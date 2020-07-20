Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundamentos de las cargas electrostáticas

  1. 1. Dr. Faustino Maldonado Tijerina Primera sesión Física III
  2. 2. Ley de Coulomb  El científico francés, Charles Coulomb estudió la ley que rige la atracción y repulsión de dos cargas eléctricas puntuales en reposo.  Coulomb estableció que la fuerza F de atracción o repulsión entre dos cargas puntuales, es inversamente proporcional al cuadrado de la distancia r que las separa. Esto en el lenguaje matemático, se escribe de la siguiente manera:  F α 1/r elevada al cuadrado  Notó además, que la fuerza eléctrica entre dos cargas puntuales es directamente proporcional al producto de sus cargas, lo que matemáticamente se escribe de la siguiente forma:  F α (q1) (q2)  Al relacionar las dos expresiones anteriores, se obtiene:  F α (q1) (q2)/r elevada al cuadrado
  3. 3. Ley de Coulomb  Se puede transformar la relacion anterior en una igualdad, si se cambia el signo de proporcionalidad α por un signo de igual e incluimos una constante de proporcionalidad, que simplemente pudiera ser k, pero en ocasiones se escribe como 1/4πє, así, la expresión matemática de la ley de Coulomb será:  F = (1/4πє) (q1) (q2)/r elevada al cuadrado  Donde є recibe el nombre de constante de permitividad en el vacío y cuyo valor es igual a : 0.00000000000885418 Coulombs al cuadrado/Newtons metro cuadrado.  Para facilitar la aplicación de la expresión matemática de la Ley de Coulomb, se tiene lo siguiente: k = 1/4πє = 1/(4)(3.1416)(0.00000000000885418) = 0.00000000000000899 Newtons metro cuadrado/Coulombs al cuadrado. Por tanto, simplificando la expresión matemática de la ley de coulomb, queda simplemente F = k q1q2/r elevada al cuadrado.
  4. 4. La Ley de Coulomb  La constante de proporcionalidad k tendrá un valor de acuerdo con el sistema de unidades utilizado:  En el Sistema Internacional (SI) K = 9000000000 Newtons metro cuadrado/Coulombs al cuadrado.  En el sistema Cegesimal (CGS) k = 1 dina centímetros cuadrados/unidades electrostática al cuadrado  La ley de Coulomb queda en los siguientes términos: “La fuerza eléctrica de atracción o repulsión entre dos cargas puntuales q1 y q2, es directamente proporcional al producto de las cargas e inversamente proporcional al cuadrado de la distancia r que las separa”.
  5. 5. Ley de Coulomb  Puede observarse que la ley de Coulomb es similar a la Ley de la Gravitación Universal. Sin embargo, las fuerzas debidas a la gravedad siempre son de atracción, mientras que las fuerzas eléctricas pueden ser de atracción o repulsión.  Además, las fuerzas eléctricas son mas intensas que las ocasionadas por la gravedad.
  6. 6. La Ley de Coulomb  La ecuación obtenida para la ley de coulomb solo es válida cuando las cargas se encuentran en el vacío, o en forma aproximada si están en el aire.  Pero si entre las cargas existe una substancia o medio aislante, la fuerza eléctrica entre éstas sufrirá una disminución, la cual será mayor o menor dependiendo del medio.  La relacion que existe entre la fuerza eléctrica de dos cargas en el vacío y la fuerza eléctrica de estas mismas cargas, sumergidas en algún medio o substancia aislante, recibe el nombre de permitividad relativa o coeficiente dieléctrico єr de dicho medio o substancia.  Por tanto, єr = F/F՚
  7. 7. La Ley de Coulomb  Єr = la permitividad relativa del medio (adimensional)  F = fuerza eléctrica entre las cargas en el vacío en Newton (N) o en dinas  F՚ = fuerza eléctrica entre las mismas cargas colocadas en el medio, de una substancia, en Newtons (N) o en dinas.  En la siguiente tabla se enlistan algunos valores de permitividad relativa para algunos medios, observe que la permitividad relativa del aire es casi igual a la del vacío.  Por ello, al resolver problemas de cargas eléctricas en el aire, se consideran como si se encontraran en el vacío.
