d’un gestionnaire de la bibliothèque commu- nale de Sabcé a eu lieu en ce début du mois de décembre 2020 et elle est l’heureuse admise. Pour l’instant elle n’a pas encore pris service en tant qu’agent communal mais elle continue d’ouvrir la bibliothèque au bonheur des usagers. Après les com- munes de Rollo et Nasséré dans la province du Bam qui ont engagé des agents com- munaux pour gérer leurs bibliothèques communales, c’est le tour de la commune de Sabcé qui vient d’emboiter leurs pas en recrutant un agent communal pour gérer sa bibliothèque. FAVL-BF et ses partenaires encou- ragent les autres maires à emboiter les pas des communes de Nasséré, Rollo et Sabcé qui œu- vrent pour la pérennisation de leurs bibliothèques en recrutant des gérants en tant qu’agents com- munaux. Bravo à la gérante Rosine qui a dû pa- tienter pendant deux ans sans percevoir des frais de motivation. Félicitations au maire et tout le conseil municipal de la commune de Sabcé !
  2. 2. 2 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Relance des activités du Centre Multimédia de Houndé Le 27 novembre 2020 a eu lieu à Houndé, une rencontre de relance des activités du Centre Multimé- dia de Houndé (CMH). Ont pris part à cette rencontre, Koura Donkoui point focal de FAVL Houndé, Bazoun Robert illustrateurs des livres CMH, Boué Alidou animateur de FAVL et Sanou Dounko représentant national de FAVL-BF. Quatre points étaient inscrits à l’ordre du jour de cette rencontre. Le premier point a permis de faire un bilan des activités de janvier à octobre 2020. Il est ressorti de ce bilan que dix livres ont été produits et 8 autres sont en cours de finalisation. Malgré les acquis intéres- sants enregistrés, chaque participant a été invité à jouer sa partition notamment Koura Donkoui qui est chargé de diffuser l’information, de collecter les écrits, d’apporter des contributions, d’adapter les textes et les disposer à Bazoun Robert. Celui-ci à son tour a été invité à faire de son mieux pour fina- liser les illustrations et les remettre à Donkoui pour le premier montage en Publisher avant de les transmettre à Dounko qui se chargera de faire les corrections et révisons nécessaires et les imprimer. Ensuite, Dounko doit remettre les copies aux auteurs des livres pour les inciter à écrire d’autres livres ou partager l’information avec leurs camarades. Au deuxième point, les difficultés ont été relevées parmi lesquelles on retient : le retard du rapport financier ; le non-respect de la période de remise des draft de livres ; la résistance des parents à autoriser leurs enfants à écrire ; le manque de moyens financiers pour mener des sensibili- sations dans les lycées et collèges ; le manque d’échantillonnages pour encourager les au- teurs ; la complexité des illustrations de cer- tains textes et l’insuffisance du contenu de certains écrits. Enfin au troisième point, des perspectives ont été élaborées : continuer à travailler ; finaliser tous les livres en cours afin d’atteindre 24 livres au total ; valoriser les livres déjà produits à travers l’organisation d’une foire des livres CMH et enfin former des volontaires en illustration. Visite de la bibliothèque mobile Pénélope dans les écoles de Houndé Initiée pour rapprocher les livres des enfants et élèves des écoles primaires de la ville de Houndé, la bibliothèque mobile Pénélope travaille sans relâche. L’animateur Bihoun Miwo Judicaël recruté en début décembre 2020, a effectué vingt-deux visites avec BMP dans huit écoles primaires de la ville de Houndé. Ces différentes visites ont permis à 781 élèves de profiter des bienfaits de la bibliothèque mobile Pénélope. En plus de la lecture libre au choix, l’animateur a animé des séances de sensibilisa- tion sur l’importance de la lecture et l’entretien des livres, encouragé les élèves à lire, apporté des ex- plications des mots difficiles et aidé certains à bien lire. Ces visites ont été pour certains enfants, une découverte de nouveaux livres. Elles ont été des moments pendants lesquels des enseignants, des élèves du secondaire et des parents d’élèves sont passés visiter la BMP et encourager l’animateur. Monsieur Bihoun, s’est réjoui de ce premier mois de travail avec la BMP et espère se donner davan- tage les mois à venir afin que la BMP joue son rôle de promotion de la lecture.
