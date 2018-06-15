[LOWEST PRICE] The Sword and the Mind by Yagyu Muenori full

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
The first English translation of a seventeenth-century philosophical exploration of Japanese swordsmanship offers strategic advice in the tradition of "A Book of Five Rings."
Author : Yagyu Muenori
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Yagyu Muenori ( 8✮ )
Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0879512563
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment