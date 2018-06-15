[LOWEST PRICE] The Sword and the Mind by Yagyu Muenori full

Synnopsis :

The first English translation of a seventeenth-century philosophical exploration of Japanese swordsmanship offers strategic advice in the tradition of "A Book of Five Rings."



Author : Yagyu Muenori

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Yagyu Muenori ( 8✮ )

Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0879512563