  3. 3. 3 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Organisation d’un camp de lecture à la médiathèque municipale de Kaya Du 21 au 23 décembre 2020 s’est tenu à la médiathèque municipale de Kaya, un camp de lecture. Il a été organisé sur les fonds propres de la commune dans le cadre de sa politique de promotion de la lecture à l’école primaire. Ce sont vingt-cinq (25) élèves des classes de CE2 et CM1 venus des écoles de la zone urbaine des circonscriptions de Kaya I, Kaya II et Kaya III. L’animation des acti- vités du camp a été assurée par : Sawadogo Jean Baptiste gérant de la médiathèque, Belemviré Ben- jamin et Sawadogo Joseph tous animateurs de la bibliothèque municipale de Kaya, Sawadogo Awa stagiaire à la médiathèque sous la supervision de Zabré Saïdou directeur de l’informatique et des statistiques de la Mairie de Kaya. Avant de commencer les activités du camp proprement dit, tous les participants ont reçu des cache-nez et des consignes pour le respect des gestes barrières pour évi- ter le coronavirus. Durant trois jours, les participants ont eu des séances de lecture, de jeu de bingo, des sensibilisations sur l’importance de la bibliothèque et de la lecture, des sensibilisations sur l’hy- giène corporelle et vestimentaire, d’apprentissage de chant, de brossage des dents et de lavage des mains, une discussion en petits groupes sur le savoir lire et écrire. Bref, une multitude d’activités visant à intéresser les participants à aimer la lecture et à fréquenter la bibliothèque. La particularité pour ce camp de 2020 est que les participants n’ont pas été habillés en t-shirt et les animations pre- naient fin juste après le déjeuner. Il faut signaler que le représentant national de FAVL-BF Sanou Dounko et des gérants des bibliothèques fonctionnelles de la province du Sanmatenga ont pris part au camp le premier jour et ils ont apporté leur savoir-faire en matière d’animation de camp. Toutes nos vives félicitations au conseil municipal pour la mise en œuvre de sa politique de promotion de la lecture au profit des enfants de la commune. Participation de Boni Pauline à la rencontre des gérants des bibliothèques du Tuy Boni Pauline est la gérante de la bibliothèque lumière pour enfants de Houndé (ALPE). Une biblio- thèque au centre de Houndé qui contribue comme toute autre bibliothèque à donner le goût de la lecture aux communautés. Pour sa première fois, elle a parti- cipé le 27 novembre 2020 à une rencontre des gérants des bibliothèques soutenues par FAVL-BF dans la province du Tuy, Houet et la Léraba. Cette rencontre des gérants de bibliothèques est régulièrement orga- nisée par FAVL-BF dans le but de renforcer les capa- cités des gérants sur les outils de gestion et d’anima- tion des activités dans les bibliothèques. Elle s’est réjouie de sa participation parce qu’elle a non seule- ment partagé ses expériences avec ses collègues gé- rants mais aussi elle a eu de nouvelles idées et de bons échanges avec eux. Elle dit également avoir ap- pris de nouvelles activités qu’elle pourra mettre en pratique les jours à venir au sein de sa bibliothèque. Elle a informé ses collègues gérants de bibliothèques que la bibliothèques ALPE reste ouverte à tous et toutes.