  8. 8. Ley de Coulomb Medio aislador Permitividad relativa (єr) Vacío 1.0000 Aire 1.0005 Gasolina 2.35 Aceite 2.8 Vidrio 4.7 Mica 5.6 Glicerina 45 Agua 80.5
  9. 9. Solución de problemas  1.- Calcular la fuerza eléctrica entre dos cargas cuyos valores son: q1 = 2 milicoulombs, q2 = 4 milicoulombs, al estar separadas en el vacio por una distancia de 30 centímetros.  Datos: F = ? ; q1 = 2miliCoulombs; q2 = 4 milicoulombs; r = 30 centímetros = 0.30 metros; k = 9000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados/Coulombs al cuadrado.  Fórmula: F = k q1q2/r elevada al cuadrado.  Substituyendo los datos en la fórmula, se obtiene lo siguiente:  F = (9000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados/Coulombs al cuadrado) (0.002C)(0.004C)/(0.30m)al cuadrado = 72,000 Newtons metros cuadrados/(0.09 metros cuadrados) = (72,000/0.09) Newtons por tanto:  F = 800,000 Newtons
  10. 10. Solución de problemas  2.- Determinar la fuerza eléctrica entre dos cargas cuyos valores son: q1 = -3 microCoulombs, q2 = 4 microCoulombs, al estar separados en el vacío una distancia de 50 centímetros.  Datos: F = ?; q1 = -3 microCoulombs (μC); q2 = 4 microCoulombs (μC); r = 50 cm = 0.5 m; k = 9000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados/Coulombs al cuadrado.  Fórmula: F = k q1q2/r al cuadrado  Substituyendo los valores en la fórmula y haciendo los cálculos, se obtiene:  F = (9000,000,000 Nm al cuadrado/ C al cuadrado) (- 0.000003 C)(0.000004 C)/(0.5m)(0.5m) = - 0.108/0.25 = - 0.432 Newtons.
  11. 11. Solución de problemas  3.- Una carga de -0.03 unidades electrostáticas (ues), se encuentra en el aire a 15 centímetros de otra carga de -0.04 ues, calcular:  A) ¿Cuál es la fuerza eléctrica entre ellas?  B) ¿Cuál sería la fuerza eléctrica entre ellas si estuvieran sumergidas en aceite?  Datos: q1 = -0.03 ues; q2 = -0.04 ues; r = 15 cms; k = 1 dina centímetros cuadrados/unidades electrostáticas al cuadrado; F = ?  Fórmula: F = kq1q2/r al cuadrado  A) F = (1dina cms al cuadrado/ues al cuadrado) (-0.03 ues9(-0.04 ues)/(15 cm al cuadrado) = 0.0012/225 = 0.00000533 dinas.
  12. 12. Solución de problemas  B) Si estuvieran sumergidas en aceite, cuya permitividad relativa єr es de 2.8, leída en la tabla de la diapositiva 8, el valor de la fuerza F՚ en el aceite, se calcula de la siguiente manera:  Єr = F/F՚ por tanto, F՚ = F / єr = 0.00000533/2.8 dinas = 0.0000019 dinas.
  13. 13. Solución de problemas  4.- Una carga eléctrica de 2μC se encuentra en el aire a 60 centímetros de otra carga. La fuerza con la cual se rechazan es de 0.3 Newtons. ¿Cuánto vale la carga desconocida?  Datos: q1 = 0.000002 Coulombs; q2 = ?; r = 60 cms = 0.60 metros; F = 0.3 Newtons; k = 9000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados/Coulombs al cuadrado  Formula: F = k q1q2/r al cuadrado En este caso es necesario despejar q2 de la fórmula: q2 = F (r al cuadrado)/kq1  Substituyendo los valores en la fórmula y realizando los cálculos, se tiene:  q2 = (0.3N)(0.6m)(0.6m)/(9000,000,000 N mm/CC)(0.000002C) = 0.000006C = 6μC. 
  14. 14. Problema propuestos  1.- Determinar el valor de la fuerza eléctrica entre dos cargas cuyos valores son: q1 = -5μC y q2 = -4μC, al estar separadas en el vacío una distancia de 20 centímetros.  2.- Calcular la fuerza eléctrica entre dos cargas cuyos valores son: q1 = -2μC, q2 = 6μC, al estar separados en el vacío por una distancia de 40 centímetros. Determinar también, el valor de la fuerza eléctrica, si las cargas se sumergieran en agua.  3.- Una carga de 0.7 ues se encuentra en el aire a 10 centímetros de otra carga de 0.3 ues. Determinar el valor de la fuerza eléctrica entre ellas. Calcular también, el valor de la fuerza eléctrica, si las cargas se sumergen en gasolina.
  15. 15. Problemas propuestos  4.- La fuerza con que se rechaza una carga de 8μC con otra carga es de 0.4 Newtons. Determinar el valor de la carga desconocida, si las dos cargas están en el aire a una distancia de 50 centímetros.  5.- Dos cargas iguales, se encuentran en el aire a 20 centímetros de distancia y se rechazan con una fuerza de 0.8 Newtons. ¿Cuánto vale cada carga en Coulombs?  6.- Calcular la distancia a la que se encuentran dos cargas eléctricas de 0.0000004 Coulombs, cada una, al rechazarse con una fuerza de 0.05 Newtons.