  4. 4. 4 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Rencontres avec les gérants des bibliothèques du Centre-Nord Les 19 et 21 décembre 2020, ont eu lieu à la bibliothèque communautaire de Kongoussi et à la mé- diathèque de Kaya deux rencontres avec les gérants des bibliothèques fonctionnelles dans la région du Centre-Nord, notamment celles du Sanmatenga et du Bam. La rencontre de Kongoussi tenue 19 décembre, a vu la participation des gérants de : Kongoussi, Rouko, Guibaré, Sabcé et Rollo. Celle de Kaya quant à elle, a vu la participation des gérants de : Kaya, Boussouma, Korsimoro, Pibaoré, Mané, les deux animateurs de la bibliothèque municipale de Kaya et une stagiaire de la média- thèque de Kaya. Les deux rencontres organisées dans les deux localités, nous ont permis de discu- ter, partager les expériences et renforcer les capacités des gérants sur la collecte des données et l’animation dans les bibliothèques. Elles ont été l’occasion pour les participants de pratiquer les jeux de mots croisés et de scrabble. Il faut noter que du côté de Kaya, les gérants ont participé au premier jour de l’animation du camp de lecture à la médiathèque organisé par la mairie avant d’en- tamer la rencontre proprement dite. Au sortir desdites rencontres, nous pouvons dire qu’il y a beau- coup de défis à relever surtout du côté de l’animation des activités, les sensibilisations dans les écoles, les lycées et collèges afin d’augmenter la fréquentation des bibliothèques. Citation du mois : (Charles de Montalembert ) « Les difficultés ne sont pas faites pour abattre, mais pour être abattues » Organisation des jeux de mots croisés à la bibliothèque de Koumbia Le 19 décembre 2020 a été marqué à la bibliothèque communautaire de Koumbia dans la province du Tuy par l’organisation d’une séance de jeu de mots croisés. L’animateur de FAVL-BF qui était en déplacement ce jour à Koumbia, a tenu des séances de mots croisés avec deux filles du secon- daire. N’ayant pas encore découvert ce jeu de mots croisés, ce fut une très belle initiative pour elles. Au début, elles ne pensaient pas y arriver mais à la fin de la première séance, elles avaient le sourire aux lèvres. Elles ont ensuite enchainé une autre séance avec plaisir. Pour terminer, elles pri- rent quelques minutes pour parcourir le bulletin d’informations échos des bibliothèques N°63. Avant de partir de la bibliothèque, elles se sont dites satisfaites du temps passé parce qu’il a été très enrichissant pour elles. Elles ont promis qu’elles seront régulières à la bibliothèque pour découvrir d’autres livres et d’autres jeux.
  5. 5. 5 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Organisation d’une séance de lecture à la bibliothèque de Koho L’animateur de FAVL-BF, Boué Alidou, dans le cadre de ses activités dans les bibliothèques, a organisé le 18 décembre 2020, une séance de lecture guidée. Plus d’une dizaine de filles toutes des élèves de l’école primaire « A » de Koho située à proxi- mité de la bibliothèque ont pris part à cette séance. Pour réus- sir cette activité, l’animateur a utilisé les livres photos réalisés par l’équipe FAVL-BF qui sont bien adaptés au niveau des participants. Après quelques minutes de lecture silencieuse, chaque partici- pante a eu droit à une lecture à voix haute. Des petites diffi- cultés de prononciation et de syllabation ont été contactées puis corrigées. A la fin de la séance, chaque participante s’est réjouie d’avoir eu un temps de lecture. Citation du mois : (Amelia Earhart) « Le plus difficile est de se décider d’agir, le reste n’est que de la ténacité.» L’écrivain Burkinabé Bali Nebie fait don de copies des livres à FAVL-BF Le 10 décembre 2020, le représentant national de FAVL-BF a eu des échanges avec l’écrivain Bur- kinabé Bali Nebié auteur de trois livres (Crépuscules des ténèbres, Le roi du Djadjo et la sorcellerie un tigre géant sur papier). Ces échanges entre dans le cadre de la collaboration entre FAVL-BF et Bali Nebié. Ils ont échangé sur les deux premiers titres qui ont été lus par les usagers des bibliothèques soutenues par Amis des biblio- thèques de villages africains/FAVL. Ensuite, Bali a remis deux copies des premiers titres et une autre copie de son essai intitulé : La sorcelle- rie un Géant tigre sur Papier. Au nom de FAVL-BF, le représen- tant national de FAVL-BF Sanou Dounko a félicité et remercié Bali Nebié pour le don des copies qui traduise cette bonne collaboration. L’équipe de FAVL-USA et celle de FAVL-BF, vous souhaite une bonne et heureuse année 2021
  6. 6. 6 Echos des Bibliothèques Amis des Bibliothèques de Villages Africains Le représentant national de FAVL-BF visite la bibliothèque de Karaba Le représentant national de FAVL-BF, Sanou Dounko a visité la bibliothèque communautaire de Karaba située au secteur N°1 de la commune de Houndé. Arrivé à la bibliothèque aux environs de 11 heures, la bibliothèque n’avait aucun ’usager mais la bibliothèque était bien propre avec des livres bien rangés aux rayons des étagères. S’adressant à la gérante Domboué Hakahoun, celle-ci lui a fait savoir qu’en ces temps de récoltes la bibliothèque est peu fréquentée mais des élèves de la classe du CM2 viennent après leur cours de soutien à l’école. Pour encourager et motiver la gérante, le représentant lui a proposé une séance de lecture d’un livre CMH suivi de discussion. Ils ont donc choisi le livre CMH intitulé : Nambé le fils mal aimé. Ils ont lu le livre tour à tour et à haute voix jusqu’à la fin. Ensuite ils ont cherché la signification du mot convive dans le dictionnaire. Pour Domboué Hakahoun la gérante, sa remarque est que les enfants orphelins sont la plupart, maltraités par les coépouses de leurs mamans. Ils ont suggéré que le livre soit utilisé pour faire des sensibilisa- tions avec les femmes. Après cette activité, ils ont joué au scrabble en présence de l’animateur Boué Alidou. Avant la fin du jeu de scrabble, deux lecteurs sont venus de Houndé. Le premier est un ressortant du village de Béréba. Celui-ci n’a pas aimé la fermeture de la bibliothèque de Béréba et souhaite sa réouverture afin de leur permettre de lire et encourager leurs petits frères à aimer la lec- ture. Le second quant à lui, est ve- nu pour sa première fois suite à la motivation du premier. Celui-ci s’est abonné et espère lire tous les romans au programme de sa classe. Pour le représentant national, la bibliothèque de Karaba joue un rôle important pour les lecteurs des lycées et collègues de la ville de Houndé. Pour terminer sa visite, il a invité la gérante à s’adonner à la lecture et à animer des activités au profit des enfants. Citation du mois : (Charles de Montalembert ) « Les difficultés ne sont pas faites pour abattre, mais pour être abattues » Témoignage d’une lectrice de Koumbia Je m’appelle Sangaré Latifa Leila. Je suis élève en classe de 3e au CEG départemental de Koumbia dans la province du Tuy. Ma mère Bonkian Assiatou a géré cette bibliothèque à un moment donné. Je l’accompagnais régulièrement à la biblio- thèque. Ma mère qui était consciente de l’im- portance de la lecture m’encourageais chaque fois à lire quand nous sommes en- semble à la bibliothèque. Des fois, elle m’en- voyait des livres à la maison pour lire. C’est là que je me suis familiarisée avec les livres. Aujourd’hui, je la remercie de m’avoir don- né cette opportunité très importante pour ma vie. La pandémie de la maladie du coronavi- rus nous a privé de la bibliothèque entre avril et juillet 2020. Nous nous réjouissons de la réouverture de la bibliothèque et espérons qu’elle restera permanemment ouverte pour permettre aux filles et aux fils de la com- mune de renforcer leurs connaissances.

